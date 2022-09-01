August 23
2:26 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Brimstone Road in Coolville for a report of a trespasser. Units patrolled the area on foot for some time but were unable to locate the individual.
7:41 a.m. - The ACSO was dispatched to Albany after a male subject called in and wanted to be taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation after having suicidal thoughts. Deputies transported the male subject to OMH.
8:26 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Salem Road in Athens on an active dispute. Upon arriving on scene, those involved were already separated and the dispute had settled. Involved parties agreed to stay separated and deputies returned to patrol.
8:57 a.m. - A deputy responded to Guysville at the request of the Franklin County Coroner’s Office in order to conduct a death notification to next of kin.
9:03 a.m. - Deputies responded to Brimstone Road in Coolville for an abandoned vehicle. Deputies checked the vehicle and found it to be unlocked. They secured the vehicle and resumed patrol.
11:35 a.m. - Deputies were called to Athens for a combative female. The female was transported to O'Bleness Hospital for an evaluation of her mental health.
1:07 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Converse Street in Chauncey for a well-being check of a female. Deputies made contact with the female, and everything was found to be fine.
1:40 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Frost Hill Road in Coolville for a report of an active dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the involved parties, who had already separated. The dispute was found to have been verbal only. The parties agreed to separate, with one person leaving while deputies were on scene.
2:10 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Bryson Road in Millfield for a theft complaint. Deputies arrived on scene, a report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
3:03 p.m. - A male subject filed a report that his vehicle had been vandalized. A report was taken, but at this time there are no leads.
3:49 p.m. - Residents of Sand Ridge Road, Millfield, reported a burglary at their home. A deputy responded and spoke with the complainants. The burglary occurred during business hours and multiple items were taken. This case is under further investigation.
4:18 p.m. - A resident of Ireland Road, Coolville, contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to make a trespassing complaint. A deputy spoke with the female. The issue was determined to be a civil dispute.
5:08 p.m. - A female contacted the sheriff's office advising that someone had stolen produce from her garden. The caller had a suspect but just wanted the incident documented. A report was taken.
5:50 p.m. - A female contacted the sheriff's office advising she was a victim of a scam. Information was taken for a report, and the caller was provided information on where to file an additional report.
August 24
12:30 a.m. - Deputies responded to The Plains for a burglary. When it was determined that some of the complaints were civil in nature, the caller chose to no longer file a report. No further action needed.
7:33 a.m. - A deputy responded to the Dollar General in The Plains after two gel cap pills were located on the sidewalk. A deputy arrived and collected the pills for disposal.
10:50 a.m. - The ACSO responded to the Radford Road, Athens, area for a complaint of a construction employee parking on private property. Upon arrival in the area, the vehicle had already left. No further actions were needed.
3 p.m. - Deputies responded to The Plains in reference to an alleged assault involving a minor. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending at this time.
6:12 p.m. - Deputies responded to US 33 near Pleasant Hill Road in Athens for a report of debris in the roadway. The items were removed from the roadway and deputies returned to patrol.
9:21 p.m. - A resident near Connett Road, Nelsonville, contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report a suspicious vehicle in his driveway. Deputies responded to the address and spoke with the male. It was discovered the vehicle made a late-night parcel delivery. Deputies resumed patrol.
August 25
2:03 a.m. - Deputies responded to State Route 56 in Athens for a report of a woman knocking on a door and screaming for help. On scene, deputies spoke with the homeowner, who said the unknown woman appeared on their porch screaming that someone was after her. Deputies spoke to the woman and were told that she was running from a shadowy figure she believed was going to kill her, although she was not able to identify who or what it was. She denied any drug use, and no evidence of any drug possession/paraphernalia or criminal act was present at that time. She was transported to O'Bleness Hospital for a medical and mental health evaluation. No evidence of any dangerous shadowy figure was found.
6:17 a.m. - Deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle on the edge of Perry Ridge Road, Nelsonville. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with vehicles on the roadway at that time.
6:25 a.m. - Deputies responded to Chauncey for a report of young juveniles walking near the roadway. Deputies then patrolled the area and located the parents out searching for their children. The children were found safe at a local gas station and a report was taken for follow-up.
7:31 p.m. - A deputy responded to Bowman Road, Coolville, for a report of a fence being struck by a vehicle. The incident occurred sometime during the night and the vehicle left the scene. A report was taken, and the incident is currently under investigation.
2:39 p.m. - A resident of Jacksonville Road, Millfield, contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report an attempted theft. The caller stated an unidentified motorist pulled their vehicle over in front of her home. The male exited the vehicle and placed the caller's weed eater in his vehicle. The female caller approached the male and he stated he thought the weed eater belonged to his friend. The male returned the weed eater and drove off. This case in under further investigation.
2:54 p.m. - Deputies responded to Chauncey after an elderly female was found wandering the streets. The female was checked by Athens County E.M.S. then released to a relative.
3:26 p.m. - Deputies responded to Brimstone Road, Coolville, in reference to a well-being check. Deputies spoke with a female at her residence and found everything to be okay. No further action needed.
4:06 p.m. - 45-year-old Kyle D. Speelman of Nelsonville was arrested for an active warrant issued by Athens County. Mr. Speelman was transported to SEORJ without incident. 5:50 p.m. - An alarm activation at a residence in Coolville was called in by a third-party alarm company. Deputies responded to the address and spoke with the resident. No service was needed, and deputies resumed patrol.
7:35 p.m. - A resident of North Plains Road, The Plains, contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report a car alarm sounding in a parking lot. When the deputy arrived on scene, the alarm was no longer activated. The deputy resumed patrol.
9:06 p.m. - A female contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report an active domestic dispute. Deputies responded to the Nelsonville area and located the disputing parties. No criminal behavior was observed and both parties agreed to separate for the evening.
