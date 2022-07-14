July 12
2:34 a.m. — Deputies responded to Athens Township for an activated alarm. The structure was checked and was found to be secure, with no sign of attempted forced or forced entry.
3:30 a.m. — Deputies responded to Dover Township for a 911 hang-up call. The deputy could hear a verbal dispute occurring upon arrival, as the front door of the residence was open. No threats were heard during the exchange, just a dispute. Contact was made with both parties and the matter was quelled. No further action was taken.
4:55 a.m. — Deputies responded to US 50 in Canaan Township to assist OSP units with a crashed/abandoned vehicle in the roadway. The area was patrolled for the driver, who was believed to be on foot in the area. No contact was made with anyone alongside the roadway. No further action taken.
5:52 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Jenkins Drive, Glouster, for an activated commercial alarm. Upon arriving on scene, everything was found secure and in order. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:21 a.m. — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road in Athens for a domestic dispute. The complainant stated that her live-in boyfriend assaulted her and threw her down several steps. The complainant advised that the male had left prior to deputies’ arrival. Deputies patrolled the area for the male but could not locate him. A warrant will be requested for domestic violence.
9:54 a.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains for an alarm. Deputies checked the building and found it to be secure.
1:24 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Ellis Avenue, Chauncey, for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the individual, who was found to be ok and did not need any type of assistance. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:31 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Hanning Lane, Athens, for a report of a male slumped over in a running vehicle. Upon arriving on scene, a male and female were located in the vehicle, and it was found they were sleeping and there was no medical emergency. The male and female were released, and the vehicle was released to a licensed driver. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:31 p.m. — Deputies took a report of harassment by phone. Deputies were advised that a male and his family have been being harassed by a neighbor on various occasions. Due to no crime taking place, no charges were filed.
5:46 p.m. — Deputies assisted the Glouster Police Department with an attempt to locate a male subject on Perry Ridge Road regarding charges from an ongoing investigation they are conducting. No contact was made with the male and deputies returned to patrol.
11:38 p.m. — Deputies responded to Bern Township for a neighbor dispute. Upon arrival, the alleged primary instigator was gone and unable to be located. The caller declined to make a statement regarding this incident. No further action taken.
