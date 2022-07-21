July 14
12:49 a.m. — Deputies responded to Ten Spot Road in Nelsonville for a 911 hang-up call. Deputies made contact with the caller, who stated that the call was accidental. No signs of any criminal incident were present, and no assistance was needed. Incident
9:12 a.m. — Deputies responded to Walnut Street in Trimble for a call of an abandoned vehicle. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle owner and the vehicle was tagged for removal.
1:44 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to a 911 hang-up call on Jarvis Road in Amesville. While en-route, 911 dispatch received an additional call, but this time they were able to speak with the caller, who said the first call was accidental. No further action needed.
3:52 p.m. — Deputies attempted to do a well-being check on a female living on James Lane in The Plains. She was not there at that time, but the other residents said they would have her call the sheriff’s office when she returned.
6:50 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains in reference to a theft report. Deputies spoke with the victim, and a report was made.
7:38 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains for possible stolen bicycles recovered underneath a male’s porch. Once on scene, deputies made contact with the complainant, who advised he believed that someone placed stolen bicycles under his porch. Due to having no evidence that the bicycles were stolen, further action could not be taken. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:10 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains for report of a dog that was running in and out of traffic. Deputies patrolled the area, but negative contact was made.
8:45 a.m. — While on patrol, deputies responded to a business in The Plains due to hearing an alarm going off. The building was secure. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:17 p.m. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office in executing an active warrant. 40-year-old Dustin Roberts of Cutler, OH, was arrested and transported to SEORJ without incident.
July 15
9:09 a.m. — Deputies received a theft complaint from Carpenter Road in Albany. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
9:39 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office and the Glouster Police Department made contact with a male on Spring Street in Glouster who had an active warrant out for his arrest. Scott Alfman, age 54 of Glouster, was arrested and transported to court.
10:35 a.m. — Deputies responded to Circle Drive in Guysville for an animal complaint. The complainant advised that the neighbor’s chickens continue to get out and destroy their property. The owner of the chickens was contacted and cited for animals at large.
4:07 p.m. — Deputies responded to multiple locations in The Plains in an attempt to locate a man who had warrants through Athens County. Deputies were unsuccessful in locating the man, but additional attempts will be made.
4:52 p.m. — Deputies responded to Trimble and took a report of vandalism to a vehicle.
4:54 p.m. — A male requested to file a report about a bank account opened is his name. A report was taken, and this case is under further investigation.
5:27 p.m. — A caller from the Albany area reported a dispute between himself and an employee at a local business. Deputies traveled to the address given and spoke with both parties. No criminal behavior was observed, and the incident was resolved.
6:47 p.m. — Deputies responded to Millfield Road in Millfield for a report of an intoxicated male walking in the middle of the roadway. Deputies were unable to locate the male when they patrolled the area.
7:23 p.m. — Deputies responded to Hamley Run Road in The Plains to assist the state highway patrol in locating a suspect. Deputies and troopers patrolled multiple locations in an attempt to locate the individual but were unable to find the suspect. Further attempts will be made.
8:08 p.m. — Deputies assisted troopers on Coal Run Road, Nelsonville, in an attempt to locate a male that had fled a traffic stop on foot. The male was not located. Deputies resumed patrol.
10:16 p.m. — Deputies spoke with a caller from New Marshfield in reference to a theft report. A report was made, and the case is under investigation.
10:43 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Dowler Ridge Road in New Marshfield for a report of 9-1-1- hang-up call. Units made contact with the resident, who indicated everything was fine. Units resumed patrol.
July 16
7:16 a.m. — Deputies responded to Hooper Ridge Road in Glouster for report of a male on the roadway asking for directions. Deputies made contact with the male, and transported him to Amesville. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:42 a.m. — Deputies responded to Athens for a well-being check. Once on scene, deputies made contact with the individual, who was then transported for treatment.
9:17 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Frum Road in Athens for an alarm. While en-route, deputies were advised to cancel their response, due to it being a false alarm.
9:22 a.m. — Deputies responded to Fruit Farm Road in Amesville for a well-being check on an elderly male. Deputies made contact with the man, who advised he had been sick and having medical problems the past few days. The man declined any medical attention, and deputies asked him to make contact with his friend to let him know he is ok.
11:08 a.m. — Deputies responded to Glouster for report of a burglary. Once on scene, deputies made contact with the complainant, who said she had talked to the homeowner, and they advised that the male that was inside the residence was allowed to be there. The complainant was able to show deputies the messages between the homeowner and herself. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:26 a.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains for a male that was in someone’s yard and not able to stand up. The male was later found face down in a ditch. ACEMS arrived on scene and transported the male for assistance.
12:30 p.m. — Deputies took a report by phone for a female who advised that her property had been damaged by a person that had shot a bb gun at her residence.
2:11 p.m . — Deputies were dispatched to North Peach Ridge Road in Athens for an open-line 911 call. Upon arriving on scene, it was found to be juveniles playing with a non-active cell phone and there was no emergency. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:17 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 13 near Chauncey for a well-being check. The caller stated there was an American flag upside down on the flagpole and they feared that the individual might be in distress. Deputies made contact with the resident, and he stated that he was fine. The resident was unaware that the flag was upside down and corrected the issue.
4:57 p.m. — Deputies responded to Dutch Ridge Road, Guysville, for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area but found no vehicles matching the reported description.
7:22 p.m. — Deputies responded to North Plains Road in the Plains for a complaint of several suspicious individuals near Rutland Bottle Gas. Deputies patrolled the area; however, the individuals were gone on arrival.
8:04 p.m. — Deputies responded to Brandeberry Road in Coolville for a report of cattle in the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area and found that the cattle had been moved out of the roadway prior to deputies’ arrival.
8:32 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Shade for a well-being check. Prior to deputy arrival, the caller advised that deputies were no longer needed because they successfully made contact with the individual.
10 p.m. — Deputies responded to Coolville for a report of a suspicious vehicle that the caller believed may be dealing drugs. When deputies made contact with the occupants of a vehicle matching the description that was provided, they did not observe any evidence of criminal activity.
