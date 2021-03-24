Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, March 22
12:06 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in Athens Township. Units made contact with the female complainant at the residence who was injured from the altercation. The female was transported to OMH for her injuries. Units located the male suspect approximately 2 miles away on a bicycle. Eric Porter, age 47, of Athens was arrested for domestic violence and was transported to SEORJ without further incident.
2:41 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to an activated alarm in Athens Township. The perimeter and interior of structure was checked, and a key holder responded. This was determined to be a false alarm. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
7:46 a.m., Nelsonville — A well-being check was requested on a resident on Wolfe Bennett Road in Nelsonville. Deputies arrived at the residence and made contact with the subject in question, and they were found to be fine. The subject was asked to make contact with the caller.
3:05 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Glen Ebon Road in Nelsonville to retrieve a syringe which was then placed for destruction in a sharp’s container. No further action was needed.
4:19 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Bargain Billy's in Millfield for a theft report. The complainant stated that she had set her phone down and when she came back to retrieve it, that it was missing. This case is under investigation.
9:02 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to The Marathon in Albany in regard to a possibly intoxicated driver. Deputies, along with the Albany Police Department located the subject and requested Ohio State Highway Patrol's assistance. OSHP arrived on scene and performed field sobriety tests which the subject in question passed. The subject was free to drive home without further incident.
Tuesday, March 23
12:30 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Salem RD, in Athens, in reference to a stolen cell phone. A general sweep of the area around the residence was made, in an attempt to locate the missing phone, but was not successful. It was suggested that the provider might be able to give GPS Coordinates so the phone can be located. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
9:55 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were requested to tag two abandoned vehicles for removal, on TWP Rd 119. Four hour tow tags were placed on the vehicles, and the property owner was advised that he may contact a tow company after the four hours has passed.
3:17 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield Road, in Millfield, for a report of an abandoned vehicle in the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area and were unable to locate said vehicle. Units resumed patrol.
4:12 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to State Route 691, in Nelsonville, for a report of a burglar alarm. Deputies spoke with the homeowner who stated everything was fine. Units resumed patrol.
5:31 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to TWP RD 119, in Coolville, for a report of an ongoing trespassing issue. A trespass complaint was completed and served to the individual that had been trespassing onto the complainant's property.
6:13 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Rallen Drive, in The Plains for a report of a canine incident. The complainant stated that his neighbor's canine had attacked his canine which caused injuries. This case will be referred to the dog warden, for further follow-up. Units resumed patrol.
8:24 p.m., Coolville —Deputies responded to Huckleberry Road, in Coolville, for a report of a disorderly male. Deputies spoke with the male and all involved parties. Units resumed patrol.
