June 5
7:54 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Oregon Ridge Road, Glouster, for a child custody dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and the matter was resolved. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:11 a.m. - nDeputies were dispatched to State Route 144 in Coolville for an activated residential alarm. Deputies arrived on scene and found the residence secure, and everything appeared to be in order. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:38 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to State Route 691 in New Marshfield for an activated commercial alarm. Deputies arrived on scene and found all secure, with no signs of tampering. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:58 p.m. - Deputies responded to Rolling Hills Drive in Athens for a report of a missing firearm. Deputies spoke with the complainant, and a report was made.
4:02 p.m. - Deputies responded to Chauncey and spoke with a landlord and tenant that had a dispute over the landlord showing the house. Deputies explained to the tenant that a landlord may enter the home to show prospective buyers or tenants if they provide 24-hour notice.
5:11 p.m. - Deputies responded to Steinmeyer Road. New Marshfield, in reference to a man wanting deputies to search his home for drugs. The man stated that someone had bought drugs and dropped them off at his house, but he was not able to find them. Deputies searched the house but were unable to find any illegal drugs.
8:26 p.m. - Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road, Athens, for report of a loud explosion. Deputies patrolled the area, but they could not locate the source of the noise.
10:45 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Elliotsville Road in Athens for a report of two individuals having sexual relations within a vehicle. Units patrolled the area but were unable to locate this activity.
June 6
2:50 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Circle 33 Road in Nelsonville for a report of a domestic dispute. Units spoke with the involved parties, who had conflicting stories. Units did not observe any evidence of threats or physical violence occurring. Both parties wished to separate within the residence.
2:51 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Lexington Avenue in Chauncey for a prowler complaint. Units patrolled the area but were unable to locate the person
6:56 a.m. - Deputies responded to Carr Bailey Road in Millfield for a theft report. The complainant stated that someone had stolen hydraulic fluid out of company vehicles. A report was taken.
10:01 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to the bike path near Upper River Road in The Plains for a report of a male and female disputing on the path. Deputies located and made contact with the individuals. They advised they were not disputing and just awaiting a ride. No criminal activity was observed, and deputies returned to patrol.
12:03 p.m. - A male contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to make a theft report. The complainant stated that someone had stolen his 6x12 homemade trailer yesterday. A report was taken.
1:23 p.m. - Deputies responded to Harper Street in The Plains for an unauthorized use of a credit report. The case is under investigation.
1:40 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Jacksonville for a report of a theft of a mower. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
3:53 p.m. - Deputies responded to Salem Road in Athens for a drug overdose. After the overdosed subject was transported by ACEMS, deputies obtained statements from multiple parties and seized several items for evidence.
5:30 p.m. - Deputies responded to State Route 682 in Athens for a report of gun shots being heard. Deputies made contact with the man firing guns and determined that he was in his right to do so. No further action was needed.
5:57 p.m. - Deputies received a tip of the location of a man with a warrant. Deputies attempted to make contact with the man in Albany but were unsuccessful.
6:17 p.m. - Deputies responded to Rolling Hills Road in Athens for report of a suspicious bag near the roadway. The bag was deemed safe, and deputies returned to patrol.
7:44 p.m. - Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of juveniles throwing rocks through windows. Deputies located and identified the juveniles, who were then returned to their parents. Deputies will be contacting the property owner of the vandalized property to determine if they wish to pursue charges.
9:09 p.m. - Deputies spoke with a woman in reference to a theft report. A report was made, and the case is under review.
11:03 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Mill Street in Chauncey for a report of trespassing. The complainant believed someone was in his garage. Units cleared the garage and found no person.
June 7
12:35 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to assist EMS in Trimble Township with a narcotics overdose call. While en route to the location, EMS advised that the patient was loaded and being transported for treatment. Deputies canceled their response to the call.
9:30 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Meadowbrook Road in Albany for a report of someone receiving counterfeit money. Deputies retrieved the money and took a report. An investigation is pending.
11:29 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to New Marshfield for a possible overdose of medication. Upon arrival, deputies located the individual, who was transported for treatment by Athens County EMS.
11:44 a.m. - Deputies responded to Millfield for well-being check. Deputies spoke to the individual, who was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
11:57 a.m. - A deputy responded to a report of a male lying along the roadway on US Route 33, near Movies 10. Prior to their arrival, an OSP unit was in the area and made contact with the subject. Dispatch advised the deputy to disregard.
12:50 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to East Third Street, The Plains, to assist EMS personnel with a female who had sustained a neck injury. Upon arriving on scene, it was found the injury was a result of horseplay and no criminal act occurred. The female was transported by EMS personnel and deputies returned to patrol.
1:49 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to North McDonald Road, The Plains, for an active fight. Upon arrival, it was determined that no one was assaulted. Both parties were separated and advised to stay away from one another.
3:56 p.m. - A male from North Plains Road, The Plains, requested to speak to a deputy regarding threats he had received on Facebook. The male stated that an unknown female messaged him requesting he send her money. The male refused to send money and blocked the caller.
6:39 p.m. - Deputies made contact with 32-year-old Charles Gall of Athens regarding an active warrant. Gall was arrested for his active warrants and transported to the regional jail with no issues.
9:27 p.m. - An employee of PA's Sure Stop, Athens, reported that a motorist had struck their vehicle while they were working. A deputy responded to the scene and spoke with the caller, and a report was taken.
9:40 p.m. - Deputies responded to Chauncey for report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The female caller advised that she had let a male use the vehicle the night before and it has not yet been returned. A report was taken, and this matter is still under investigation.
11:05 p.m. - Deputies responded to Lee Township for a report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies spoke with the parties separately and determined that there was no violence or attempts of violence. It was advised that that parties separate for the evening, but neither would consider that option. Parties were then advised to separate within the household as best they could. No further action taken.
11:05 p.m. - Deputies responded to Dover Township for an activated alarm. This was determined to be a false alarm and no further action was taken.
