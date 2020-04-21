The final round of voting for the Leader of the Pack Cutest Pet Contest is here.

Go to www.athensmessenger.com and click on the Leader of the Pack contest link to vote.

Round 2 of the voting ended on April 16, but the third round of voting is April 17 through April 23. Final round contestants were announced on Friday, and they are Fidget, Joey, Buddy, Vinny, Smoak, and Pancake!

Voting is open to the general public, limited to persons 18 years of age or older. Each vote has a charge of 50 cents. There is no limit to the number of votes a person can make. Voting totals will be posted online as they are received.

Prizes for winners include:

Grand Prize of $200

Second Prize of $100

Third Prize of $50

The contest is sponsored by McCormick’s Extermination, Carpet One Floor and Moore, T.McKee Company, LLC, Pet Valu, Autotech Service Center, Walmart, Friendly Paws Pet Supplies and Grooming, Vallery Ford, Ciro Italian Kitchen and Bar, and Country Crust Bakery.

