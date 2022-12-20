BroadbandOhio wants to improve newly released federal maps showing internet availability and speed in Ohio. From now through Jan. 13, 2023, residents can help provide feedback to the federal government that will ensure Ohio receives as much support as possible to expand high-speed internet.
Community members can help in various ways:
Check the reported availability of internet at their home address by going to broadbandmap.fcc.gov. If the provider information should be updated, the website allows the user to submit a challenge to dispute the information presented. Please complete this step by Jan. 13, 2023.
Share this message with friends and family. If they do not have high-speed internet available at their homes, help them complete Step 1.
Share this opportunity while attending a community event (for example, a place of worship, community meetings or town halls).
For help reviewing the Ohio information on the federal map or submitting a challenge against the reporting, can reach out to the local library branch or contact Buckeye Hills Regional Council Broadband Coordinator Ryan Collins at rcollins@buckeyehills.org or 740-336-2042.
Within 60 days of submitting a challenge, an Internet Provider may reach out to you by phone or email to gather additional information about your internet situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.