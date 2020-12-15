Although food insecurity was prevalent in the county before the pandemic, local pantries and community organization leaders have witnessed a greater need for food in the area since it began.
The Athens County Food Pantry’s 2019 annual report showed, prior to the pandemic, that 1 in 5 people in Athens County were considered “food insecure” — meaning nearly 13,000 people were uncertain on a daily basis what and when their next meals would be.
The pantry also calculated that last year, more than 5,000 families were served, and nearly 18,000 pounds of food were delivered. According to the summary, the pantry has a service base of mostly adults (55 percent), but also children (31 percent) and senior citizens (14 percent).
The 2020 summary report will come out next year, but Athens County Food Pantry president Karin Bright said the pantry has seen an increase in need through the pandemic months. And with greater need came unique obstacles.
For example, the Athens County Food Pantry was in the midst of its relocation to the Athens County Job and Family Services office at the start of the pandemic. The pantry began distributing food through the office’s front windows, and when the building was put on lockdown due to health concerns, this method became essential.
That and the pandemic in general limited opportunities for pantry workers to check in with food recipients and have meaningful interactions, an important feature of the pantry, Bright said.
She said many people who come to the Athens County Food Pantry are looking for more than jars of peanut butter and other pantry staples, particularly during a time where many are experiencing feelings of isolation.
“We want to be here as a resource, a safe place where people feel safe and valued,” she said.
Another obstacle before the pantry has been food sourcing. Bright pointed out that the pantry makes an effort to buy food locally, and it was a struggle for workers to order food in bulk when many stores were implementing limits on food purchasing.
Finally, the Athens County Food Pantry and pantries across the nation experienced a hit to their volunteer bases, as many food pantry volunteers are retired and in a high-risk demographic.
Volunteer coordinator Erin Bright noted that since the start of the pandemic, the pantry has lost between 25 to 50 percent of its volunteers, but also earned a new group of volunteers: Ohio University students and professors.
Erin Bright also told The NEWS that the pantry saw more people reaching out for assistance at the start of the pandemic, but fewer people reaching out upon the disbursement of the federal stimulus package.
This year and past years haven’t been without highlights, however.
The county’s pantry reached nationwide recognition following the Heisman Trophy acceptance speech of Athens High School graduate and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, which sparked mass fundraising. Since then, the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund has been introduced.
Upon the season-ending injury Burrow endured during the Nov. 22 game against the Washington Football Team, Bright noted people once again began donating to the pantry. Last week, donations totaled about $65,000, Bright said.
“The sincerity of that young man has touched so many people,” she told The NEWS.
The pantry has partnered with multiple churches in the area, as well as with the Southeast Ohio Foodbank, an entity of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP) that serves Athens, Gallia, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton and Washington counties.
HAPCAP public relations manager Claire Gysegem said that although the pandemic has created more obstacles for people in terms of obtaining food, food insecurity was already a prevalent issue in the county.
“Poverty already exists here,” she said. HAPCAP food distributions, which are administered through a drive-thru model where volunteers load the vehicles of participants with food supplies, has hosted these events since far before the pandemic. Carrying them out during the COVID-19 era hasn’t been without adjustments, though.
Gysegem told The NEWS that her organization has been working to empower area food pantries during the pandemic, echoing that many are short-staffed due to an older, at-risk volunteer base. Because of this hit to the region’s volunteer base, assistance from the Ohio National Guard and National Civilian Conservation Corps has elevated the food distribution process, Gysegem said.
“These drive-thru distributions are so important because it ensures that everyone in our community who needs food can receive it,” said Andrew Mayle, HAPCAP’s Food and Nutrition Director, in a HAPCAP press release. “We cannot hold distributions in every county that we serve as often as we would like to, so the drive-thru distributions allow any family within our 4,000 square mile service area to come and pick up food.”
The organization has many of these distributions on the horizon, with events scheduled for Dec. 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16 and 17 at the foodbank in Logan.
Gysegem said that she hopes that through the pandemic, people are able to re-analyze the way resources are shared.
“It would be completely unfair for us to come out of the woods from this and leave people behind,” she said.
Another organization, Community Food Initiatives (CFI), has also witnessed similar trends during the pandemic. CFI focuses on encouraging the creation of healthy and accessible food sources, and many community gardens in the area are linked to the organization, such as the community garden on Athens’ East side.
Executive Director MaryAnn Martinez told The NEWS that her organization, which has an office on Columbus Road, has seen an increase in people’s interest in gardening since the start of the pandemic, with the Nelsonville community garden seeing an influx of participants.
In addition, through CFI’s partnership with pantries throughout the region, Martinez recalled that many area pantries voiced to CFI that they had more people coming to their pantries than in the past.
“They could take every bit of food we offered,” she said.
