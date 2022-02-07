Five Athens County properties long contaminated with environmental hazards may finally move toward a much needed clean-up.
“One of the biggest impediments redeveloping blighted sites is often environmental contamination,” said Athens County Land Bank Chair and Athens County Treasurer Ric Wasserman. “The sites we’re talking about have become very dilapidated. No one is going to buy that property and spend a bunch of money rehabbing it if they have an environmental situation they might be liable for.”
That’s why the land bank and the Athens County Port Authority stepped in.
According to a joint press release, the two groups submitted an application for nearly $1 million in state grant funding for assessment and remediation of five “brownfield” sites.
Brownfields are properties where expansion or redevelopment is difficult due to environmental contamination, according to the Ohio Department of Development website.
“Ensuring this grant money be spent in Athens County is a priority of the port authority so that these underutilized sites can be redeveloped for higher and better uses,” Port Authority and Athens County Economic Development Council Director Mollie Fitzgerald said in a statement.
The five projects for which the port authority and land bank are seeking funding include the old Trimble-Jacksonville school on State Route 13 in Trimble; a former gas station on Columbus Road in Athens that is currently owned by the city; an abandoned gas station near Albany, on Washington Road; an abandoned minefield in Chauncey owned by the village; and the old Chauncey school complex, currently under renovation to host a suite of new businesses including a brewery and restaurant.
Through the Ohio Department of Development’s Brownfield Remediation Program, $1 million is reserved for each Ohio county, meaning applications are not competitive. Wasserman said he expects projects will be funded if the Department of Development determines they are eligible for the program.
For four of the five projects, Fitzgerald said the land bank and port authority are pursuing funds for initial assessment and will need to secure additional funds for remediation in the future.
The exception is the Trimble-Jacksonville school, for which an initial assessment was previously completed, according to the press release. For this project, the land bank and port authority are seeking funding for remediation and demolition, complicated by the presence of asbestos throughout the building.
“This dilapidated structure has been an eyesore for more than 20 years,” Wasserman said in a statement. “Getting this property remediated is a big step toward moving the village and the whole township of Trimble forward.”
Asbestos is also the primary issue at the Chauncey-Dover school complex.
“With these contaminants, we can’t take care of that on our own,” said Angela Straw, one of the business partners leading the renovation. Straw said funding through the brownfield grant program will bring the renovation project one step closer to fruition.
Chauncey Mayor Amy Renner said the minefield the village is seeking to remediate is about 100 acres within the Baileys Trail System, near the Chauncey trailhead. The land was donated to the village by the mining company when it closed about 50 years ago.
Now, the village is looking to develop the land as a result of opportunities posed by the trail system. Renner said the village is exploring possibilities for a campground and other recreation opportunities on the land.
Subsurface contamination will need to be addressed prior to development, for the minefield as well as the former gas stations in Athens and near Albany.
“In the case of a gas station, there’s a lot of really hazardous chemicals that could be in the ground, so it’s super important to get that cleaned up,” Wasserman said.
The land bank and port authority expect to hear back about their grant application later this month, according to the press release.
In subsequent rounds of funding, the agencies intend to pursue remediation for properties that receive assessment through the first round of funding, as well as assessment for additional brownfield sites in the county, Wasserman said.
