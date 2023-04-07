Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon visits Southeast Ohio

Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon (standing, center) talks to firefighters from throughout Southeast Ohio during a statewide tour visit Thursday at the Athens Community Center. Reardon, along with representatives of the office's eight bureaus, attended the meeting that was meant to be an informational session for local agencies.

 Messenger by Nicole Bowman-Layton

Volunteer fire departments make up about 70 percent of all 1,180 fire departments in Ohio, making them critical to the safety of Ohio residents.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.