Volunteer fire departments make up about 70 percent of all 1,180 fire departments in Ohio, making them critical to the safety of Ohio residents.
Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon, along with representatives of the agency's eight bureaus, visited with about 80 firefighters throughout Southeastern Ohio on Thursday during a statewide tour. The stops provided an opportunity for firefighters and community members to meet the staff and ask questions.
Fire departments from throughout the region, including Logan, Athens, Nelsonville, Zanesville, Crooksville, Coshocton and Scipio Township (Meigs County), were represented at the event.
The Fire Marshal's office knows that being a volunteer firefighter is hard, Reardon said.
Of Ohio's 1,180 fire departments, 515 are paid fire departments, 60 are private fire companies, 407 are volunteer fire departments and 198 are volunteer private fire companies.
"It's an issue of balance, and it's hard for volunteers to do everything that they need to do to support their family, and at the same time, support their community," Reardon said in an interview with The Messenger after the event.
In an effort to help volunteer agencies, the fire marshal's office upcoming budget includes funds that will help pay for radio subscription services, and grants and loans for equipment, personal protection equipment and more. It is also plans to provide an incident reporting program that will include programs for scheduling and equipment inventory tracking free of charge to all agencies when it becomes available in the fall.
The state General Assembly is still debating the budget and Reardon said he is hopeful that it gets passed as presented by the governor. Last year, the legislature cut $5.2 million from the fire marshal's budget.
"We know that helps the volunteer community," he said of offering free or reduced-cost services. "There's no reason (volunteer fire departments) should have to have a spaghetti dinner to buy software to send us a report. That doesn't make any sense, so we're trying to support the volunteer community as much as we can and as best we can to free up some the things that they're paying for themselves."
The fire marshal's office is a busy one, Reardon said. "We're working on a lot of different things."
"Right now, we're making sure that our budget gets passed as submitted by the governor," he said. "That's important to our operations, but it's also important to these folks. If we don't get the funding that we need to support them, they do without."
According to a report by the Ohio Task Force on Volunteer Fire Service, the biggest challenges facing volunteer fire departments include recruitment and retention, time demands, financial resources at the local level and training requirement.
The fire marshal's office is working on changing the process of training so volunteers have more training so they will be safer, but without adding a lot of time, Reardon said.
"We think we found a way to do that," he said. "We're just got to work on fine-tuning it a bit."
Ohio Fire Academy Superintendent Jack Smith noted among the changes they are working on is training that will be for people who just want to be fire vehicle operators or people who just want to work in ground support (helping with hoses, or being outside of the burning structure).
In many rural communities, they often experience a shortage of working age citizens. This kind of training would allow retirees or others become firefighters. The training could be a bridge to the actual firefighter training, which lasts about three weeks.
The fire marshal bureaus consist of the administration, code enforcement, fire and explosion investigation, fire prevention, forensic lab, Ohio Fire Academy, underground storage tank regulations and testing and registration.
The administration handles day-to-day operations of the office. It also has a group of lawyers that help with lawsuits, dealing with the legislature, creating policy and more. They also work on grants.
Code enforcement bureau is responsible for fire safety inspections at schools, nursing homes, hospitals, hotels and more to make sure the facilities meet the standard set by the Ohio Fire Code.
Fire and explosion investigation bureau deals with the investigations of the origin and cause of a fire, explosion and fireworks incidents in Ohio. It works closely with the forensic lab in regards to having things tested. The bureau has K-9s units throughout Ohio that can detect accelerants (like gasoline) and one that is a bomb-detection dog. The regional K-9 used in southeast Ohio is based in Jackson County.
Fire prevention works with the Ohio Fire Academy and others to help provide communities with information on how to prevent fires. Fire departments can contact the fire marshal's office to request materials such as pamphlets and flyers and possibly even items such as smoke detectors to install in houses in their communities. Bureau Assistant Chief Anita Metheny noted that fires cause by smoking while on oxygen has been the lead cause of most fatal fires for the past two and half years.
"Most people who died in these kind of fires don't die in the initial fire," she said. "They died in the subsequent house fire. ... Our goal is to stop people from dying from a preventable incident."
Her bureau is working to get devices that will stop the flow of oxygen when a patient lights up. Metheny said her agency will supply the devices to agencies when they are available.
Underground Storage Tanks bureau, also known as BUSTR, regulates the safe operation of underground storage tanks containing gas and hazardous substances and supervises the investigation and cleanup of suspected and confirmed releases from such tanks. According to Reardon, some cleanups can take decades.
One firefighter from the area asked whether BUSTR regulates propane tanks, as some homeowners have had their propane tanks buried. Bureau Chief Scott King, a graduate of Ohio University who also played football for the Bobcats, said those are regulated by the state Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Commerce. Propane tanks are not supposed to be buried in the ground, because if firefighters don't know a tank is there or can't shut it off, the tank may pump gas into the home during a fire and cause an explosion.
The fire marshal's office recently received $18 million to build a new training facility at the Ohio Fire Academy. The academy facility, in Reynoldsburg, is about 50 years old.
"How can we train the next generation of firefighters when they're training at a facility that's 50 years old?" Reardon said during the event.
The academy offers in-person classes as well as online course and hybrid which require some work at the academy and some online.
The Licensing and Certification bureau issues licensing credentials for people who install fire prevention equipment; hotels and motels; firework exhibitors; fireworks wholesalers; explosive storage and manufacturers; underground storage tanks, installers and inspectors; and cigarette manufacturers. It creates about $3 million in revenue for the fire marshal's office every year.
For information on volunteer firefighting in the state of Ohio, a copy of the Ohio Task Force on Volunteer Fire Service report can be found at com.ohio.gov/divisions-and-programs/state-fire-marshal/about-state-fire-marshal/task-force-volunteer-fire-service online.
