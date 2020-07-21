After two years of gathering information and evaluating it, the National Forest Service has published the final assessment documents of the revamped Forest Plan.
The assessment is a lengthy document detailing the ecological, economic and social conditions and trends across the Wayne National Forest and the general region. The last forest plan was released in 2006.
“The assessment represents a snapshot in time of the existing and changed conditions across the Wayne National Forest and is the first step in the process of revising the land management plan, or forest plan,” Forest Supervisor Carrie Gilbert wrote in a cover letter for the assessment.
The most notable changes from the draft to the final version of the assessment involve more details on descriptions of biodiversity, including the drivers and stressors affecting the conditions. Information gaps were updated to include finer details on the terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems.
In the Cultural and Heritage Resources section, historical information on the American Indian Tribes was added, including information on the politics and traditional ecological knowledge.
The assessment entered into the 60-day review period on July 17.
The Forest Service is not yet seeking public comment for the assessment, but is looking for comments on a proposed Wilderness Evaluation. The process would begin with an inventory of all lands suitable for inclusion in the National Wilderness Preservation System, then proceeds to an evaluation of the wilderness characteristics of the inventoried area. Because of this, it is done in conjunction with the Forest Plan assessment.
Once the land is evaluated, the Forest Supervisor will analyze the areas and then recommend areas for inclusion in the Wilderness Preservation System. Feedback on how the Forest plans to proceed can be sent to Wayne National Forest Supervisor’s Office, c/o Forest Plan Revision Team, 13700 US Highway 33, Nelsonville, OH 45764. Questions can also be addressed to the office by phone, 740-753-0555. Questions must be submitted before Aug. 31, 2020 during the 45-day review and feedback period.
