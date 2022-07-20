July 16
11:26 a.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains for a male that was in someone’s yard and not able to stand up. The male was later found face down in a ditch. ACEMS arrived on scene and transported the male for assistance.
12:30 p.m. — Deputies took a report by phone for a female who advised that her property had been damaged by a person that had shot a bb gun at her residence.
2:11 p.m . — Deputies were dispatched to North Peach Ridge Road in Athens for an open-line 911 call. Upon arriving on scene, it was found to be juveniles playing with a non-active cell phone and there was no emergency. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:17 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 13 near Chauncey for a well-being check. The caller stated there was an American flag upside down on the flagpole and they feared that the individual might be in distress. Deputies made contact with the resident, and he stated that he was fine. The resident was unaware that the flag was upside down and corrected the issue.
4:57 p.m. — Deputies responded to Dutch Ridge Road, Guysville, for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area but found no vehicles matching the reported description.
7:22 p.m. — Deputies responded to North Plains Road in the Plains for a complaint of several suspicious individuals near Rutland Bottle Gas. Deputies patrolled the area; however, the individuals were gone on arrival.
8:04 p.m. — Deputies responded to Brandeberry Road in Coolville for a report of cattle in the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area and found that the cattle had been moved out of the roadway prior to deputies’ arrival.
8:32 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Shade for a well-being check. Prior to deputy arrival, the caller advised that deputies were no longer needed because they successfully made contact with the individual.
10 p.m. — Deputies responded to Coolville for a report of a suspicious vehicle that the caller believed may be dealing drugs. When deputies made contact with the occupants of a vehicle matching the description that was provided, they did not observe any evidence of criminal activity.
July 17
3:14 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Oakdale Road in Glouster for a report of a trespasser. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant, who advised that an individual was seen on her property and the suspect had fled on foot. During the course of the investigation, units determined that this incident was inaccurate and did not occur. Jessica Larsen, age 40 of Glouster, was issued a criminal charge for Making False Alarms and a summons for Athens County Municipal Court.
8:54 a.m. - Deputies responded to 13 Tire on Monserat Ridge Road, Millfield, for an activated business alarm. On arrival, the owner stated they had opened up a door and didn’t reset the alarm in time. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:56 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Corning to assist the Perry County Sheriff's Office on an active dispute. While en route, deputies were canceled as Perry County deputies were on scene and no longer needed assistance. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:49 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to West Wilson Road, New Marshfield, for a theft complaint. Upon arriving on scene and speaking with the caller, it was found the theft occurred in the city of Athens approximately two weeks ago. The caller was advised to file a report with the Athens Police Department.
11:44 a.m. - Deputies responded to a dispute/well-being check on Front Street in Glouster. Contact was made with the male at the residence, who did not appear under the influence or a danger to himself. The female party did remove personal property and a vehicle from the property.
1:20 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Elm Street in The Plains for a report of a needle that was located. Deputies arrived on scene but were unable to locate the needle or the caller.
2:10 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Robinette Ridge Road for a well-being check of a female. On scene, deputies had no contact with the female.
2:34 p.m. - Deputies responded to Cincinnati Ridge Road in Coolville for a theft complaint. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
4:22 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Gun Club Road in New Marshfield for a report of a suspicious male. The individual was described as being shirtless and was believed to be carrying something in his hand while walking through neighboring yards. Deputies patrolled the area but had no contact with the described male.
4:23 p.m. - Deputies responded to Coolville for an activated alarm. Upon arrival, the residence was found to be secure.
4:24 p.m. - Deputies responded to Jacksonville for a dispute. No violence was reported; however, a trespass warning was issued to one of the involved parties at the request of the resident of the property.
6:20 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to the area of Subway on North Plains Road, The Plains, for an open-line 911 call. The call was coming from a cell phone in the area near the store. Employees of Subway were contacted, and they advised that there were no persons in the store with an emergency. Deputies patrolled the parking lot and surrounding area but had no contact with any persons with an emergency.
6:31 p.m. - Deputies responded to Baker Road in New Marshfield for a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, both parties stated they did not wish to file a report on the incident. Both parties were separated, and deputies returned to patrol.
7:05 p.m. - Deputies responded to Carr Road in Nelsonville for a complaint of people fighting. Upon deputies’ arrival, a report was taken, and all parties were separated.
7:50 p.m. - Deputies responded to the Glouster area for a report of a suicidal individual. Deputies found that the individual was in need of assistance, and they transported them for treatment.
8:35 p.m. - Deputies received an animal complaint in the Village of Glouster. Deputes patrolled the area but observed nothing out of ordinary. The caller was directed to contact the village regarding the alleged ordinance violation and the dog warden for the ongoing issue.
8:39 p.m. - Deputies were requested to patrol in The Plains for a person that the caller believed was near their home to threaten them. Deputies were unable to locate anyone in the area.
9:10 p.m. - Deputies responded to Sand Ridge Road, Millfield, for a report of a possible abduction. Deputies located the alleged victim of the abduction, who stated that nobody had harmed her or had taken her anywhere against her will.
July 18
7:50 a.m. - A male came to the Athens County Sheriff's Office to file a theft report. This case is under investigation.
9:49 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to McAfee Road in Athens for an open-line 911 call from a land line with static on the line. Upon arriving on scene, it was found to be a church that was secured with no contact with any persons. Call was determined to be weather-related, and deputies returned to patrol.
12:08 p.m. - Deputies responded to Railroad Street in New Marshfield for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.
1:58 p.m. - A woman contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to file an email harassment complaint. Deputies made contact with the individual by phone and advised him to cease contact with the complainant. No further action was needed.
2:31 p.m. - A third-party complainant contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to request a well-being check for a resident in the Athens area. The caller stated she was concerned for the subject's safety. A deputy responded to the address and spoke with the residents, who advised they were not in distress.
3:02 p.m. - Deputies received a report that someone had swapped license plates when they had borrowed the caller's vehicle. Deputies assisted the caller with retrieving their license plates. No further assistance was requested.
3:50 p.m. - Deputies responded to Lottridge Road, Coolville, for a report of property being burned. Deputies made contact with both parties and found the claims to be civil. No further action needed.
4:18 p.m. -Deputies were dispatched to Walnut Street in Trimble on an open-line 911 call. Upon arriving on scene, deputies found it was a verbal dispute between family members. Both stated it was verbal only and both agreed to separate. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:52 p.m. - Deputies responded to Athens Township for a trespassing complaint. The area was patrolled, but no contact was made with anyone in area. The caller believes the individual responsible to be a homeless person in the area. No contact was made, and deputies returned to patrol.
