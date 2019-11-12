Note: This story appears in the Tuesday, Nov. 12 newspaper on Page A1.
JACKSONVILLE — They bobbed and weaved, they jabbed and punched, but in the end, The Beacon Bomber and The Bludgeoner of Blight were too closely matched: it was a draw.
The “celebrity” match between Kevin Davis, superintendent of Beacon School, and Chris Chmiel, an Athens County Commissioner, managed to draw a large crowd, one of the largest in the history of Boxing for Books, according to organizer Sam Jones.
Jones is the owner of Sam’s Gym, which provides not only the boxing ring for the event, but months of training beforehand at the Glouster-based gym. He also served as referee for some of the initial fights of the event, as well as the last, main fight of the night.
Professional is not a term that could be applied to the skills showcased in the marquee match, but it was full of heart and neither fighter left anything in the ring.
“They gave it 100 percent. They were so exhausted when the match was over, they were just kinda hanging on each other,” Jones said. “They left all their energy in that ring, to help us out. Pretty good for their first fight — it takes a lot of courage to get into the ring and be on the radio, television — makes you a little nervous.”
Davis ended the fight with a bloody nose, while Chmiel didn’t appear too much worse for wear. Both were pleased with the outcome, as well as the funds raised from the large crowd.
“I feel great, but I’m exhausted. I’m glad it’s over,” Davis said after the fight. “It was a good fight. I knew he’d be tough — he’s practiced and trained as much as I have. We thought it would be even, and it was pretty even. A good fight.”
“I’m feeling just awesome. That was a lot of fun,” Chmiel said in his post-fight interview. “That was like the perfect fight, because we were at it the whole time. I’m glad I did it, and I might be back next year.”
Other notable names were also in the ring — Scott Zielinski, who works alongside Davis at the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also hopped in the ring to raise funds for the district.
How much money was raised in total is not yet known.
“We had a real nice crowd,” Jones said. “I didn’t take a head count to see how many were in the building, but the building was full — all seats were taken. It’s the biggest crowd we’ve seen for several years, this was practically wall-to-wall.”
He said the interest from the “courthouse folks” was good, as it brought new faces to Jacksonville and more spectators who knew Davis and Chmiel, who came out to see who would win.
“Chris being active in the community and a commissioner and Kevin being principal of Beacon and also active in the community — when you get people like that, all these people come out to see them,” Jones said.
Jones has been involved with the boxing fundraiser since 1975, first sending the money to Trimble’s athletic programs to help keep kids active. In the early 2000s, that changed to sending money to the Trimble Textbook and Supplies Foundation. The money goes to support purchasing textbooks and other classroom supplies for Tomcat students.
“We love the kids and want to keep up with the state’s requirements so we can keep our own school,” Jones said. “We love our neighbors, but we want to keep our own school. We really appreciate everybody who has supported our program all these years.”
