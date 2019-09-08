A recent Wednesday at the Dairy Barn Arts Center found the lobby echoing with voices as local women gathered for a lunchtime meeting.
All were either established or aspiring business people, seeking to network with others who might identify with the same struggles. They had found each other through a restarted group called Women In Networking of Southeastern Ohio. It’s an organization designed to provide resources for women seeking companionship in business, as well as sessions providing tips on how to handle various aspects of their careers.
Esther Thomas is co-owner and president of David White Services, an HVAC contracting company, and is one of the women who started the group. She said the idea solidified as she took over management of the HVAC business, when she began seeking “her tribe.”
Thomas earlier owned a cake business that she ran out of her home. During that time, she attended the previous rendition of WINSEO and found it helpful, but the group drifted apart during her time away.
It didn’t take Thomas long to once again yearn for that community, especially as she realized the HVAC business meetings were not giving her the close connections she wanted and needed as a businesswoman.
“I felt like there was a hole to fill,” she said. “The response (to the group) has been awesome. Every month we have a different group of people ... it has been more than I imagined.”
Each month’s session focuses on different problems. The recent August session focused on dealing with stress, and helpful ways to combat it. The gathering also highlighted the ways women and men deal with stress, and Thomas, who led the session, offered a few tips on achieving harmony between those dynamics.
But beyond finding a place to feel more comfortable as a businesswoman among similar peers, Thomas was faced with the challenge of having a male-dominated culture in her own business. Complicating that challenge is interacting with customers in the business’s service area — which covers most of Southeastern Ohio.
“Our business is big enough and it’s got a name and we’re second generation that people don’t necessarily think ‘they’re women, because they’re contractors we can’t trust them,’” she said. “But to have employees that work under you that are blue-collar men — they do not typically have women bosses. That was a challenge to establish.”
She said respect for women in the industry is a deeper challenge she and her sister have struggled with. Thomas and Stalder recalled a convention they attended with their husbands when the two women were considering becoming owners of the business. During a networking event, Stalder and Thomas found themselves not connecting with the other business leaders.
“We kept getting hit on,” Thomas said, noting that she was in attendance with her husband and was wearing her wedding band.
“Because (female owners) are such a minority in contracting businesses, and HVAC especially, when you go to a vendor event it is always assumed until you say otherwise, that you are the wife of the owner,” Stalder agreed. “I don’t fault them for that, because it really is everybody else in the room.”
“It’s not the biggest thing in the world to deal with, but there is a level of stress for women that men can’t understand,” Thomas added.
Thomas said to help combat the culture issue, she has begun asking the women at these types of meeting about their position and involvement with the businesses.
“Sometimes they are co-owner, and it can feel like they are the secondary owner,” Thomas said. “As soon as you say (you’re the owner), they like it, but it’s just not assumed.”
However, there are some advantages for the two women. Thomas noted the marketing tactics they tend to come up with are vastly different from those male-run companies use. Thomas used the example of a wifi-connected thermostat that was being discussed during roundtable.
“All of these guys, who also inherited the businesses from their dads, want to talk about the thermostat and why it’s a good thermostat,” she said. “No one, no customer in the whole universe, cares. As a girl, we start coming from a different place ... so we market differently. After a long time, I spoke up and said ‘this won’t convince anyone. Our salesmen talk about wifi thermostats and changing the temperature while you are in bed.’”
She noted that this brought the conversation to a halt, and the president of the thermostat company sat down next to her.
“That was a little stressful, because I’m not full of brilliant ideas: I’m just a girl,” Thomas said. “Girls have a different way of looking at things. Those are the reasons why it’s so important to me why women get involved in contracting and are entrepreneurs, because we can’t just have 50 percent of the population represented, but it is stressful.”
Thomas and Stalder noted that in their industry, the customer base has also changed — in years past, it was common for husbands and the “man of the household” to call contractors. Now, more and more women are taking over these tasks — changing how marketing is received.
To help women, several initiatives have begun to aid their journeys. One of those is an event that will be held this year in Nelsonville — the Athens Area Women’s Summit, hosted by the Athens County Chamber of Commerce. The day-long conference is designed to be a way for women to find inspiration and empowerment in their jobs, and network with each other.
Michelle Oestrike, president of the Athens Chamber of Commerce, said the women’s summit came about as she took over her position at the Chamber. She said a few friends and colleagues of hers had recently returned from a women in banking conference, and the idea blossomed from there.
“It just made sense to me to host a conference for women,” Oestrike said, adding that this year the summit is featuring all female speakers. This year’s summit is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 25 at Stuart’s Opera House in Nelsonville.
Another benefit for female business women is a new fund, launched this year by the Athens County Foundation, known as the Athens Area Women’s Business Loan. John Molinaro, CEO of Appalachian Partnership Inc., noted that no one has applied for the loan yet. However, the loan fund would be able to provide female entrepreneurs $2,500-10,000 loans in Hocking, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton or Washington Counties.
Lissa Jollick, regional director of the Small Business Development Center at the Voinovich School, said that funding is one of the most important factors for anyone starting a business, and noted the new fund is the only microloan fund for purely women in the region.
Beyond just the challenges of the HVAC industry that Thomas noted, there are other parts of being a female businesswoman that often are overlooked by their male counterparts, although it does affect interactions.
Thomas noted that one of those small items is how women dress. Typically, she said, her go-to outfits are blouses tending towards teal, low heels, and standard business casual dress. But other times, she’ll dress up to bring an added weight to her presence. This wasn’t a consideration with her until a conversation with the WINSEO group, where members shared the difference an outfit can have on perception and interactions.
“In this group, we’ve ended up having conversations that I didn’t know were exclusive to women, but are. For example, we had a speaker on why it’s important what color clothing you wear, which had never occurred to me,” Thomas said. “I went home and asked my husband if he had ever considered what color shirt he wore mattering to how seriously people took him, and he laughed, because that’s the most ridiculous thing he had ever heard.”
Thomas said she had never considered men being unconsciously judged so differently, and now seeks to elevate the conversation to a wider audience.
“These judgments are not on purpose,” she emphasized. “I think these topics are important, and that there’s a voice for them.”
