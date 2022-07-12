July 6
12:58 a.m. — Deputies spoke to a caller in regard to telephone harassment from her ex-boyfriend. The caller reported no threats of violence, but stated that he would not stop calling her after she asked him to stop. Deputies spoke with the boyfriend over the phone, and he advised he would stop calling. A report was filed. No additional action was needed at that time.
9:34 a.m. — Deputies were asked to do a well-being check on a female living on Thelma Drive in Athens. While en-route, the female called the office stating she was fine. No further action was needed.
2:41 p.m. — Deputies responded to Chauncey for an abandoned vehicle. Once on scene, it was determined that the vehicle was stolen out of Meigs County. Meigs County was notified, and the vehicle was impounded by Auto-Tech.
3:50 p.m. — Deputies responded to Albany for a report of a motor vehicle accident. A report was taken, and deputies returned to patrol.
4:05 p.m. — A caller from McDougal Road, Athens, contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report an abandoned vehicle. Deputies responded to the area but did not make contact with the vehicle. Deputies resumed patrol.
5:41 p.m. — Deputies responded to Biddyville Road, New Marshfield, for a 911 hang-up call. On arrival, a female stated her child had been playing with a phone and must have called 911 accidentally.
6:03 p.m. — Deputies responded to Jacksonville for report of a verbal dispute between multiple neighbors. Once on scene, deputies were given the initial information from each involved party. Due to conflicting statements, charges were not filed. Deputies returned to patrol.
8 p.m. — 33-year-old William Dollison was arrested on an outstanding warrant and transported to SEORJ without incident. Mr. Dollison was located in Glouster with the assistance of the Glouster Police Department.
8:59 p.m. — Deputies stopped on U.S. 50 near Albany to remove debris off the roadway. Once removed, deputies returned to patrol.
11:06 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 56 outside New Marshfield for an activated residential alarm. On scene, the resident advised that the alarm had gone off accidentally and they were not able to shut it off in time. No assistance was needed.
July 7
11:03 a.m. — Deputies took a breaking and entering complaint from South Plains Road in The Plains. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending at this time.
1:25 p.m. — Deputies spoke with an individual from Harner Road in Athens in reference to a theft complaint. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending at this time.
3:50 p.m. — Deputies took a walk-in report for an individual that had been scammed online.
5:54 p.m. — Deputies responded to Albany Marathon for a private property accident. A report was taken. and deputies resumed patrol.
6:01 p.m. — A landlord located at Carol Lane, The Plains, reported an active domestic dispute. Upon investigation, an arrest was made. The male was transported to SEORJ without incident.
6:51 p.m. — Deputies responded to New Marshfield for report of a female trespassing on her mother’s property. The female involved had previously been served with a trespass complaint, so she was given a summons to court for trespassing. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:25 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Hunterdon Road, Glouster, to patrol for ATV’s on the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact.
10:41 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Green Runs Road in Glouster for a report of an abandoned vehicle. The property owner later requested the vehicle not to be tagged due to him knowing the vehicle owner. Units cleared the scene.
July 8
1:22 p.m. — Deputies spoke to an individual at the sheriff office in reference to a domestic incident. The individual did not wish to file charges but did want the incident documented. A report was taken and filed.
2:45 p.m. — Deputies responded to Fourth Street in The Plains for a third-party domestic dispute complaint. Deputies made contact with both parties on scene, who agreed to separate.
4:58 p.m. — Deputies responded to Coal Run Road, Nelsonville, for a well-being check. Deputies found the individuals to be healthy and safe.
6:17 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 56, Athens, for a call of an abandoned vehicle on private property. Deputies tagged the vehicle for removal, and later went to the registered owner’s residence to inform them of the tag.
8:46 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a stray dog on Brister Road, Coolville. Deputies picked up the dog and transported it to the Athens County Dog Shelter.
10:24 p.m. — Deputies responded to Bean Road, The Plains, to assist EMS on a medical call.
11:50 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Mill School Road in Guysville for a report of a dispute. Units arrived on scene and found that the suspect had fled on foot prior to their arrival. Units patrolled the area but were unsuccessful in locating the suspect. A warrant will be requested for domestic violence and charges will be submitted.
July 9
2:35 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Connett Road in The Plains for a report of a disorderly male who had left a group home on foot. Units found the male on State Route 682 near Subway in The Plains. The male was then transported to O’Bleness Memorial Hospital.
7:43 a.m. — Deputies responded to May Avenue in Chauncey for a domestic complaint. Upon speaking with the female, it was determined that a physical altercation occurred, and the male half of the complaint had left the scene prior to deputies’ arrival. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
7:58 a.m. — Deputies patrolled the area of Mill Street in Chauncey after dispatch received a 911 open-line call. The call sounded like someone was walking but no voices could be heard. No one was located during the patrol of the area.
9:36 a.m. — Deputies responded to Stone Road in Athens for a suspicious vehicle complaint. Deputies spoke to a female, who stated she ran out of gas. A friend brought her gas, and she left the area. Deputies then resumed patrol.
12:02 p.m. — Deputies responded to West Belpre Pike Road, Coolville, for a residential burglary alarm. Once on scene, the residence was found to be secure.
12:36 p.m. — Deputies responded to Roy Avenue in The Plains for a theft complaint. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending at this time.
2:11 p.m. — Deputies took a report of a stolen trail camera from State Route 691 Nelsonville.
4:44 p.m. — Deputies responded to the Albany fair grounds in reference to an open-line 911 call. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate anyone in need of assistance.
5:52 p.m. — Deputies responded to Albany in reference to a woman being in mental distress. Deputies responded to the scene and were able to get the woman home safely. No further action needed.
6:36 p.m. — Deputies responded to Coolville Ridge Road in Athens for a call of a couple finding blood on the side of their house. Deputies responded to the scene, and a report was made.
7:40 p.m. — Deputies responded to Baker Road, Athens in reference to a well-being check. Deputies responded to the scene and determined that the individual was okay.
11:14 p.m. — Deputies responded to Dover Township for a noise complaint. The area was patrolled but no type of disturbance was observed in the area.
July 10
2:45 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the State Route 690 park and ride. It was determined that a verbal dispute had occurred between two individuals, with no threats or physical violence occurring. Both individuals were transported to a local hotel for the night, per their request.
11:19 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Gilchrist Convenience Store, Sharpsburg, for a report of a dispute in a vehicle. While deputies were en route, the vehicle left on State Route 550 heading towards Washington County. Deputies arrived in the area and patrolled for the described vehicle but had no contact. Washington County was advised and deputies returned to patrol.
11:26 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Torch Road, Coolville, for a dog complaint. The dogs in question were located and taken into custody by the dog warden.
12:27 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Brandeberry Road, Coolville, for a 911 hang-up call. Upon arriving on scene, it was found to be phone line issues and no emergency. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:52 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Broad Street in Glouster for an open-line 911 call. Upon arriving on scene, it was found to be a pocket dial and there was no emergency nor assistance needed. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:07 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Glen Ebon Road, Nelsonville, for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arriving in the area and patrolling, the described vehicle was not located. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:28 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Main Street in Millfield for an activated residential alarm. When deputies arrived, the homeowner was on scene, and it was found to be an accidental alarm. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:44 p.m. — Deputies took a report by phone of a theft. The female advised that two of her adult dogs, as well as four full-bred puppies, were stolen from her residence. A report was made.
6:20 p.m. — Deputies responded to Coolville for a dispute. Deputies found that one of the involved parties was in mental distress and transported them to O’Bleness.
11:07 p.m. — Deputies responded to Dover Township for a call of two lost juvenile females in the woods. After conducting a field interview with the parents and using the last know location of the juveniles, an area of search was determined. Through coordination with AC 911, The Plains VFD, Chauncey-Dover VFD, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and volunteer concerned citizens, the children were located by VFD Units, determined to be in good physical condition, and returned safely to parents. No further action taken.
July 11
2:34 a.m. — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to an activated alarm. The structure was checked and was found to be secure, with no sign of attempted forced or forced entry.
