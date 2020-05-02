Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday, April 30
1:31 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Carol Lane for a report of a dispute. Deputies spoke with both involved parties who wished to separate. No further action taken.
1:39 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Glouster for a domestic dispute. The caller advised that he had been in a dispute with his girlfriend earlier and she had left the residence. He said she had since returned and was starting more fights. On scene, deputies were advised that she had again left. No physical violence or threats of violence was reported. The caller said he would call back if any additional assistance was needed. With no criminal act present, no further action was needed.
5:40 p.m., The Plains — Deputies and Athens County E.M.S. responded to North Plains Road in reference to a possible drug overdose. Upon arrival the male was found unconscious leaning against a car. After waking the male, he stated he had a seizure and seemed to be disoriented and unable to stay awake. Due to the males condition he was transported to the hospital. No drugs were located.
12:01 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to 31 Roy Ave. for a loud music complaint. Deputies spoke with the complainant. She advised that her neighbor was playing loud music, and that she wanted him to turn it down. Deputies advised the complainant that they would speak with her neighbor, and advised him to turn his music down. Deputies made contact with the neighbor. Deputies advised the male that they was there due to a loud music complaint. Deputies asked the male to turn his music down, the male complied. Case closed.
5:31 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Beech Road for a report of an individual trespassing. A trespass complaint form was completed and one of the parties was warned not to return to the property or they may be charged.
5:24 p.m., Glouster — A female whom resides on Sycamore Street called the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to complain that her landlord has been trying to evict her and changed the locks on a shed prior to the deadline. The complainant wished that the incident simply be documented for further court proceedings.
5:40 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road to assist ACEMS with a possible overdose. Upon making contact, the male was transported to the hospital for treatment.
10:58 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to State Route 78 for a report of an alarm. The complainant stated that she noticed her garage door open and the alarm was going off. Deputies cleared the garage and checked other buildings on the property and did not find any persons inside. The complainant stated that she did not notice any items as being taken at this time. No further action taken.
11:42 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Locust Street for a report of sound of gunshots. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating. No further action taken.
