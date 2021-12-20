Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, Dec. 18, 2021
9:52 a.m., The Plains —Deputies responded to Lemaster Road, The Plains, for a well-being check. The man was transported to the hospital.
12:06 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains in reference to a juvenile calling 9-1-1 multiple times. On scene, deputies discovered that the juvenile was not in danger, but was just calling 9-1-1 for fun. The juvenile was advised to stop, and deputies returned to patrol.
12:59 p.m., SR 682 — Deputies responded to SR 682 in Athens for a call of a dispute. On scene, deputies found no violence, investigation.
2:08 p.m. — Deputies assisted the Adult Parole Authority with an arrest of a man who has had his parole revoked. Deputies went to the residence but did not make contact with him. Attempts will be made at a later time.
2:54 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to the New Marshfield area for a trespasser. Once on scene, the complainant stated that the person had left, so she no longer needed our assistance. No further action needed.
2:57 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Jacksonville for a breaking and entering complaint. The caller stated someone broke into her garage and stole miscellaneous tools. This matter is under investigation.
3:11 p.m., Athens — A resident of Troll Road in Athens contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report the theft of her catalytic converter off her vehicle. A deputy spoke with the woman about the incident. She stated her vehicle began making strange noises as it was traveling on the roadway. The vehicle was taken to the mechanic and she was informed the converter had been cut off. Further investigation is pending.
3:48 p.m., Athens — Deputies were contacted about a possible trespassing complaint on Luhrig Road, Athens, but were then advised that the persons had permission to be on the property.
5:16 p.m., Athens — A caller reported that his neighbor threatened to fight him. The caller did not wish for any immediate assistance, however he advised that he will request a trespass warning if his neighbor comes back onto his property.
5:19 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to a residence on Potter Road in Guysville for a wellbeing check. Deputies were advised to disregard while in route.
5:31 p.m., Guysville — Deputies took a report that an individual's identity was used to co-sign a loan without their approval. This matter is under investigation.
6:57 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road in The Plains in an attempt to locate subjects with warrants for their arrest. Deputies located and arrested Jimmy Barnhart on multiple warrants, and they charged him with Obstructing Official Business after Barnhart repeatedly provided a false name.
10:44 p.m., Stewart — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to State Route 144 in Stewart for a report of a dispute. Units arrived on scene and spoke with both involved parties, who indicated only a verbal argument had occurred with no threats or physical violence. Both parties wished to separate for the evening. No further action taken.
Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021
1:02 a.m., Millfield — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in Millfield for a report of a domestic dispute. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant, who stated that her husband had struck her in the face with a golf club. Units did observe physical injuries to the victim's face area and the victim declined any medical treatment. The victim did not wish to pursue criminal charges out of this incident. Deputies will be filling a domestic violence charge on behalf of the State of Ohio due to the physical injuries that were present on the victim. A warrant will be requested for the male due to him fleeing prior to deputies' arrival.
10:26 a.m., Glouster — Deputies took a report of a theft of four- wheelers in Glouster. Deputies are awaiting possible security camera video from a neighbor.
4:40 p.m., Coolville — The Athens City Police requested assistance from the Athens County Sheriff's Office to locate a suspect involved in a theft in the city of with the suspects parent and he advised she had not been living there for some time. Deputies resumed patrol.
5:15 p.m., Athens — Deputies went to a residence on Salem Road in Athens to attempt to locate a female with an active warrant for her arrest. Deputies located the female, placed her under arrest, and transported her to the regional jail.
6:41 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 356 in New Marshfield in reference to a male caller stating that his wife had destroyed multiple things within the household. On scene, deputies spoke with the male and advised him of the proper steps to take regarding this incident, due to it being a civil matter. Units then returned to patrol.
6:55 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of a theft on Luhrig Road in Athens. This case is under further investigation.
8:07 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Union Lane in The Plains for a well-being check on a male. Deputies were unable to locate anyone at the residence.
Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021
8:02 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road, Athens, in response to a verbal dispute. On scene, deputies discovered no violence, nor threats of violence, had occurred. The involved parties agreed to separate for the day, and deputies returned to patrol.
10:42 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to North Plains Road, The Plains, on a report of an assault. A report was taken and investigation is pending.
4:01 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to the New Marshfield area in reference to a trespassing complaint. On scene, deputies spoke with all involved parties. The male in question was served with a trespassing form, and was advised that he is no longer to be on that property. No further actions were taken.
5:38 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of a male rolling around in a parking lot. Deputies found that the male was likely under the influence of something, however he declined any medical attention. A family member was called to give the male a ride.
7:04 p.m., Chauncey — A caller reported that she was chased by a dog on Lexington Avenue in Chauncey. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate any loose dogs.
8:07 p.m., — A female caller advised that her roommate had stolen her phone. This incident is currently under investigation.
10:57 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Dover Township in reference to a child custody complaint. Prior to deputies’ arrival, the caller made contact with AC 911 and advised that the situation was resolved, and our response was not needed. Deputies disregarded their response, as there was no other criminal activity being reported.
11:32 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Dover Township in reference to a suspicious vehicle and suspicious person complaint. The area was thoroughly patrolled but no contact was made. This compliant was unfounded and no further action was taken.
