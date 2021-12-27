Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday, Dec. 23
6:2 a.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of a theft of a phone that occurred in The Plains. This case remains under investigation.
6:56 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on North Plains Road. Once on scene, the building was found to be secure. No further action needed.
9:30 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road, Athens, for a commercial alarm. Once on scene, contact was made with a person authorized to be on the property. No further action needed.
3:57 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road in The Plains for a well-being check. Once on scene, contact was made with the male being checked on. After speaking with the male, it was determined he did not need any assistance.
11:00 p.m., New Marshfield — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office spoke with a male who resides on Garfield Street in New Marshfield for a report of canines at large. This case will be referred to the Athens County Dog Warden for further follow-up.
11:46 p.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office were on patrol on West Union Street in Athens when they observed an active fight outside a local establishment. The Athens City Police Department was requested to the scene and took over the investigation. No further action taken.
Friday, Dec. 24
9:51 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Warren Drive, Nelsonville, in response to a domestic violence complaint. On scene, deputies spoke with both parties but found no evidence of physical violence. Both parties were separated.
3:43 p.m., Glouster — A resident on SR 78 in Glouster reported that her neighbor was trespassing on her property. Deputies responded to the location and spoke with both parties involved. An ongoing civil issue between the two neighbors has not been resolved at this time. Both parties were informed they would need to settle their dispute in court.
4:25 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of property damage to a vehicle from a resident of The Plains. The caller only wished to have a report of the incident on file.
6:24 p.m., Stewart — Deputies were dispatched to sounds of gunshots in Stewart. Deputies responded to the area but were unable to hear any gunshots. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:22 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Stewart for an active verbal dispute. Deputies arrived and discovered the male half of the dispute had left prior to their arrival. No violence or threats of violence occurred during the dispute. No further action was taken.
8:25 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to a residence on Perry Ridge Road in Nelsonville for a report of a burglary. This matter is currently under investigation.
Saturday, Dec. 25
2:06 a.m., Albany — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Washington Road in Albany for a trespassing complaint. Units arrived on scene and spoke with a female, who indicated that the homeowner gave her permission to be at his residence. Units did speak with the homeowner, who confirmed this. Units resumed patrol.
12:19 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to an activated residential alarm on Roberts Road, Athens. Deputies made contact with the homeowner, who stated they were just testing their new alarm. The homeowners advised that they had missed the call from the alarm company and did not mean to have a full response. No further action needed.
2:44 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Longview Heights Road, Athens, for a third-party report of an alarm going off. Deputies checked the property but found no evidence that anything had been tampered with.
2:51 p.m., Chauncey — A complaint was made of a reckless driver traveling on SR 550 toward Athens. Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and performed a traffic stop. Illegal substances were located in the vehicle and seized. Further investigation is pending. The driver and passenger were released, as they showed no signs of impairment.
3:12 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Glouster for a 911 hang-up. Deputies returned to patrol after finding that no emergencies existed.
5:01 p.m., Athens — A resident on Rock Riffle Road in Athens requested a deputy to have a male removed from their property. The male was on scene when deputies arrived. He stated that he was picking his dog up from his fiancé. The fiancé stated she did not want to have contact with the male because their relationship had become turbulent. The homeowner requested the male be served with a trespass complaint since he has asked the male several times not to be on his property. The male was served a trespass complaint and left the property without incident.
5:55 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Huckleberry Road, Coolville, for a 911 hang-up. Deputies spoke with multiple adults at the residence and found that there seemed to be a phone line issue that caused the call.
6:42 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to the Marathon in Chauncey for report of a two-vehicle crash. On scene, deputies spoke with both parties and a report of the incident was taken.
6:58 p.m., Shade — A third-party complainant called the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report a dispute at a neighbor’s residence. Deputies were dispatched to the Shade area and located the residence in question. After parties were separated it was determined no criminal behavior had taken place.
7:40 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to McDonald’s in The Plains for a report of a suspicious male. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the male.
9:56 p.m., Millfield — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 13 near Big Bailey Run Road, Millifield, for a report of an abandoned vehicle. Units checked the vehicle and determined the vehicle was not obstructing the roadway. units resumed patrol.
Sunday, Dec. 26
8:10 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to Grass Run Road, New Marshfield, on a report of a bag that was found lying on SR 56. Deputies collected the bag for safe keeping.
8:28 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Jacksonville in response to theft of fuel. On scene, deputies spoke with the caller and a report was made. The case is still under investigation.
9:54 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Mill Street, Chauncey, in reference to a theft. Deputies attempted to make contact with the caller, but he had left before deputies arrived.
10:33 a.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to Washington Road, Albany, on a report of an abandoned vehicle in a yard. Deputies arrived on scene and checked the vehicle. The vehicle was tagged for removal and deputies returned to patrol.
10:37 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Lemaster Road, The Plains, in reference to a stolen trailer. The trailer is 5x9, possibly with Plains Volunteer Fire Department tags. After taking a report, deputies returned to patrol.
12:04 p.m., Shade — Deputies were dispatched to a residence in Shade for a report of an unruly juvenile. Upon arriving on scene, the juvenile had calmed down and there were no further issues. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:59 p.m., Chauncey — A resident of Chauncey reported that her neighbor has been harassing her and she wanted to speak with a deputy. A deputy arrived on scene and spoke with the female and male involved in the incident. Both stated they were in the process of ending their relationship but remained neighbors. The male stated he would have no further contact with the female at this time.
3:59 p.m., Athens — A third-party complainant from Lemaster Road in The Plains called the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report an active dispute at a neighbor’s residence. Deputies responded to the location of the dispute and spoke with a male. It was discovered the male was giving a sermon online to his constituents. The male stated his sermons can be loud. Deputies did not observe a dispute and returned to patrol.
4:30 p.m., Shade — The Sheriff’s Office responded to the Shade area for a complaint of a cow in the roadway. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
7:24 p.m., Athens — A resident on SR 691 in Nelsonville reported a vehicle struck her residence. A deputy from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to the address and documented the incident. No injuries occurred and a report was taken.
8:33 p.m., Athens — A caller from Spreading Oaks in the Athens area requested a deputy to respond from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report an assault. When a deputy arrived on scene he spoke with the complainant. The male was issued a trespass complaint form and left the scene without incident.
11:37 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Carthage Township, Coolville, in reference to a domestic dispute. It was determined this was an ongoing domestic dispute between male/female cohabitants of a home. There were no injuries to complainant and complainant indicated that there was no desire to pursue criminal charges, as the pair was separating for good in the morning when a ride out of the area could be arranged. Information on obtaining a protection order was provided. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Monday, Dec. 27
4:04 a.m., The Plains — Deputies made contact with a male lying down in front of the McDonald’s in The Plains. Deputies spoke to the male, who stated that he was at his friend’s house, and they got into a verbal argument. He advised his friend dropped him off at this location. The male advised that he was from Columbus and had no way to get back home. Deputies transported the male to the Sunset Motel and helped him get a room for the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.