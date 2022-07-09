July 5
10:05 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Roy Avenue in The Plains for a parking complaint. Deputies made contact with the owner, who willingly moved the vehicle.
11:51 a.m. — A deputy responded to Possum Hollow Road, Shade, for a residential alarm. On arrival, a neighbor was on scene stating that a light fixture had fallen, causing the alarm to activate.
12:17 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Front Street in Glouster for a verbal dispute. Deputies spoke to the complainant, who advised the other involved party had left prior to deputies’ arrival. Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the individual.
3:36 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of a male trespassing and refusing to leave a business when told to do so. A trespass warning form was completed, and the male was served with a copy.
6:16 p.m. — Deputies responded to Albany to take a report of harassment. Once on scene, deputies made contact with the caller, who advised he was being harassed by a female on the phone. Deputies made contact with the male’s guardian, who advised that she was aware of the situation, and it was being handled already.Deputies responded to The Plains for a complaint of an ATV being too loud on private property. Once on scene, deputies were advised that the vehicle had stopped. Deputies advised the complainant that due to the fact that the vehicle was being driven on private property, no action could be taken. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:19 p.m. — Deputies responded to Lang Road, Nelsonville, for a report of an abandoned vehicle. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle when they patrolled the area.
9:39 p.m. — Deputies took a report for a male who advised that he had been receiving harassing messages online.
10:30 p.m. — Deputies responded to Athens Township for a theft/identity theft complaint. Statement forms were left for the complainant, and a report will be completed.
July 6
12:58 a.m. — Deputies spoke to a caller in regard to telephone harassment from her ex-boyfriend. The caller reported no threats of violence, but stated that he would not stop calling her after she asked him to stop. Deputies spoke with the boyfriend over the phone, and he advised he would stop calling. A report was filed. No additional action was needed at that time.
9:34 a.m. — Deputies were asked to do a well-being check on a female living on Thelma Drive in Athens. While en-route, the female called the office stating she was fine. No further action was needed.
2:41 p.m. — Deputies responded to Chauncey for an abandoned vehicle. Once on scene, it was determined that the vehicle was stolen out of Meigs County. Meigs County was notified, and the vehicle was impounded by Auto-Tech.
3:50 p.m. — Deputies responded to Albany for a report of a motor vehicle accident. A report was taken, and deputies returned to patrol.
4:05 p.m. — A caller from McDougal Road, Athens, contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report an abandoned vehicle. Deputies responded to the area but did not make contact with the vehicle. Deputies resumed patrol.
5:41 p.m. — Deputies responded to Biddyville Road, New Marshfield, for a 911 hang-up call. On arrival, a female stated her child had been playing with a phone and must have called 911 accidentally.
6:03 p.m. — Deputies responded to Jacksonville for report of a verbal dispute between multiple neighbors. Once on scene, deputies were given the initial information from each involved party. Due to conflicting statements, charges were not filed. Deputies returned to patrol.
8 p.m. — 33-year-old William Dollison was arrested on an outstanding warrant and transported to SEORJ without incident. Mr. Dollison was located in Glouster with the assistance of the Glouster Police Department.
8:59 p.m. — Deputies stopped on U.S. 50 near Albany to remove debris off the roadway. Once removed, deputies returned to patrol.
11:06 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 56 outside New Marshfield for an activated residential alarm. On scene, the resident advised that the alarm had gone off accidentally and they were not able to shut it off in time. No assistance was needed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.