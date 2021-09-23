An arrest last week in Nelsonville on drug and firearm charges is linked to the disappearance of Nelsonville resident Kyle Bridgeman, court documents show.
Lindsay Woolever (AKA Lindsay Coon), 32, of Nelsonville, was arrested Sept. 16 on multiple charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, unlawful transaction in weapons and having weapons under disability, according to indictments filed Wednesday in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas.
“There are links to Mr. Bridgeman’s missing persons case,” Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said. “We’re continuing to follow leads where they are.”
Bridgeman, 31, Nelsonville, has been missing for over three months, and was first reported missing by his grandmother on June 7, although investigators now believe Bridgeman went missing on June 3, Blackburn said.
The Athens Messenger previously reported that Bridgeman's family suspects foul play in his disappearance.
While investigating Bridgeman’s whereabouts, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office received information that Woolever, a felon, possessed a .9-millimeter firearm that was provided to her by another felon. The documents state that Woolever gave the firearm to Paul Coon Jr. (PJ Coon) — also a felon — on June 3. Coon is Woolever's legal husband and the last person Bridgeman was seen with before his disappearance.
On Sept. 16, Woolever was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over in Nelsonville, according to court documents. When law enforcement officers searched the vehicle, they discovered drug paraphernalia. Following her arrest, Woolever admitted to law enforcement she would regularly share the firearm with other felons, court documents state. She told law enforcement she was dependent on fentanyl, a synthetic opioid significantly stronger than heroin. She also admitted to being part of a group of people who pool funds to purchase fentanyl from "Mexicans" in Columbus.
According to the documents, Woolever said she was buying $2,000 worth of fentanyl every two days. She was not only using the drug, but also selling and giving it to others. Records from her cell phone, which was seized as evidence, indicated that she was trafficking not only fentanyl, but also heroin and methamphetamine in Athens County "on a daily basis."
Blackburn said while his office has become more active in the Bridgeman investigation, Woolever’s arrest reveals a problem of easier access to a larger supply of drugs. Blackburn said, in the past, people used to have to drive to Detroit to purchase narcotics, but now can access large supplies in Columbus.
“Based on this arrest and recent other activity, we have a much larger distribution of drugs than we used to,” Blackburn said. "Now we're kind of past people going to Detroit, we’ve got people going to Columbus. Our problems are getting deeper and we really need to do something to address this addiction crisis.”
Woolever is being held on a $350,000 bond. Her pretrial is scheduled for Oct. 26, 2021, with a jury trial scheduled on Nov. 30.
In September, The Athens County Crime Solvers Anonymous announced a $2,000 reward for for information that leads to Bridgeman's location. You can contact anonymously at 740-594-3331.
Cole Behrens is the associate editor at AthensNEWS.
