Athens County Sheriff’s Office
April 11
8:48 a.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 13, Millfield, for a hit-skip report. The complainant stated that a semi pulled into his lot to turn around, hit a vehicle, and left the scene. The matter is under investigation.
10:54 a.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 682 in Athens for a male with mental health issues walking along the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unsuccessful in locating the male.
12:18 p.m. -Deputies responded to Wolfe Bennett Road, Nelsonville, for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the individual, who stated everything was fine. Units resumed patrol.
2:57 p.m. — Deputies responded to a residence on East Fourth Street in The Plains, in reference to a wellbeing check. The subject in question was confirmed to be safe.
3:38 p.m. -Deputies responded to the Albany area for a report of suspicious activity. Deputies patrolled the area but did not observe any criminal activity.
3:55 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to SR 681 in Albany for a report of a dispute. When deputies arrived on scene, the matter had been resolved.
4:38 p.m. — Deputies took a report of a theft of mail near New Marshfield. No leads exist at this time.
8:05 p.m. — Deputies responded to Salem Road, Athens, for a report of a male trespassing on the caller’s property after having been previously served with a trespass warning. The suspect became resistant when he was detained and he was then arrested and charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest.
11:40 p.m. — Deputies were advised of an emergency Temporary Protection Order that had been sent from Wood County, WV, for an individual residing in Athens County. Contact was made with the respondent, and he was advised that effective being served he was to cease making, or attempting to make, any type of contact with the complainant. The respondent indicated that he understood, and any further questions could be directed to the court that issued TPO. No further action was taken. Return to patrol.
April 12
1:20 a.m. — Deputies responded to Waterloo Township in reference to a request for a well-being check. Contact was made with the person of concern, and deputies confirmed that all was well. No further action taken.
2:09 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Village of Glouster for a report of a burglary alarm. Units checked the building, but found no signs of forced entry or criminal activity.
Units resumed patrol.
2:49 p.m. — Deputies responded to Glen Ebon Road, Nelsonville, in reference to a call of a man sitting in the street. Deputies patrolled the area but did not find the described man.
3:09 p.m. — Deputies responded to Jacksonville in reference to a juvenile riding a dirt bike on the street. Deputies made contact with the juvenile, and after a brief discussion, returned to patrol.
4:31 p.m. — A male filed a report in reference to another male having his vehicle. Arrangements were made and the vehicle was returned to the owner.
4:36 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 550 in Athens in reference to a custody dispute. On scene, deputies determined that the claims were unfounded. No further action needed.
5:46 p.m. — Deputies received a report of threats that were made by a tenant that the caller was beginning to evict. The caller did not wish to pursue anything, however they asked that a deputy speak with the tenant. Deputies made multiple attempts to meet with the tenant but were unsuccessful.
7: 02 p.m. — Deputies assisted ACEMS with a possible overdose in Millfield. Once on scene, ACEMS transported the female for medical issues.
7:19 p.m. — Deputies responded to Coolville for a residential alarm. After meeting with the homeowner, deputies checked the residence and found it to be unoccupied with no evidence of anything having been disturbed.
7:53 p.m. — Deputies responded to North Plains Road, The Plains, in reference to a business alarm activation. Deputies checked the building and found nothing to be out of the ordinary.
8:00 p.m. — The sheriff’s office was dispatched to The Plains for a verbal dispute. Upon making contact, deputies were advised there was no physical violence or threats of violence. The parties were separated.
8:28 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to the Guysville area for a well-being check. Contact was made with the individual and the father, and everything was found to be ok.
9:26 p.m. — Deputies responded to Circle Drive, Guysville, in reference to a loud noise complaint. Deputies patrolled the area.
9:33 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a confrontation that occurred after an attempted repossession. The caller did not request any deputy assistance, due to the other party leaving as soon as dispatch was contacted.
10:42 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a suspicious male walking along a roadway in Lee Township. Deputies patrolled the area, but found no persons on foot at the time.
