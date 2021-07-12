Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, July 9, 2021
11:05 a.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Subway in The Plains regarding a female and male arguing at the store. Upon deputies arrival the male subject had left the area. No further actions were needed.
4:09 p.m., W. Washington — Deputies spoke with a male in regards to a vandalism complaint. The caller stated he has several political signs that were damaged.
4:27 p.m., The Plains — Deputies spoke with a female in regards to theft of medication. The caller believes her ex-boyfriend stole her prescription medication. This case remains under investigation.
7:00 p.m., Coolville — Deputies spoke with a male in Coolville that stated someone had shot his horse in the head. The caller advised he came home to find his horse deceased with a bullet wound in the middle of its forehead. The caller buried the horse before it began to decompose. The caller just wanted the incident reported in case any other cases occur in the future.
8:20 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Poston Road in regards to a business alarm. After responding and investigating the alarm, it was determined to be a false alarm with no emergency.
5:54 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road for a disorderly female. The caller stated that his daughter got mad at him and broke his television. He advised the female left the residence with her mother. He did not wish to pursue criminal charges. No further action was taken.
5:552 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a complaint of someone riding a four-wheeler on property that does not belong to him. The rider of the four-wheeler approached deputies upon being seen, and agreed to find somewhere where he has prior permission to ride.
3:34 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a report of a suicidal male. Deputies located the male on Roy Avenue, and after finding that he was in need of an evaluation, deputies transported him to O'Bleness.
8:13 p.m., State Route 550 — Deputies responded to State Route 550 for a dispute. The caller stated that her landlord was yelling at her for not having her dogs on a leash. She said the landlord left prior to deputies arrival. Deputies advised the female that her dogs need to be in a fence or on a leash. No further action was needed.
6:50 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Main Street in Jacksonville for a male who was threatening people. Deputies spoke with the male and transported him to O'Bleness Hospital after finding that he needed a mental evaluation.
11:59 p.m., Chauncey — A third party complaint was received by dispatch in reference to a verbal dispute. When deputies arrived to the provided address on Main Street in Chauncey, they spoke with a couple residing together. They stated they had been in an argument. The male expressed he had been feeling like harming himself and was then transported to O'Bleness Hospital willingly.
Saturday, July 10, 2021
4:50 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Connett Road in Nelsonville for an active burglary complaint. The caller advised that his son had broken in their residence using the basement door for entry. The caller also stated that he and his wife had locked themselves in the upstairs bedroom in fear for their safety. When deputies arrived shortly after, they discovered the male suspect in the basement of the residence and he had barricaded himself in the bathroom. The male was asked to come out for several minutes and failed to comply. Deputies entered the barricade and apprehended the male suspect. The male was then transported to SEORJ and charged with burglary and resisting arrest.
3:55 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Williams Road in Athens for a third party complaint of a suicidal threat. Deputies responded to the call and were unable to make contact with the resident. Several attempts were made to make contact the individual and no indication of an incident occurring was present.
7:39 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Glouster and took a report of threats on Facebook Messenger. Possible charges are being considered.
7:22 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to State Route 690 for a report of a male on foot nodding off on the side of the roadway. Deputies located the male on State Route 550, however they did not find that he was impaired or unable to care for himself. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:23 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Hamley Run Road for a report of a male behaving strangely and lighting a package on fire next to the bike path. Upon speaking with the male, deputies established that he met the criteria to be taken to O'Bleness for an evaluation.
11:20 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Troy Township in reference to a dog barking / noise complaint. Deputies made contact with the individual in the area who had a dog that was observed barking. In speaking with them, they advised they were having a raccoon problem and an ongoing issue with stray cats, both getting the dog agitated and stirred up. They advised they will do the best they can to monitor the dog barking. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
11:39 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to the Johnson Road area for a well being check on individuals walking near the bike path. The area was patrolled, but no persons were observed or contacted in area. Complaint unfounded. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
11:36 p.m., Trimble — Deputies were dispatched to Trimble Township to assist Glouster PD with an individual who had multiple warrants, is a known flight risk, and has violent tendencies. Just prior to arrival, GPD made contact with this subject. The subject fled on foot and was not apprehended. A brief search for individual was conducted in the area. Another request for a warrant and additional criminal charges will be filed by GPD. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
9:06 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains in regards to a well being check for a child. The caller stated the mother of his child took their child, stole $200 and left. Deputies did not locate the female at her residence in The Plains, but did reach her on the phone. The mother sounded ok on the phone and stated she was on her way back to Athens from Lancaster. She also stated she has been having issues with the father of her child, and he has been harassing her. The mother stated her child is at her grandmother's house in Glouster. A Glouster unit was sent to the suspected location to attempt to locate the child.
7:03 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the area of PA's gas station in Athens Township in regards to a reckless driver. The caller stated a jeep pulled into the parking lot and almost struck him head on. The caller believed the driver was intoxicated. Deputies patrolled the area for the described vehicle, but were unable to locate it.
8:18 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Strouds Run in regards to a loud noise complaint. The caller stated her neighbor has been revving his motorcycle engine very loud just to annoy them. Contact was made with the neighbor and it was requested he cease his actions.
11:54 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to a report of a neighbor shooting off fireworks on Johnson Road in The Plains. When deputies arrived in the area they observed no fireworks. The area was patrolled for several minutes.
4:20 p.m., The Plains — A Sheriff's Office unit patrolling First Street in The Plains observed Matthew Long, age 38, entering a residence. Deputies confirmed he had active warrants. Two additional deputies responded to that location at which time contact was made with the owner of the residence. While units were at the front door, Mark Barnhart Jr., age 32, jumped out a side window and took off running. Barnhart was subsequently tased and was taken into custody. Upon entering the residence, Long was located and arrested. Also arrested at this residence was Garry Kittle, age 51. All three suspects had several felony warrants for their arrest.
Sunday, July 11, 2021
3:59 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Converse Street in Chauncey on an open 911 call. Upon arriving on scene there was no emergency, and deputies found it was an issue with the phone line. Deputies returned to patrol.
5:06 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Hebbardsville Road for a report of a drunk male acting aggressive and vandalizing his family's home. The male refused to comply with the deputies, and he became combative when he was arrested. The male was taken to SEORJ for Disorderly Conduct By Intoxication, and it was found that he vandalized the inside of the deputies car during the transport. Charges for Resisting Arrest and Criminal Damaging are being filed.
7:38 p.m., Albany — A deputy discovered a rollover crash on Fisher Road. It was found that the driver was uninjured. The OSHP handled the crash investigation.
9:16 p.m., Albany — A caller from the Albany area reported his wallet was lost or stolen. He stated his girlfriend may have taken it. A report was taken.
12:21 a.m., New Marshfield — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Steinmeyer Road in New Marshfield for a report of patrol request. Deputies patrolled the area and did not observe any criminal activity. Units resumed patrol.
9:08 a.m., Nelsonville — The Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a residential alarm on SR-278 in Nelsonville. While enroute, deputies were canceled by the homeowner and all was in good order. No further actions were needed.
10:47 a.m., Albany — The Sheriff's Office took a report via telephone of a domestic disturbance that occurred on 7-10-2021. The caller did not wish to pursue charges at this time, but wanted the incident documented. No further actions needed at this time.
9:50 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to North Plains Road on a well being check. Deputies made contact with the individual and everything was found to be fine. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:36 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Nelsonville in regards to a fireworks complaint. The caller advised he witnessed several juveniles setting off fireworks from the back of a truck bed. Deputies and NPD patrolled the area but were unable to locate.
6:12 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Taylor Ridge Road in Glouster on a report of an active dispute. Upon arriving on scene deputies spoke with involved parties. The dispute was found to be verbal only and the involved parties agreed to separate for the evening. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:25 p.m., The Plains —Deputies responded to The Plains in regards to a property retrieval complaint. The caller advised they were staying at a friends residence, then were kicked out of the residence, but not allowed to retrieve their property. Prior to law enforcement arrival, the caller advised they obtained their property.
9:15 p.m., Guysville — A deputy responded to a dispute between family members in the Guysville area. On arrival parties had already separated. The owner of the property requested the male family member leave the property. This family member did leave the property by EMS due to a medical issue.
8:25 p.m., Albany — Deputies spoke with a female in regards to harassment. The caller stated every time there is a child exchange, her ex-boyfriends new girlfriend harasses her. The caller wanted the information documented, and the other female spoken to.
7:35 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Jacksonville in regards to a dispute. The caller stated his wife would not leave the residence after being asked to. Deputies made contact with the female, and she requested to obtain some belongings before leaving. The female packed up some items, and left.
