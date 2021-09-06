A fire gutted a house in Athens during the early morning Monday, leading to a total loss of the structure.
Around 5 a.m., Athens Fire Department, assisted by other departments, responded to 7 Walker Street in Athens for a house fire, AFD Captain Matthew Hull said. Hull said there was a danger of fire spreading to other homes.
By sunrise, the fire had been put out but crews remained on the scene to monitor the burned building. The fire was ruled a total loss, Hull said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.