June 12
3:06 p.m. — Deputies received an open line 9-1-1 call in Trimble. Deputies responded to the reported address but were unable to make contact with any party. No further action needed.
3:47 p.m. — Deputies handled a theft report over the phone. The case is under investigation.
5:53 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a possible protection order violation in The Plains. After speaking with the caller, deputies determined that no protection order violation had occurred.
7:36 p.m. — Deputies responded to Amesville for a report of an assault. After finding evidence that an assault offense had occurred, deputies submitted an arrest warrant request for the individual.
8:33 p.m. — Deputies responded to SR 7 in Coolville for an argument between family members. Deputies arrived on scene, and after all parties had calmed down, deputies provided one half of the parties a ride to a friend’s house
June 13
12:27 a.m. — Deputies responded to Carthage Township in reference to an activated residential alarm. The residence was checked and no signs of forced or attempted forced entry were observed. This was determined to be a false alarm. No key holder could be contacted in regard to this alarm.
12:39 a.m. — Deputies responded to Rome Township for a trespassing and dispute complaint. Deputies made contact with the complainant and witnesses, and took statements regarding this incident. This matter is being sent to the Prosecutor for a legal opinion and review.
9:46 a.m. — A deputy responded to a well-being check on Lyndon Road in Coolville. Contact was attempted at multiple residences, but no contact was made. The deputy spoke with a neighbor and checked the residence, which was locked and secured.
1:56 p.m. — Deputies responded to Nelsonville for a call of a disorientated male. The male believed his neighbors were broadcasting information in his direction and became confrontational when he spoke to his neighbors about it. No physical violence occurred, and no crime was committed. Both parties were advised to leave each other alone. The male did not meet the criteria for a medical evaluation at that time.
2:05 p.m. - Deputies took a report of identity theft in Coolville. An investigation is ongoing.
2:37 p.m. - Deputies responded to Carbondale in regard to a disorientated male walking in the neighborhood and talking to himself. Deputies made contact with the male, who advised he was speaking with the Lord and Savior. The male was not a harm to others or himself at the time and advised he would return home.
3:12 p.m. - Deputies responded to Glouster for a well-being check on a female that the caller believed may be unsafe and under the influence of drugs. Deputies met with the female and her husband separately and found both to be in a stable mental state. Deputies did not find any reason to believe that the female or their children were unsafe.
4:50 p.m. - Deputies spoke with a woman over the phone in reference to theft of food. The case is under review.
6:09 p.m. - Deputies took a report from a male regarding harassment and threat being made toward the caller. A report was created.
6:11 p.m. - A caller reported that their phone number has been getting spoofed, and that they have been getting strange calls from random numbers. Deputies recommended to the caller that they continue blocking each unwanted number that contacts them.
9:04 p.m. - Deputies responded to Porter Road in Athens for a report of threats and harassment. Upon initial contact, deputies were advised that the threats and harassments were coming through third-party communication. Deputies took the initial information for a report.
11:10 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to an overdose in the Village of Glouster. Units arrived on scene and spoke with EMS personnel, who indicated the female was being transported by private vehicle by a family member on scene. Units resumed patrol.
11:18 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to the Village of Glouster for an open 9-1-1 call. Units patrolled the area but were unable to locate any person.
June 14
12:18 a.m. - Deputies responded to Lee Township for an activated commercial alarm. Upon arrival, a construction crew was doing interior renovations to the business and had set off the alarm. The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of runaway juveniles. This case is under investigation.
4:48 a.m. - Deputies were advised of a credit card that had been stolen from a vehicle in Ames Township. Additional pertinent information will be obtained so a full report can be completed regarding this incident.
9:15 a.m. - Deputies responded to State Route 124 in Hockingport for a breaking and entering. The complainant reported that someone had broken into a house that he owns and ransacked the residence. A report was taken.
10:19 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Seventh Street in Jacksonville for a report of a suspicious male. Deputies located the male, who advised he was helping a friend work on a vehicle.
11:09 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Liberty Street in Amesville for a report of criminal damaging that occurred to a vehicle overnight. A report was taken, and through investigation, a suspect was identified. Charges are pending.
2:18 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Franklin Street in Amesville for a report of criminal damaging that occurred to a vehicle overnight. A report was taken, and through investigation, a suspect was identified. Charges are pending.
3:05 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to State Street in Amesville for a report of Breaking and Entering. A report was taken.
5:29 p.m. - Deputies responded to Salem Road in Athens for an alarm activation. Deputies checked the property and found everything to be secure.
6:40 p.m. - Deputies responded to Albany for a report of trespassing. When deputies were unable to locate anyone on the residence, the caller advised that everyone had left before deputy arrival.
6:54 p.m. - A female resident of Monserat Road, Millfield, called to report a verbal dispute. Deputies were dispatched to the location and spoke with a male and female, who were separated when the deputies arrived. No criminal behavior was observed but the two were advised to stay separated for the evening.
7:06 p.m.- Deputies responded to Coolville for a report of someone in mental distress. After finding that the individual was in need of an evaluation, deputies transported them to O'Bleness without incident.
8:18 p.m. - Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of a male refusing to leave the caller's property. Upon deputy arrival, the caller returned some of the male's property to him, and he then left the property. No further assistance was requested.
8:50 p.m. - Deputies responded to Trimble for a report of a male trespassing. After finding the male had already been served with a trespass warning for a previous incident, deputies issued him a summons to appear in court for a trespassing charge.
