A fifth case of COVID-19 was reported by the Nelsonville-York City School District on Monday, Oct. 5. The district remains open at this time.
The first case of COVID-19 was reported on Sept. 13, when Supt. Rick Edwards announced that a student or staff person at NYCSD was diagnosed. A second case was reported on Sept. 16. At that time the district delayed bringing students back to school for in-person education. The District returned to four-day in-person education on Sept. 29.
The new COVID-19 case is reported as being a student or staff person at Nelsonville-York Elementary School. According to an announcement by Edwards, cleaning and disinfecting of the exposed locations have taken place.
“Nelsonville-York Elementary School will remain open at this time. We are working closely with Athens City-County Health Department and anyone identified as a close contact will be notified by the health department as part of COVID-19 investigation,” Edwards said in a statement.
On Edwards’ official Superintendent Facebook page, he stated that the confirmed case is “non-school related.”
Currently the NYCSD is in-person Tuesday-Friday, with Monday being an at-home learning day.
According to the District’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently two students who have active COVID-19 at the moment. There have also been three faculty/staff members who have recovered from COVID-19. Currently, five students are in quarantine.
The Athens City School District reported a case of COVID-19 in September. According to Supt. Dr. Tom Gibbs, the case was a staff member related to athletics. The staff member had not been in contact with the team and therefore no students were quarantined nor were any programs canceled. At that time a notification was sent to families and posted on the District’s website per Ohio Department of Health guidelines.
Alexander Local Schools has had three cases of COVID-19, as reported by the District’s COVID-19 dashboard. The website states that one case was a faculty staff member and two were non-employee staff members. All three have recovered. According to the District, staff members were notified and the notification was also listed on the District’s website.
Parents and students of NYCSD are asked by the District to be proactive in reducing the number of interactions that students and staff have with one another by practicing social distancing.
The district also reminds families to:
- Stay home when sick
- Wear a mask or face covering while in public places or if people who don’t live in your home visit
- Avoid unnecessary gatherings
- Avoid sharing food, drinks or utensils
- Wash hands often for at least 20 seconds using soap and water
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then dispose of the tissue and wash your hands
- Regularly clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces.
Athens County has seen another increase of COVID-19 cases, with an overnight increase of 25 cases. There are currently 176 active cases and 709 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County, bringing the total 887 cases since March. There have been two deaths.
Athens County remains at orange alert level 2 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, the statewide system that measures the severity of the pandemic in each county.
Statewide there are 162,723 total cases of COVID-19 and 4,970 total deaths.
There have been 30 hospitalizations.
According to Ohio University’s COVID-19 dashboard, 655 students have been tested at OU, accounting for 287 positive test results with 64 currently pending. There have been 51 OU employees tested, with two positive results and six currently pending.
Of the off-campus students, 70 are quarantined due to possible exposure, 63 are in total isolation due to a positive result or being symptomatic, and 48 are in isolation due to a positive result.
In Athens County there have been 109 cases aged 0-19, 632 aged 20-29, 41 aged 30-39, 34 aged 40-49, 29 aged 50-59, 28 aged 60-69, nine aged 70-79, and five cases aged 80+.
In the counties surrounding Athens, the confirmed cases stand at:
- Washington – 270 total; 45 active
- Morgan – 55 total; nine active
- Perry – 323 total; 78 active
- Hocking – 178 total; 25 active
- Vinton – 61 total; 18 active
- Meigs – 232 total; 66 active
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.