Nelsonville Police Department
Friday, July 23
1:19 a.m. — Officers performed a vehicle stop on JLE Dr. Bryan Fisher was issued a citation for a seatbelt violation, then released.
1:30 a.m. — Officers responded to E Canal St for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers located and spoke to the individual in question. It was determined that the individual was there because he owns one of the storage units.
1:51 a.m. — Officers performed a vehicle stop on Dorr Run Rd. The driver of the vehicle was given a verbal warning for a marked lane violation, then released.
2:04 a.m. — Officers performed a vehicle stop on the St Charles Alley. The driver of the vehicle was given a verbal warning for a turn signal violation and having no license plate light, then released.
2:18 a.m. — Officers performed a vehicle stop on E Canal St. Due to criminal indicators being observed during the stop, K9 Attila was released to perform a free air sniff of the vehicle to which Attila positively indicated on the passenger side. A search of the occupants and the vehicle revealed Methamphetamine being found on a male individual. It was determined that two of the occupants had an active warrant out of another county to which they advised the warrant was valid. The Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail was contacted but refused to accept the individual on his warrant due to having no available bed space. The individual was released. A local towing company was requested to the scene and the vehicle was towed.
3:23 a.m. —Officers performed a vehicle stop on 33 East Bound. The driver of the vehicle was given a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation, then released.
4:05 a.m. — Officers performed a vehicle stop on Dorr Run Rd. The driver of the vehicle was given a verbal warning for a stop sign related violation, then released.
6:22 a.m. — Officers performed a vehicle stop on E Canal St. The driver of the vehicle was given a verbal warning for having no visible registration, then released.
06:28 a.m. — Officers performed a vehicle stop on W Columbus St. The driver of the vehicle was given a verbal warning for a broken back windshield, then released.
9:48 a.m. — Officers responded to Chestnut St for a report of a suspicious person who appeared to be intoxicated and was struggling to stay standing up. Officers located and spoke the female who stated that she was under the influence. Mary Coon was placed under arrest for Disorderly Conduct by Intoxication. The Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail was contacted but refused to accept the female for a six-hour hold, so she was released to a sober individual. Ms. Coon was given an upcoming court date.
10:52 a.m. — Officers transported and released a male individual to an ACSO unit for a court appearance.
11:36 a.m. — Officers responded to Walnut St for a report of a possibly intoxicated male individual. Officers located and attempted to speak to the male who appeared to have a severely altered mental state. EMS was requested to the scene. The male was transported to O’bleness Memorial Hospital for a Blue Slip.
12:19 p.m. — Officers responded to E Canal St for a paperwork service.
12:17 p.m. — Officers performed a vehicle stop on W Washington St. Jeffrey Gogel was issued a citation for a speed related violation, given a warning for a tag related violation, then released.
12:20 p.m. — Officers completed an ATV inspection.
1:34 p.m. — Officers responded to W Washington St for a report of theft. The caller stated that she had a laptop stolen. A report was taken.
02:47 p.m. — Officers responded to Dorr Run Rd for an investigative report. Negative contact was made.
3:00 p.m. — Officers performed a vehicle stop on Pleasentview Ave. A citation was issued to Tammy Blake for operating a vehicle without a license. Blake was given a verbal warning for an expired registration and not producing her license or registration, then released.
3:57 p.m. — Officers responded to W Washington St for a follow up to a previously reported incident. A report was taken.
4:37 p.m. — Officers responded to Fairview St for a report of neighbor trouble. The caller advised that her neighbor is yelling at her and her granddaughter. Officers spoke to all involved parties. The involved parties were advised to leave each other alone.
5:14 p.m. — Officers responded to Pleasentview Ave for a request of patrol. The caller stated that they seen someone they did not know on their cameras near their house. Officers looked around the house and property. Nothing out of the ordinary was seen. Negative contact was made with the suspect.
5:21 p.m. — Officers responded to US 33 for a report of debris in the west bound lane. Officers patrolled the area but were unable to locate any debris.
5:56 p.m. — Officers responded to Jefferson St for a report of a Fight. Officers had negative contact with the described individuals.
7:09 p.m. — Officers performed a vehicle stop on Washington St. The driver of the vehicle was given a verbal warning for a turn signal violation, then released. The driver was also advised to make contact with the county in Florida for his active warrant.
7:14 p.m. — Officers responded to Chestnut St for a report of an assault. The caller reported a named male individual assault him: there were noticeable injuries to the caller’s face. EMS was requested to the scene. Officers patrolled the area and surrounding areas in an attempt to locate the suspect who had left the house prior to the Officers arrival.
8:06 p.m. — Officers responded to E Canal St for a report of theft. The caller reported that their wallet had been stolen. A report was taken.
8:12 p.m. — Officers responded to Jackson St for an investigative complaint.
8:17 p.m. — Officers responded to Chestnut St for an investigative complaint.
8:59 p.m. — Officers performed a vehicle stop on Fort St. The driver of the vehicle was given a verbal warning, then released.
11:27 p.m. — Officers responded to Chestnut St for a report of a fight. Officers spoke to the involved parties, and it was determined that the dispute was all verbal. The individuals were advised to keep the noise down and to stay away from each other.
Saturday, July 24
12:23 a.m. — Officers responded to Walnut St for a report of an activated car alarm. Officers located the owner and spoke to them. It was determined that the individual had accidently set it off.
12:31 a.m. — Officers responded to Adams St for an investigative complaint.
12:48 a.m. — Officers performed a vehicle stop on E Canal St. The driver of the vehicle was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation, then released.
1:46 a.m. — Officers responded to Dorr Run Rd for a report of an open door and an open gate on a business property. Officers cleared then secured the building. No one was found inside. Officers attempted to make contact with the business owner but were unsuccessful. A voicemail was left.
2:35 a.m. — Officers responded to Poplar St for a report of a suspicious person. Officers located and spoke to the individual in question. EMS was requested to the scene. The individual was transported to O’Bleness Memorial Hospital for a Blue Slip.
3:35 a.m. — Officers stopped to help a family who was traveling and was experiencing car related issues. It was noted that the family had lug nuts fall off. Officers were able to get the tire fixed for the family so they could continue with their traveling.
4:27 a.m. — Officers responded to W Franklin St for a report of a suspicious person. It was determined that the individual had an active warrant. The Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail was contacted but refused to accept the individual due to having no bed space available. The individual was released and advised to report to court Monday morning.
8:33 a.m. — Officers responded to Elizabeth St for a report of a trespassing complaint. Officers located and spoke to the suspect who was trespassed from the property.
9:40 a.m. — Officers responded to Washington St for a report of a Dog Bite. The Athens County Dog Warden was requested to the scene. EMS was requested to the scene for injuries to the hand that the victim endured.
11:11 a.m. — Officers responded to E Canal St for a paperwork service. Negative contact was made.
1:30 p.m. — Officers responded to Rhine St for a report of theft. Video Evidence was collected. A report was taken.
4:54 p.m. — Officers responded to E Canal St for a paperwork service. Negative contact was made.
6:46 p.m. — Officers responded to E Canal St for a paperwork service. Negative contact was made.
8:30 p.m. — Officers responded to Clinton St for a report of a parking complaint. The caller reported a vehicle blocking her driveway. Officers located and spoke to the vehicle’s owner. The vehicle was moved.
9:00 p.m. — Officers responded to the area of Monroe St for an investigative report. The caller reported a water leak in the area. The street department was notified.
9:10PM Officers responded to E Canal St for another attempt to serve charges to an individual. Negative contact was made.
9:11 p.m. — Officers performed a vehicle stop on Watkins St. The individual was advised to turn his lights on since they are required after dark.
9:18 p.m. — Officers performed a vehicle stop on E Canal St. The driver was advised to turn his vehicle lights on since they are required after dark.
9:27 p.m. — Officers responded to W Washington St for an attempt to locate an individual for a paperwork service. Officers located Christopher Sorrell who was served with Animal Cruelty Charges and given an upcoming court date pertaining to an incident that occurred last week.
10:23 p.m. — Officers took a juvenile into custody for found to have been violating his house arrest. The juvenile was released to his guardian.
10:32 p.m. — Officers responded to Pine Grove Dr for a report of a noise complaint. Officers patrolled the area and surrounding areas but did not hear any loud noises.
10:45 p.m. — Officers responded to Dorr Run Rd to assist another agency with a pursuit that was currently on Haydenville Rd. A caller called in and reported that someone just ditched a car on Dorr Run Rd. Officers located the vehicle that was unoccupied with no keys. NPD Officers stayed with the vehicle until Hocking County Arrived and took over the investigation.
