A wildfire is burning on the Wayne National Forest’s Marietta Unit, the National Forest Service reported at about noon Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. 

Wildland firefighting crews hiked to the scene and were reported to be actively suppressing the fire.

The Dave Fire is located on the Green Wood Trail, 1.4 miles northwest of the Leith Run Recreation Area and 1.2 miles south of the Scenic River Trailhead on County Road 9.

Fire suppression operations are expected to continue through the day. Additional fire crews have been ordered. Members of the public are advised to stay out of the area for their safety and that of firefighting crews.

As a reminder, drones (unmanned aircraft systems) are not allowed in active firefighting zones, as they can interfere with operations and air traffic.

