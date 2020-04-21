The final round of voting for the Leader of the Pack Cutest Pet Contest is here.
Go to www.athensmessenger.com and click on the Leader of the Pack contest link to vote.
Round 2 of the voting ended on April 16, but the third round of voting is April 17 through April 23. Final round contestants were announced on Friday, and they are Fidget, Joey, Buddy, Vinny, Smoak, and Pancake!
Voting is open to the general public, limited to persons 18 years of age or older. Each vote has a charge of 50 cents. There is no limit to the number of votes a person can make. Voting totals will be posted online as they are received.
Prizes for winners include:
Grand Prize of $200
Second Prize of $100
Third Prize of $50
The contest is sponsored by McCormick’s Extermination, Carpet One Floor and Moore, T.McKee Company, LLC, Pet Valu, Autotech Service Center, Walmart, Friendly Paws Pet Supplies and Grooming, Vallery Ford, Ciro Italian Kitchen and Bar, and Country Crust Bakery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.