April 18
1:51 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Town Street in Glouster for a patrol request. Units patrolled the area but did not observe any criminal activity.
3:16 p.m. — Athens County deputies were requested to be present at a staff meeting in The Plains. Staff was concerned for potentially unruly male. No incidents occurred during the meeting. Deputies resumed patrol.
4:02 p.m. — Deputies responded to Jacksonville for a well-being check on a female and her children. Deputies found everyone to be in good health.
6: 34 p.m. — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road, Athens, for a domestic dispute. When deputies arrived, they encountered Randall Allen Eblin. Mr. Eblin was arrested on active warrants and transported to SEORJ without incident. No criminal behavior was observed on scene.
April 19
12:35 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Ohio Avenue in The Plains for a third-party report of criminal activity in the area. Units patrolled the area but were unsuccessful in locating any criminal activity.
2:33 a.m. — Deputies responded to a third-party report of a domestic dispute. After responding to the location and making contact with the involved parties, deputies were advised that there were no allegations of violence or threats of physical harm. No further action taken.
6:29 a.m. — Deputies received a report of a person acting suspiciously near a treatment facility in The Plains. Deputies responded and while en route were advised by the caller that the person in question left in a vehicle. Deputies patrolled for the vehicle and person but did not locate either at that time.
3:20 p.m. — A deputy was flagged down by a resident of The Plains. The male stated that his granddaughter was missing and requested help looking for her. As the deputy and the male were speaking, the juvenile’s mother called and advised them the female was located. No further action was needed.
4:45 p.m. — A resident of Stewart walked into the Athens County Sheriff’s to report the theft of his utility trailer. A report was taken by deputies. This case is under further investigation.
11:34 p.m. — Deputies responded to an activated alarm in Trimble Township. The area was patrolled on foot and no suspicious activity or circumstances were observed. The structure was tagged requesting that key-holder information be relayed to AC 911 for further instances of alarm activation. No further action taken.
April 20
12:09 a.m. — Deputies made contact with a vehicle at Tom Jenkins Dam, Glouster. The driver was advised that the park closed at dark, and he indicated that he had just stopped there to rest. No further action taken.
7:20 a.m. — A suspicious person in the New Marshfield area was reported. The caller stated that a female was going door to door asking for gas and had done the same thing the day before. A deputy responded to the area and was advised by residents the female had left in a silver chevy pickup.
9:49 a.m. — A deputy spoke with a male subject by phone in reference to a theft that occurred on Wollet Road in Nelsonville sometime in the past few days. A report was taken and a detailed inventory list of the property missing is being made by the owner.
2:10 p.m. — The Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle off Circle 33 Road in Nelsonville. Contact was made but no criminal activity was observed.
3:39 p.m. — Deputies responded to Carol Lane in The Plains in reference to a verbal dispute. Deputies made contact with both parties and separated them.
5:08 p.m. — Deputies responded to Baker Road, Athens, in reference to a report of a stolen vehicle. The case is under investigation.
5:20 p.m. — An alarm activation on Rosewood Lane, The Plains, was accidentally triggered by the homeowner. Deputies were notified while en route.
5:23 p.m. — A male walking uptown was involved in a physical altercation that resulted in hospitalization. A deputy from the Athens County Sheriff’s office held the scene for the Athens Police Department. An investigation is underway. Two male suspects have been identified.
5:54 p.m. — A resident of The Plains area reported an abandoned vehicle on the side of Beech Road. A deputy responded to the area and spoke with a resident near where the vehicle was parked. The male reported the vehicle owner was given permission to leave the vehicle there. Deputies resumed patrol.
6:44 p.m. — Deputies responded to Baker Road and Fox Lake Road, Athens, in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to find the vehicle.
7:55 p.m. — Deputies attempted to locate a male on an active warrant who was residing on SR 550, Amesville. The male was unable to be located.
8:12 p.m. — Deputies assisted the Athens Police Department in the execution of a search warrant in The Plains. This matter is being investigated by the Athens Police Department.
April 21
1:08 a.m. — Deputies responded to Front Street in Glouster for a suspicious activity report. The caller stated that they could see people outside messing around in a car that they had never seen on the street before. Deputies made contact with the vehicle and subjects. It was their vehicle, and they were just working on it. No criminal activity was determined to be occurring at that time. No further action was needed.
9:33 a.m. — A father and son filed a report at the Athens County Sheriff’s Office regarding an assault. The assault occurred on East Fourth Street, The Plains. This case is under further investigation.
1:34 p.m. — A female contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report harassment. A deputy spoke with the complainant., who stated her sister had been following her around town and recording her on her phone. A report was taken.
3:01 p.m. — A resident of Monroe Street, Chauncey, contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report an ATV being driven recklessly on the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the ATV.
3:32 p.m. — Deputies received a call in reference to a theft on Circle Drive, Athens. An investigation is pending.
3:49 p.m. — An open-line 911 call was received by dispatchers. Deputies located the area of the call. A juvenile dialed 911. Emergency services were not needed.
4:40 p.m. — A caller from Harner Road, Athens, requested to speak to a deputy regarding a property dispute. The complainant was advised the dispute on property lines is a civil matter.
5:10 p.m. — A caller from Center Street, New Marshfield, reported a potential trespasser on their property. A deputy responded to the address and spoke with the caller. The male could not be positively identified at the time.
7:43 p.m. — A resident of Center Street, New Marshfield, contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report a male trespassing on her property. The caller stated that the known male was taking photographs of her belongings. A deputy patrolled the area. A license plate number was recorded from the suspect and the the case is under further investigation.
7:44 p.m. — Deputies responded to Clinton Street in The Plains in reference to a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the man and determined that all was well.
