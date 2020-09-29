Long-time Athens County Economic Development executive director Sara Marrs-Maxfield will be leaving her position as of Oct. 16, the agency shared on Sept. 14.
Marrs-Maxfield is a founding member of the ACEDC team, beginning her employment in 2009 with the newly created public-private partnership, the Athens County Economic Development Council. Under her leadership the partnership assisted local businesses with expansions, attracted new business to the region, and developed new programming including Young Athens Professional, the Athens County Micro-Loan Program, and the business retention and expansion program.
Most recently, she has been leading the effort to construct two new buildings at the Theisen Industrial Park, securing $2.9 million in grant dollars towards completion of the project.
“I have such a heavy heart leaving Athens and the work at the Council. It has been a privilege to serve my community and I will miss it deeply” she said.
“I am sad to see Sara leaving the area but understand her reasons and wish her the best," said incoming director Mollie Fitzgerald. "Sara has been a driving force for growth and improvement for our economic development efforts during her tenure. She is leaving a lasting mark on Athens County because of all we have accomplished. Sara has been a shining star both locally and regionally.”
Sara is leaving the area with her family as her husband pursues an opportunity in Florida.
“Economic development is more important now than ever. I am excited to take the reins and continue building off the tremendous work of Executive Director Sara-Marrs-Maxfield to ensure economic prosperity for our businesses, workforce and community,” Fitzgerald said in a press release.
The ACEDC has appointed Mollie Fitzgerald to the Executive Director position, where she will begin Oct. 19, 2020. Fitzgerald has been with the ACEDC for a cumulative four years and served as Assistant Director since August 2019. Her experiences lie in both community and economic development, and she previously served as the Executive Director of the Athens-based nonprofit Live Healthy Appalachia.
Fitzgerald has played a key role in the ACEDC’s on-going projects and holds a strong understanding of the local, regional and state economic development programs, partners and networks. She is a graduate of the Ohio University and has her Master of Public Administration from the Voinovich School of Leadership & Public Affairs.
“We are excited to have Mollie step up to head the ACEDC," said board chair Lenny Eliason. "She has big shoes to fill and we feel she has all the tools to continue to move Athens County forward in a positive direction. Her knowledge and love for the county will be a tremendous asset for her as she takes on this new level of responsibility.”
