NELSONVILLE — The interim police chief of Nelsonville may have only been in office for a few weeks, but he’s already making big changes in his department.
Chief Scott Fitch, appointed June 29, 2020 to the position, gave one of his first reports to some members of city council during a Police and Fire Committee held Thursday, July 9. He reported that two new officers will be joining the police department’s ranks soon, describing them as “energetic and professionally-minded young men.”
He noted that over two dozen applications have been received in regards to other positions in the department. Fitch said that so far it appears to be a good candidate pool, and said he’s excited for the opportunity to pick some “really qualified people.”
He noted that during his first two weeks on the job, he wanted to dig deep and create a new culture in the department. To that end, he noted encouraging the officers to do “things that were neglected in the past,” noting an increase in arrests due to a new policy of zero tolerance for drugs, more traffic stops and an increase in communication with surrounding agencies, such as the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and the Adult Parole Authority.
He said that other changes were also occurring, such as reassigning some of the behind-the-scenes jobs, like the evidence room maintenance, and a deep-cleaning of the Hope Drive office space.
However, Fitch did note a few obstacles. A major one that he cited as affecting the officers productivity was dispatching. He said central dispatch does not issue calls for the officer, but that the officers respond to calls left at the Department’s voicemail. He suggested that a non-officer could aid in dispatching.
“Right now I’m spending most of my day answering the phone,” he said. Officers are encouraged to be answering calls or in the community, unless office-related work is necessary, and so Fitch is left to answer the phones alone. City Manager Scott Frank said that he is also looking into the issue.
Fitch is also seeking to change to a more proactive policing method.
He noted that drug offenses are no longer being overlooked, abandoned vehicles have been towed due to the Department issuing notices that the previous chief, Chris Johnson, had said was not possible.
“I’m not here to be critical or anything, but in the past the very same homeowners were told (the cars) could not be (towed),” he explained. “So, I’m hearing people’s complaints and hearing a lot of the same things. I’ve got no doubt we’re going to remedy them, but we’ve gotta change that culture.”
As part of onboarding the new officers and himself, Fitch asked the committee to bring forward a request of $7,500 for new uniforms. He noted that they tried to find portions of old uniforms to help offset costs, but the equipment was either the wrong size for any of the officers or it was in too poor shape to be issued.
Fitch also reported that the second new cruiser will arrive in the next week or so. He noted that the insurance on a cruiser which was wrecked June 5 on Canal Street has not come back with a final number, but an initial quote of $15,000 was given to him. He noted this will be enough to replace the now-unreliable chief’s jeep with another vehicle.
