July 27
2:26 a.m. — Deputies responded to Bern Township in reference to a trespassing issue. After making contact with the caller and a witness, it was determined that the individual had been previously issued a trespass warning. The suspect could not be located but was believed to be in the immediate area. The suspect will be issued a summons to appear in court.
7:09 a.m. — Deputies responded to McDougal Road in Millfield for a report of a suspicious person near the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area, but no contact was made. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:15 a.m. — Deputies put a four-hour tow tag on a vehicle at 40 East 4th Street, The Plains. The manager stated the vehicle was not supposed to be there and was taking up two spaces, so she asked to have it towed.
8:36 a.m. — Deputies responded to Stone Castle Road in Athens for report of a female that had been damaging property at her father’s residence. Once on scene, deputies determined the female was in mental distress and was transported for care. Page 2 of 3
10:10 a.m. — Deputies responded to Rainbow Lake Road in Athens for report of a male and a female having a verbal dispute. The female advised that the male had threatened to harm himself, and she did not want any charges filed. After making contact with the male at his residence, he was found to be in mental distress and transported for care.
1:08 p.m. — Deputies were advised by the Ohio State Highway Patrol of a reckless vehicle on the roadway near U.S. 33 and Rainbow Lake Road. Deputies responded to the call, but before they could make contact, they were advised that the vehicle had entered into Meigs County. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office was then advised of the vehicle. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:31 p.m. — Deputies responded to Hebbardsville Road in Albany for a report of a breaking and entering. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
4:35 p.m. — A caller from The Plains area advised dispatchers that a female was unconscious in her residence. Deputies were dispatched to the scene and spoke with the female in question. The female was awake and did not need assistance from deputies or EMS.
5:16 p.m. — Deputies responded to Guysville in reference to a threatening complaint. A female advised deputies her ex would not stop contacting her and would sit near her residence wanting to speak with her. The male was advised to not contact the female. This case is under further investigation.
5:43 p.m. — Case Media Narrative A female contacted the sheriff’s office reporting that her vehicle had been stolen. This matter is under investigation.
6:18 p.m. — Deputies responded to a residence in Glouster for a well-being check. Upon arrival, deputies determined the individuals were fine and in good health.
6:20 p.m. — Deputies responded to Jordan Ridge Road in Guysville for a verbal dispute. Upon speaking with both parties, it was determined that no threats or violence occurred, and parties willingly separated for the night.
July 28
10:02 a.m. — Deputies assisted with the recovery of a vehicle in the Albany area per a court order out of Athens Common Pleas Court.
11:26 a.m. — Deputies responded to Nelsonville for report of a reckless driver on the bike path. Deputies patrolled the area, but no contact was made.
11:42 a.m. — Deputies responded to New Marshfield to take a report of damaged property. Once on scene, deputies spoke to the involved parties and a report was filed.
12:05 p.m. — Deputies took a report of identity theft over the phone. The caller reported family members used her information to gain services without her permission. This case is still under investigation.
12:56 p.m. — Deputies responded to Coolville for a report of an overdose and a verbal dispute. Once on scene, EMS was able to confirm that the female involved was not overdosing. Deputies spoke to the two involved parties, and a report was taken.
2:05 p.m. — Deputies spoke to a female by phone to take a report of a scam that had occurred online. Deputies took the callers initial information, and a report was filed.
3:15 p.m. — Deputies responded to Roadside Park Road in Guysville for a suspicious male and female parked along the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area, but the individuals were gone upon arrival.
4:36 p.m. — Deputies responded to Brister Road in Coolville for a harassment complaint. Deputies spoke with both parties and advised all individuals to cease contact.
5:14 p.m. — Deputies responded to Albany to assist ACEMS with a combative patient. Upon arrival ACEMS advised the situation was under control and the deputies were not needed. No further action taken.
5:36 p.m. — Deputies responded to Riverfront Road in Hockingport for a harassment complaint.
5:58 p.m. — A property manager in The Plains contacted the sheriff’s office to report a male trespassing. A deputy arrived on scene and made contact with the male in question, who was charged for trespassing.
8:21 p.m. — Deputies responded to Rainbow Lake Road for a well-being check. Contact was made with the individual and everything was found to be okay. No further action was needed.
8:40 p.m. — A male contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office from out-of-town. He requested a well-being check for his wife in Albany after they were disconnected while on the phone with each other. A deputy checked on the female and she advised her cell service was not working. The male was notified.
9:32 p.m. — Deputies assisted Nelsonville PD during a pursuit that started in Nelsonville. Law enforcement was not able to stop the suspect in a safe manner, so the pursuit was terminated. Further attempts to locate the suspect will be made.
10:07 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service involving an erratic Jeep SUV driving near the OH-682 and Union Street area. Deputies located the vehicle and the male subject was arrested on a multiple active arrest warrants and transported to SEORJ.
July 29
9:48 a.m. — Deputies responded to Old State Route 56 in New Marshfield for a 911 open-line call. While en route, contact was made with an individual, who stated everything was fine.
10:56 a.m. — Deputies responded to the Marathon in Chauncey for a suspicious person complaint. The caller stated that a male was in the parking lot praying and screaming. Deputies made contact with the male, who denied screaming but did say he was praying. Deputies spoke to the store manager, who advised she wanted the male to leave the premises. The male complied and left in his vehicle. No further action was taken.
11:56 a.m. — Deputies spoke to a female by phone to file a report of property damage.
12:33 p.m. — Deputies responded to Kroger in Trimble for possible drug overdose. ACEMS and Glouster PD made contact with the male and determined he was fine. The male was identified as Jason Willison, and it was found that he had multiple warrants out of Perry County. Deputies from Perry County arrived on scene and took custody of the male.
1:12 p.m. — Deputies spoke to a male by phone to file a report of packages that had been stolen.
