June 26
12:05 a.m. — Deputies responded to Dover Township for a complaint of laser lights being aimed at drivers/vehicles from a residence. Deputies patrolled the area, and sat stationary for some time, but did not observe any such activity.
12:06 a.m. — Deputies responded to Upper River Road, Athens, for a trespass complaint. The complainant reported that they could see a flashlight and hear voices in the woods on their property. Deputies met with the caller and checked the suspected areas. No one was found on the property at that time. The caller advised it was an ongoing issue and was instructed to call back and report any issues.
12:32 a.m. — Deputies responded to Dover Township in reference to a dispute at a residence. Contact was made with all parties, and it was determined that a guest at the residence was refusing to leave. After speaking with the guest, she was advised that she needed to make arrangements to leave the premises. She was able to secure a ride and leave. No further action was taken.
12:59 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Center Street in Mineral for a report of harassment. Deputies spoke with both involved parties, who had conflicting stories, and they agreed to separate at that time.
7:33 a.m. — Deputies responded to Elm Street in Chauncey for an inactive dispute. The complainant stated she and her boyfriend got into a verbal dispute over relationship issues. The complainant gathered her belongings and left the residence.
10:42 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Jacksonville Road in Glouster for a report of a single person motorcycle crash that occurred on private property. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was completed. The injured motorcyclist was transported via Med Flight to be treated for injuries.
11:53 a.m. — Deputies responded to Armitage Road for a burglary report. The complainant stated he came home from getting coffee and noticed his front door was wide open. He said nothing appeared to be taken. Deputies checked the residence but did not find anyone inside. A report was taken, and deputies resumed patrol.
11:59 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Main Street in Jacksonville on a report of a male walking and yelling as passing cars. Deputies arrived in the area and located the male, who advised he was trying to get a ride to a friend’s house. He was advised to not yell at cars and deputies returned to patrol.
2:50 p.m. — Deputies responded to Rivers Bend Campground in Hockingport in reference to an assault. Deputies made contact with the victim but were unable to locate the suspect. Charges are being filed on the victim’s behalf.
5:06 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to New Floodwood Road in Nelsonville for a report of a suspicious vehicle. While en route, deputies were told not to respond, as it was the caller’s son.
7:03 p.m. — Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Pine Street in The Plains.
June 27
1:16 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Vore Ridge Road in Athens for a report of an unresponsive male. Units arrived on scene and met with EMS personnel. The male was transported to the hospital by ACEMS.
2:44 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Albany for a report of a disorderly/ suicidal female. Units transported the female to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
8:51 a.m. — Deputies responded to the United Methodist Church on Mcafee Road, Athens, for a trespassing complaint of a female hiding in the stairway. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke to the complainant, who stated the female left prior to deputies’ arrival. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the female.
7:12 a.m. — Deputies responded to Johnson Road in The Plains to attempt to locate a male with a warrant out of Washington County. Deputies had negative contact with the male.
11:21 a.m. — Deputies responded to Plum Street in Trimble for a verbal dispute over a vehicle. The vehicle was turned over to the registered owner, and both parties were separated. No further action was taken.
11:28 a.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 550 in Athens for a property damage report. The complainant stated somebody drove through the grass and damaged a sign. A report was taken.
12:44 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Valley Street in Trimble for an open line 911 call. Upon arriving on scene, it was found to have been a verbal dispute. An involved party was found to have left prior to deputies’ arrival.
1:57 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to State Route 13 in Athens for a report of an emergency panic button that was activated in a vehicle. Deputies patrolled for the vehicle, but were not able to locate it, nor any other recent location. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:29 p.m. — A male contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to file a criminal damaging complaint. The complainant stated that someone had broken the passenger side window of his truck. He said some of his toolboxes were left open, and he believed that some of his tools were missing. Deputies advised the complainant to email an inventory list of everything that was stolen to complete their report.
3:01 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 550 Athens for a criminal damaging complaint. Deputies spoke with the victim, and a report was made.
4:03 p.m. — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road in Athens for a report of an active dispute. Once on scene, deputies made contact with the involved parties. The female advised that the male had busted out the window of a door in their shared house. No threats of violence or physical violence had occurred. Due to fact that the male also owns and lives at the property, no charges were filed.
4:03 p.m. — Deputies made contact with a female by phone to take a report of a theft. The female advised that her father’s firearms and prescription pills had been stolen from his residence. The stolen firearms were entered into LEADS. This matter is under investigation.
4:05 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains in reference to a domestic violence complaint. On scene, deputies spoke with all involved parties and determined that no physical violence occurred, nor any threats of physical violence. Deputies suggested that the parties separate and stayed on scene until they did.
4:38 p.m. — Deputies responded to a third-party complaint of a suicide threat near Coolville. On scene, deputies spoke with all parties, and found no evidence of such threat.
4:43 p.m. — Deputies responded to Strouds Run Road in Athens for a report of a 911 hang-up call. Once on scene, deputies made contact with a female, who advised that her daughter-inlaw had accidentally contacted 911 and had already left the residence. Deputies were able to make contact with the daughter-in- law by phone, who advised that she was fine and had accidentally called. Deputies returned to patrol.
5:33 p.m. — Deputies responded to McDougal Road in Millfield for a report of domestic violence. Deputies made contact with the victim, and a report was made.
6:30 p.m. — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road in Athens for an active dispute. Both involved parties admitted to pushing or hitting each other, however no injuries were reported or observed. One of the involved parties, who was heavily intoxicated and belligerent, was cited for Disorderly Conduct by Intoxication, and he was transported to SEORJ to be held until sober.
8:41 p.m. — Deputies responded to Trimble Township in reference to a third-party complaint of domestic violence. Deputies spoke with all involved parties and were unable to find any evidence of domestic violence.
8:48 p.m. — A male caller from Glouster advised that he witnessed his gas can being stolen from his yard. At this time, there are no leads in this matter.
11 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Vore Ridge Road in Athens for a report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. During the course of the investigation, an address was provided of a possible location of the vehicle in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle, and the owner retrieved the vehicle.
