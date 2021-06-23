Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, June 21
2:16 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N. Plains Road in The Plains, in reference to a complaint of property being damaged. A report was taken, and this matter is under investigation.
8:05 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to the McVey Road in Albany, in reference to a female subject that was under the influence of drugs and acting bizarre. Upon deputies arrival, they were informed the intoxicated female had left in her vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area and toward the Village of Albany with negative contact. No further actions were needed.
8:48 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Hebbardsville Road in Athens, on an activated alarm. Upon arriving on scene, deputies located an unlocked door. The building was checked and a key holder arrived on scene who confirmed everything appeared in order. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:56 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Carthage Gap Campground, on Brimstone Road in Coolville, in reference to an abandoned vehicle that had been sitting on their property. Upon arrival, the vehicle was tagged for a 4 hour tow Removal. No further actions were needed.
11:49 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the N. Clinton Street in The Plains, in reference to a residential alarm activation. Upon Deputies arrival, they made contact with the homeowner who advised all was in good order. No further actions were needed.
2:20 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to Brawley Road in Amesville, in reference to a well-being check. The caller advised that they have been unable to contact their father via cell phone for 3 days. Upon their arrival, deputies spoke to the male, who advised that he is okay, and that his cell phone service is not good at his residence. No further action was necessary. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:50 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to S. Wemer Road in Millfield, for an alarm. Deputies checked the residence and found it to be secure. Units resumed patrol.
10:31 p.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to McVey Road in Albany. A caller stated his ex-girlfriend threatened to burn down his residence and was refusing to leave the property. Contact was made with the caller and a trespass complaint was issued. During this time, deputies heard a woman screaming across the road. When deputies investigated the area they discovered the suspected female involved in the original complaint. The female was attempting to enter another residence. Deputies spoke with this resident and he stated she did not live there and was there earlier in the day wandering on his property. The female was then transported by a by a deputy to the hospital where she was evaluated for mental health issues. The female was also served a trespass complaint.
10:50 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to New Marshfield Road in New Marshfield, in reference to an assault complaint. Contact was made with the victim and a statement was obtained regarding this incident. At this time, there is nothing to support the claim that an assault occurred. Parties were separated and were advised they will remain as such moving forward. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Tuesday, July 22
12:29 a.m., Athens — Deputies received a request from OSHP in reference to removing debris from the lanes of travel on US 50 near Athens. Deputies located several pieces of bedding within the lanes and moved them off the roadway. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:24 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Ave, in The Plains, on a trespass complaint. Caller stated her son had came into the residence unwelcomed and she wanted him removed. Deputies arrived on scene and found the male had a warrant. The male was taken to regional jail on the warrant.
2:17 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to Main Street, in Jacksonville, on a well being check. Upon arriving on scene, deputies made contact with the female who advised everything was fine at the time, however wanted to leave the residence. Deputies made arraignments for the female to leave the residence, who then left the residence. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:04 p.m., Athens — Deputies made contact with a female sitting in a vehicle. No criminal activity was observed. Returned to patrol.
6:19 p.m., Athens — A resident of Scatter Ridge Road, came to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to file a report of property damage, that occurred at her property. A report was taken and an investigation is pending.
7:32 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Lightfritz Ridge Road, in New Marshfield, in regards to a suicidal female complaint. The caller stated her sister threatened to drive her wheelchair into the roadway to harm herself. Deputies spoke with the female who claimed she did not make that statement, and has been having issues with her sister and ex-boyfriend. The female did not meet the criteria for a blue slip at that time.
8:01 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Ellis Ave, in Chauncey, for a dispute. Upon speaking with the involved parties they advised the dispute was verbal and no threats of violence or physical violence took place. The parties were separated. Returned to patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.