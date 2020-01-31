Flu-season has firmly settled into Athens County, bringing with it absences from both work and school, and causing Alexander Local School District to cancel school on Friday, Jan. 31.
The school district notified the public on Thursday, Jan. 30, that the district would be closed in order to disinfect the classrooms and offices, in order to help combat the widespread illness.
The school district has seen an excessive amount of absent students this week due to the flu. On Thursday, Jan. 30 alone, there were 220 students absent in the morning, that figure does not include the number of students who were sent home sick throughout the day.
“We’ve sent home almost 30 so far,” Teresa Stalder, an Registered Nurse that works in the school’s Health Clinic said as of 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Alexander is not the only school district to feel under the weather. Schools around the county are seeing absences due to the flu, as well as many workplaces, where employees are using sick days when able.
Winter is currently at it’s height, with Feb. 5 being the official halfway point of the season. Cold and flu season is directly tied to the colder months. Studies have shown that the flu virus can survive longer outside of the human body when the temperature is lower.
In light of that, there are certain precautions to take to help avoid the flu, and help stop it from spreading.
With rare exceptions, the Center for Disease Control recommends that everyone over the age of six months gets the flu shot. Consult with your doctor before getting the flu shot. “The flu vaccine provides protection from the flu and its potential complications, which can result in hospitalization and sometimes death,” A statement from the Food and Drug Administration reads.
In addition to getting vaccinated, other precautions are simple to follow.
- Wash your hands often. The flu and other illnesses can be transferred through contact. Touching door handles, shaking hands and many other activities can expose you to infection.
- Disinfect contaminated surfaces. Particularly around a person who has been ill.
- Avoid exposure. Unless unavoidable, don’t go around people who are sick. If someone is sick they should stay home if possible.
Nurse Stalder says that is the key for places where the flu can run rampant, like a school. “They should be fever-free for 24 hours and on medication before returning. No vomiting or diarrhea,” Stalder said.
Alexander Local Schools should resume classes on Monday morning as scheduled. All evening activities for Friday, Jan. 31 will continue as scheduled.
