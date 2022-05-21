May 16
1:13 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Sandstone apartments in The Plains for a report of a burglary. The complainant stated that her neighbor had entered her residence without her permission. During the course of the investigation, the suspect did admit to entering the home without the complainant's consent. The homeowner only wished for the suspect to be given a trespass complaint for her residence.
4:06 a.m. - Deputies received a complaint of a domestic dispute at a residence in Canaan Township. Deputies responded to the residence and spoke with the complainant. No signs of physical violence or threats of physical violence were observed or reported at that time. The parties had separated prior to units arriving. No further action was taken at that time.
5:02 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Carthage Township in reference to an activated alarm. The key-holder was contacted and advised that the alarm has been acting up. They advised dispatch that deputies could cancel their response, and if it was determined that a law enforcement response was needed, they would call back. No further action taken.
10:36 a.m. - Deputies responded to The Plains for a well-being check. Deputies had negative contact at the residence.
10:50 a.m. - A male contacted the sheriff's office in regards to his vehicle being stolen. A report was taken.
11:51 a.m. - Deputies responded to State Route 144 in Coolville for a Breaking and Entering report. The complainant stated that someone had broken into her mother's residence and stolen items. A report was taken.
12:25 p.m. - A deputy responded to a residential alarm on Rock Riffle Road in Athens. Prior to arrival, the owner of the residence called in stating it was a false alarm.
3:49 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Albany to assist with a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was terminated prior to deputy arrival in the area.
3:58 p.m. - Deputies responded to Chauncey for a dispute. Deputies found that this was a civil dispute, with no reported violence or threats of violence. Deputies found that the male party had a warrant for his arrest, and he was transported to SEORJ without incident. No further assistance was requested.
4:50 p.m. - Deputies responded to Haines Ridge Road, Athens, for report of a verbal dispute. Once on scene, deputies spoke with both parties, who advised there were no threats of violence or physical violence. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:12 p.m. - Deputies responded to The Plains for report of a verbal neighbor dispute. No threats of violence or physical violence were present and both parties were advised to stay away from each other.
7:49 p.m. - Deputies responded to Wolf Bennett Road in Nelsonville for report of suspicious activity. Deputies patrolled the area but made no contact with any suspicious persons.
8:47 p.m. - Deputies responded to The Plains for report of a suspicious person following juveniles. Contact was made with the caller and a description was given. Deputies patrolled the area, but no contact was made with the suspicious person.
10:10 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Pleasant Hill Road in Athens for a complainant wishing to retrieve his phone. Units attempted to make contact with the complainant but were unsuccessful.
10:59 p.m. - Deputies received a report of a possible disabled vehicle along Diamond Brick Road in Nelsonville. Deputies made contact with a male in a vehicle that was pulled off of the roadway. The male driver had pulled over to speak with his significant other on the phone. Deputies returned to patrol.
May 17
12:09 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Sandstone Apartments in The Plains for a report of a dispute. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the involved parties, who indicated only a verbal dispute had occurred with no threats or physical violence occurring. Units resumed patrol.
12:14 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to James Lane in The Plains for a report of a parking problem. Units observed the vehicle leaving the scene and a traffic stop was made on the vehicle for an equipment violation. The deputy gave the driver a warning and spoke with them about blocking the roadway. No further action taken.
1:15 a.m. - Deputies responded to Dover Township in reference to a reported narcotics overdose. The alleged victim was not able to be identified by the caller and was last seen walking away from the caller’s residence. The area was patrolled but the individual could not be located.
1:30 a.m. - Deputies responded to Dover Township to investigate a suspicious activity / noise complaint. Contact was made with the caller and the area checked. Nothing was observed in area that was deemed suspicious and all was quiet. This complaint was unfounded.
7:55 a.m. - Deputies spoke to a female on the telephone in reference to telephone harassment. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
7:59 a.m. - Deputies responded to North Plains Road, The Plains, for a report of an individual passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. Deputies arrived on scene and were informed that the vehicle had left prior to their arrival. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.
8:37 a.m. - A deputy assisted Hopewell on a transport of a male subject in mental crisis from The Plains to O'Bleness Hospital. The male was transported without incident.
10:36 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Zion Road, Shade, on an active dispute over property. Upon arriving on scene and speaking to involved parties, the dispute was found to be verbal in nature. The matter was resolved for the time being, and involved parties were separated. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:50 a.m. - Deputies responded to North Plains Road and Poston Road, The Plains, in reference to an auto accident. Athens County EMS arrived on scene for minor injuries. Deputies secured the scene until the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrived and then returned to patrol.
12:44 p.m. - The ACSO was contacted by the Village of Jacksonville in reference to a camper that was not licensed and was sitting the wrong way on the roadway. Representatives from the village had spoken to the owner, who was supposed to have it removed by the end of the weekend but did not. The camper was tagged for a four Hour Tow Removal. No further actions were needed at that time.
1:25 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Stanley Road, Athens, in reference to a male in mental distress. Deputies located the male and transported him to O’Bleness Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.
1:26 p.m. - A Columbia Gas facility in the New Marshfield area was broken into sometime over the past month. Four solar panels were taken off the roof of the facility. Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact the ACSO.
1:37 p.m. - Deputies responded to Albany for a suspicious vehicle that was parked off the roadway. No criminal indicators were found, and no further action was taken.
2:09 p.m. - Deputies responded to Dover Township and took a report from a caller that was worried that someone may want to harm them. The caller only wished to have a report on file.
3:08 p.m. - Deputies spoke to a male by phone to take a report of stolen telephone wire. At this time, there are no leads in this matter.
4:03 p.m. - Deputies received a report that a person claiming to be a bank employee told the caller that their identity had been stolen. It has not yet been determined if the caller's identity was stolen, or if a scammer was posing as a bank employee in an attempt to gather their personal information.
7:56 p.m. - Deputies took a report of a theft of a catalytic converter in Coolville.
9:08 p.m. - Deputies responded to The Plains for a distraught female in the parking lot. Upon arrival, units were advised the female was upset due to problems in her relationship. Deputies spoke to the female and released her to a family member.
9:22 p.m. - Deputies received a request for a well-being check of an adult male at a residence in York Township. Deputies responded to the residence and made contact with the male. The male in question was found to be coherent and safe at that time. No further action was taken.
9:40 p.m. - Deputies received a complaint of several juveniles running around an apartment complex in The Plains. The caller had advised that the juveniles attempted to open the back door to their apartment. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate any juveniles on foot or other suspicious activity at that time.
10:06 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Dover Township in reference to a loud music complaint. The area was patrolled, and no disturbance was observed. No further action taken.
11:11 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Trimble Township in reference to a noise complaint. Contact was made with the individual playing music and the issue was resolved. No further action taken.
11:44 p.m. - Deputies responded to Alexander Township in reference to a trespassing complaint. Contact was made with the caller, who reported that the individuals had left after he called law enforcement. No other criminal activity was reported, and no other law enforcement action was requested.
May 18
4:02 a.m. - Deputies responded to Alderman Road, Millfield, for a verbal dispute. The caller reported that her sister arrived uninvited and accused her of withholding personal property. On scene, the sisters were separated. No physical violence was reported to have occurred. The uninvited sister left the residence without incident. No further action was needed.
5:49 a.m. - Deputies responded to a residence in Athens Township for a reported dispute. The caller was located and advised deputies that she was involved in a verbal dispute only. There were no threats made or violence reported. No further action was taken.
10:38 a.m. - Deputies responded to Steinmeyer Road, New Marshfield, for a well-being check on a female. Deputies made contact with the female and determined her to be in good health. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:42 a.m. - Deputies arrested 29-year-old Jennifer M. Scott of Logan for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer (pursuit), driving under suspension, and a stop sign violation. Scott fled after a unit attempted to stop her for running the stop sign at State Route 13 and Monserat Ridge Road in Millfield. Scott was taken to the regional jail, where she will remain until she posts bond or is released by the court.
1:10 p.m. - Deputies responded to State Route 56, Athens, for a call of a suspicious male. Deputies located the male, who was looking for a friend's residence that lived nearby. Deputies resumed patrol.
1:36 p.m. - Deputies responded to a residence in Athens for a report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was located and returned home safely.
3:42 p.m. - Deputies responded to Doanville for a report of a reckless driver. While patrolling the area, deputies made contact with a car parked in the roadway. Upon contact, deputies were able to locate suspected narcotics. This case is under further investigation.
4:52 p.m. - Deputies arrested 38-year-old Justin Yeager of Salem Road, Athens, for multiple active warrants out of Athens Municipal Court.
5:06 p.m. - Deputies responded to Alexander Township for report of an abandoned vehicle blocking the roadway. Due to the vehicle causing a safety hazard for the roadway, the vehicle was towed.
6 p.m. - A female contacted the sheriff's office wishing to file a report. She advised that her brother and his wife were driving passed her home yelling at her. She also stated that they have done this to her husband at his place of employment. The caller wished to have a report on file and was referred to a victims advocate in reference to a protection order.
6:14 p.m. - Deputies responded to Dowler Ridge Road, New Marshfield, for a possible drug overdose. Prior to arrival, the caller stated the male had left with another person in a vehicle heading toward State Route 691. The vehicle was located, and contact was made with the driver, who did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The passenger appeared to be under the influence of something but denied overdosing. Since he was able to carry on a normal conversation and did not require medical attention, no further action was taken. Prior to clearing the stop, the passenger was also offered addiction assistance and resources, but he declined stating he was fine.
