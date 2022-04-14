Athens County Sheriff’s Office
April 11
8:48 a.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 13, Millfield, for a hit-skip report. The complainant stated that a semi pulled into his lot to turn around, hit a vehicle, and left the scene. The matter is under investigation.
10:54 a.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 682 in Athens for a male with mental health issues walking along the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unsuccessful in locating the male.
12:18 p.m. -Deputies responded to Wolfe Bennett Road, Nelsonville, for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the individual, who stated everything was fine. Units resumed patrol.
2:57 p.m. — Deputies responded to a residence on East Fourth Street in The Plains, in reference to a wellbeing check. The subject in question was confirmed to be safe.
3:38 p.m. -Deputies responded to the Albany area for a report of suspicious activity. Deputies patrolled the area but did not observe any criminal activity.
3:55 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to SR 681 in Albany for a report of a dispute. When deputies arrived on scene, the matter had been resolved.
4:38 p.m. — Deputies took a report of a theft of mail near New Marshfield. No leads exist at this time.
8:05 p.m. — Deputies responded to Salem Road, Athens, for a report of a male trespassing on the caller’s property after having been previously served with a trespass warning. The suspect became resistant when he was detained and he was then arrested and charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest.
11:40 p.m. — Deputies were advised of an emergency Temporary Protection Order that had been sent from Wood County, WV, for an individual residing in Athens County. Contact was made with the respondent, and he was advised that effective being served he was to cease making, or attempting to make, any type of contact with the complainant. The respondent indicated that he understood, and any further questions could be directed to the court that issued TPO. No further action was taken. Return to patrol.
April 12
1:20 a.m. — Deputies responded to Waterloo Township in reference to a request for a well-being check. Contact was made with the person of concern, and deputies confirmed that all was well. No further action taken.
2:09 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Village of Glouster for a report of a burglary alarm. Units checked the building, but found no signs of forced entry or criminal activity. Units resumed patrol.
2:49 p.m. — Deputies responded to Glen Ebon Road, Nelsonville, in reference to a call of a man sitting in the street. Deputies patrolled the area but did not find the described man.
3:09 p.m. — Deputies responded to Jacksonville in reference to a juvenile riding a dirt bike on the street. Deputies made contact with the juvenile, and after a brief discussion, returned to patrol.
4:31 p.m. — A male filed a report in reference to another male having his vehicle. Arrangements were made and the vehicle was returned to the owner.
4:36 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 550 in Athens in reference to a custody dispute. On scene, deputies determined that the claims were unfounded. No further action needed.
5:46 p.m. — Deputies received a report of threats that were made by a tenant that the caller was beginning to evict. The caller did not wish to pursue anything, however they asked that a deputy speak with the tenant. Deputies made multiple attempts to meet with the tenant but were unsuccessful.
7: 02 p.m. — Deputies assisted ACEMS with a possible overdose in Millfield. Once on scene, ACEMS transported the female for medical issues.
7:19 p.m. — Deputies responded to Coolville for a residential alarm. After meeting with the homeowner, deputies checked the residence and found it to be unoccupied with no evidence of anything having been disturbed.
7:53 p.m. — Deputies responded to North Plains Road, The Plains, in reference to a business alarm activation. Deputies checked the building and found nothing to be out of the ordinary.
8:00 p.m. — The sheriff’s office was dispatched to The Plains for a verbal dispute. Upon making contact, deputies were advised there was no physical violence or threats of violence. The parties were separated.
8:28 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to the Guysville area for a well-being check. Contact was made with the individual and the father, and everything was found to be ok.
9:26 p.m. — Deputies responded to Circle Drive, Guysville, in reference to a loud noise complaint. Deputies patrolled the area.
9:33 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a confrontation that occurred after an attempted repossession. The caller did not request any deputy assistance, due to the other party leaving as soon as dispatch was contacted.
10:42 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a suspicious male walking along a roadway in Lee Township. Deputies patrolled the area, but found no persons on foot at the time.
April 13
12:41 a.m. - Deputies responded to Dover Township for a report from a motorist of a wrong-way driver on US 33, near Wayne National Forest Headquarters. US 33 was patrolled from the City of Athens to the Hocking County line, but no such vehicle was observed.
2:36 a.m. - Deputies responded to Ireland Road in Coolville for a report of four-wheelers trespassing in the caller's field late at night. Deputies patrolled the area, but the four-wheelers had left the field prior to deputies arriving. No contact was made.
2:59 p.m. - A motorist contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report a suspicious vehicle in the Millfield area. A deputy patrolled the area but was unable to locate any vehicle matching the description.
3:16 p.m. - Deputies handled a theft of a license plate over the phone. The case is under investigation.
3:37 p.m. - Deputies responded to the Glouster area for an activated residential alarm. Upon arrival, the residence was found to be secure.
3:40 p.m. - Deputies responded to Kroger in Trimble in reference to a suspicious person. On scene, deputies made contact with the man and later discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia.
6:11 p.m. - A female contacted the sheriff's office advising that sometime in the past few weeks somebody had cut the catalytic converter off her vehicle. Currently, there are no leads in this matter.
7:41 p.m. - A resident near Johnson Road, The Plains, contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report a suspicious male yelling at traffic passing by. The male was identified and located. He was transported to O'Bleness Hospital to be medically evaluated.
7:53 p.m. - A caller from Piggly Wiggly in The Plains contacted the ACSO to report a verbal altercation in the parking lot. The caller stated a male and female were in two separate vehicles when the dispute began. The female left her vehicle in the lot and left with the male. The two were unable to be identified or located.
7:58 p.m. - Deputies responded to Circle Drive in New Marshfield in reference to criminal mischief of a vehicle. Deputies made contact with the vehicle owner, and a report was taken.
8:13 p.m. - A passerby on SR 682 in The Plains contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report a male walking in the roadway and yelling for help. The caller stated the male appeared to be intoxicated. A deputy located the male, who was nearly struck by traffic attempting to run from the scene. The deputy was able to detain the male for his safety and transport him to O'Bleness Hospital to be medically evaluated.
8:41 p.m. - A resident of Glouster contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report his trailer tags were stolen. A deputy spoke with the male and a report was taken.
9:18 p.m. - Deputies responded to Salem Road, Athens, in reference to a trespass complaint. The suspect left the property prior to deputies’ arrival. The caller decided not to press charges.
10:34 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in Athens for a report of a possible suicide attempt. Deputies determined this was a misunderstanding and the initial report was not accurate. There was a minor verbal dispute, but no further intervention was needed with this case.
April 14
12:07 a.m. - Deputies responded to Athens Township after a report of a loud noise was heard and a flash observed in the neighborhood. Upon patrolling the area, it was determined that a few streets away from the caller, a large tree had fallen, struck and snapped a power pole, broke the power line, and caused the transformer to arc and flash. This outage and location had already been reported to AEP upon deputies’ arrival. No further action taken.
12:13 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Rock Riffle Road in Athens for an active alarm. Deputies found an unsecure door and began clearing the residence. Deputies were able to make contact with the homeowner to determine they were safe and there were no criminal issues.
1:36 a.m. - Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle / person complaint in York Township. Contact was made and it was determined that the trailer being pulled had a tire blow out and the driver was attempting to get the trailer parked safely off the roadway and summon assistance from friends in the area. The driver advised he knows the property owners and will contact them in the morning to advise of the situation and make arrangements to have the trailer repaired and removed. No further action taken.
1:08 p.m. - Deputies responded to a residence on Matheny Road in Nelsonville in reference to a report of stolen property. A report of this incident was taken.
4:45 p.m. - Deputies responded to Roundhouse Road, New Marshfield, in response to an abandoned vehicle call. While on scene, it was discovered that the vehicle was stolen from Athens City. Deputies stayed on scene until the Athens City Police Department arrived and towed the vehicle.
5:21 p.m. - A resident of Stone Road, Athens, contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report a reckless driver. A deputy patrolled the area and located the vehicle in question. A traffic stop was conducted, and the deputy spoke with the driver. The driver was warned to maintain safe travel.
5:48 p.m. - A deputy from the Athens County Sheriff's Office assisted a trooper from the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop. The stop was conducted on Third Street, Chauncey. Suspected narcotics were discovered in the vehicle. The case is under further investigation.
10:55 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Roy Avenue in The Plains for a report of a suspicious person. Units patrolled the area, but were unsuccessful in locating the individual. Units resumed patrol.
