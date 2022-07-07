July 3
1:09 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to South Street in The Plains for a report of a reckless driver. Units patrolled the area but observed no reckless driver.
5:39 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Allen Street in Village of Glouster for a theft report. Deputies were advised the suspects had left on foot. Units patrolled the area but were unsuccessful in locating them. This case will be followed up with the Glouster Police Department due to this occurring within the village limits. No further action taken.
9:54 a.m. — Deputies responded to Ackley Road in Coolville for a verbal dispute. No physical violence occurred, nor were any threats made. Both parties agreed to separate. No further action was needed.
11:30 a.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 550 in Athens for a firework complaint. The complainant stated her neighbor was upset about her kids setting off fireworks. Both parties were separated and were advised to cease contact with each other. No further action was needed.
2:38 p.m. — Deputies responded to Guysville to take a report of a mailbox pole that had been damaged. Deputies took the initial information for a report, and photos were taken of the damage.
July 4
1:55 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Johnson Road in The Plains for a report of a suspicious person. Units patrolled the area but were unsuccessful in locating the person.
4:32 p.m. — Deputies responded to Hawks Nest Road, Athens, for a call about gunshots in the area and a suspicious vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to make contact with the vehicle. Deputies also did not hear the sounds of gun shots.
5:03 p.m. — A caller in New Marshfield reported that their vehicle had just been stolen by their next-door neighbor. Deputies performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and found that the neighbor was driving it. The owner of the vehicle sent someone to retrieve the vehicle, and they advised that they did not wish for criminal charges.
5:50 p.m. — Deputies responded to Peach Ridge Road in Athens for a custody dispute. On scene, deputies determined the case to be civil. No further action needed.
6:19 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of an intoxicated male refusing to leave the storefront of a business, while sexually harassing female staff and customers outside. The male was served with a trespass warning, and he was arrested for Disorderly Conduct by Intoxication.
July 5
4:18 a.m. — Deputies received a report of a stray dog running loose in Jacksonville. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate any dogs at large at that time.
5:06 a.m. — Deputies received a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in Trimble Township. Deputies made contact with the complainant, who advised the other involved party had left and they did not need any further assistance. No physical violence or threats were reported at that time.
6:53 a.m. — Deputies responded to Carpenter Road in Albany for a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival, it was determined that items were stolen from the property. A report was taken, and the case is under investigation.
8:12 a.m. — Deputies responded to Athens for an individual with possible mental issues. Deputies spoke with the individual and transported them O’Bleness Hospital for medical treatment.
10:05 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Roy Avenue in The Plains for a parking complaint. Deputies made contact with the owner, who willingly moved the vehicle.
