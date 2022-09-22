A firefighter walked down an empty corridor at the old West Elementary School in Athens last weekend, but it was all for training purposes.
The Athens Fire Department received permission from the Athens City School District to use the unoccupied building that formerly housed the elementary school for training purposes and to stage emergency exercises. Several area fire departments took part at the event held on Saturday.
The simulated event was a big smoky fire — no real fire — at the old school. A crew entered the smoke-filled building. At some point the firefighters had to crawl through the dark smoke checking for the source of the fire. In this scenario, the firefighters did not know whether the building is occupied or not.
Suddenly they heard a faint cry for help from behind a locked door. (It was really a member of the AFD playing the part of the victim.) The firefighters called on their radios for a saw and other equipment to break down the door. All this was happening with zero visibility.
Flashlights were useless because they could only illuminate the smoke six inches in front of them. The equipment came and they broke down the door and the rescue took place. The ‘victim’ was actually a 180-pound dummy made for this type of training. This was just one part of the morning program.
At the end of these intense exercises, the firefighters poured out of the building physically exhausted. Lt. Kirk Cline of the Athens Fire Department created much of the pre-planning set-ups, including the bolted down doors etc. He also played the voice of the victim.
Athens City Schools Superintendent Tom Gibbs said the building is set for demolition.
“The Board has decided to keep the property and to install a soccer field there for use by the Athens Middle School students for boys/girls soccer practice,” he said. “The students currently are walking to either the Wal-mart fields or the West State Street Park Fields for practice. This would allow them a designated place of their own.”
The initial field will have some behind the goal fending and a gravel parking lot, but with no restroom or other physical facilities.
“Over time, we may be able to further develop the site to the point that we could host events there,” he said.
Readers who would like to share memories of West Elementary may do so by contacting Reporter Nicole Bowman-Layton at nlayton@athensmessenger.com.
