Fire destroys Pomeroy home

POMEROY — One person was injured in a blaze that damaged a home Saturday on Osborne Street in Pomeroy.
When the fire was reported around 10:54 p.m., the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department sprang into action to discover a heavy fire in the front of the home that was beginning to spread into the attic, according to the agency.
As additional personnel arrived to assist from Rutland and Middleport fire departments, the fire was contained. Personnel remained onsite, conducting salvage and overhaul while cooling hot spots. The home sustained heavy damage and appeared to be a total loss.
"The three departments responded and were on-scene within ten minutes of the initial alert," Pomeroy VFD Chief Derek Miller said. "With the quick response, we were able to get water on the fire to prevent it from spreading any further. The guys did a great job on overhaul, fully extinguishing the hot spots. Everyone knew what they had to do and worked well together to mitigate the situation."
Meigs County EMS took one person, who was living in the house, for treatment at Cabell Huntington Hospital, according to Pomeroy VFD. That person is expected to be released early this week. The resident's name has not been released to the media.
The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office was contacted for an investigation into the cause.
AEP was contacted to disconnect the power, and Pomeroy Public Works turned off water to the residence.
Thirty-four firefighters responded to the call for assistance. Pomeroy VFD was assisted by Rutland and Middleport volunteer fire departments, Meigs County EMS, the Pomeroy Police Department, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and AEP Ohio.
The American Red Cross and Pomeroy Public Works sent personnel to the scene early Sunday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.