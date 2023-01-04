Roads throughout Athens County and southeast Ohio remained closed Wednesday as rain caused flooding in the area.
At least two water rescues were conducted in Athens County due to people getting trapped as their vehicles attempted to go through high water on roads, according Don Gossel, Athens County Emergency Management Agency director.
National Weather Services noted that creeks and streams continued to run high in the area, due to additional rainfall.
According to information from the Ohio University airport, near Albany, a total of 2.27 inches of rain had fallen between midnight Tuesday and 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Gossel noted that someone had been rescued from high water on Glen Ebon Road on Wednesday morning, while Waterloo Township Volunteer Fire Department, which covers the New Marshfield area, conducted a high water rescue Tuesday afternoon.
During Tuesday’s Athens City Council meeting, President Chris Knisley urged residents to clean out debris from storm drains near their homes to prevent flooding.
“I know that our city crews have been devotedly working to clearing storm sewer drains,” she said. “I know this is an unofficial request, but if your address is in front or behind a storm sewer drain and you see it clogged with leaves, it would be a real help to clear them away and get them up onto the lawn and outta the way of the course of the water.”
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Athens County Engineer’s Office closed portions of 26 county roads because of high water. Most of the roads were still closed as of Wednesday afternoon.
Meigs County Local School District and Vinton County Local School District closed Wednesday. Oak Hill Union Local School District, in Jackson County, operated on a two-hour delay.
On Tuesday, Trimble Local Schools released some buses early due to rising water.
Also on Tuesday, Athens County Water and Sewer District Supervisor Rich Kasler called and cancelled his meeting with the commissioners, as he was dealing with problems related to the storm. He was scheduled to attend the meeting to provide an update on the U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer Project.
On Wednesday, Ohio Department of Transportation reported closures on State Routes 356, in Waterloo Township; State Route 329, north of Amesville; State Route 144, near Rome; State Route 329 near US 50; State Route 114, near US 50.
Ohio Department of Transportation also reported flooding in Athens County on State Routes 681, 143, 41, 124, 550 East, 676 East, and 676 West on Tuesday. Live information on state road closures can be found on the OHGO app or ohgo.com online.
In the days after the storm, Athens County EMA will compile information from local emergency response agencies to gauges were water damaged infrastructure throughout the county, Gossel said.
“Right now, it looks like the damage is primarily on the roadways,” he said Wednesday. “We haven’t had any calls about structures. It takes a few days to get those calls.”
The American Red Cross contacted Athens County EMA for information of people possibly needing shelter, but Gossel said those residents were in Morgan County.
In Vinton County, sections of State Route 50 was closed due to flooding on Tuesday and Wednesday. State Route 278 was closed at the intersection of State Route 50.
Those trying to get from Vinton County to Athens using State Route 56 had to turn around Tuesday. A few miles or so outside New Plymouth, water covered the road that was too deep to cross.
Special weather statements were issued for areas in southeast Ohio throughout Tuesday, as strong winds in excess of 30 miles per hour were possible during the storm.
The cold front was expected to bring rain and a steep drop in temperatures, according to Ohio University’s Scalia Laboratory.
Thursday’s weather was expected to be partly cloudy with a high temperature of 49 degrees and a low of 32 degrees. Friday, it is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high near 37 degrees and a low of 29 degrees.
“Then, beginning Saturday, we’ll see another system pass through,” said Cam Cousino, a weather observer at Scalia, in his online report. ”Saturday and Sunday will be a mix of both rain and snow. Precipitation will be long-lasting, with nighttime precipitations tending to fall as snow, and rain during the day. Significant accumulation of either rain or snow is not expected.”
