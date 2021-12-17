Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, Dec. 15
8:24 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Albany for a private property crash report. The caller was a business owner that had footage of a U-Haul rental truck damaging a building on the property. The caller had already located and identified the business the truck had been rented from. The incident is under further investigation, pending contact with the rental agency and identification of the driver.
11:30 a.m., Amesville — Deputies took a harassment complaint over the phone. The caller stated she had received unwanted phone calls and messages from an old acquaintance, and he has refused to stop contacting her. A deputy did make contact with the male, who was advised to stop contacting the complainant. At this time there will be no further action.
12:16 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Tucker Run Road, Athens, for a domestic dispute. The caller reported a mother was fighting with her adult daughter outside. On scene, deputies made contact with the mother, who stated that the daughter had left prior to deputies arriving. The mother said everything was fine and that the argument was only verbal. No physical violence or threats of violence were reported. With the incident no longer active and no criminal act being reported, no further action was needed.
2:13 p.m., Coolville —Deputies spoke to a caller in regard to his girlfriend using his bank account to pay for shared bills. The caller stated that he was at his bank and would call back with further information so it could be determined if their matter was criminal or civil in nature.
2:51 p.m., Trimble — A caller from the Trimble area reported that he and his wife were involved in a verbal dispute. A deputy was dispatched to the given address. Both parties were separated when the deputy arrived. The male caller agreed that he would leave for the evening. No criminal offenses were observed.
4:38 p.m., Coolville — A caller from West Robinson Road in Coolville contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office regarding a domestic dispute. A deputy was dispatched to the address and spoke with the male caller. Both parties agreed to separate for the evening. No further action was needed at this time.
7:16 p.m., Athens — The Sheriff's Office, along with ACEMS, responded to the Athens area for a drug overdose. Upon arrival, the male received medical treatment and was later transported to O'Bleness Hospital.
7:19 p.m., Trimble — Deputies spoke to a male about being locked out of his residence by his wife in Trimble Township. The male stated he and his wife had been disputing all day. The male agreed to go elsewhere for the evening to avoid any further problems.
7:26 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies took a report of unauthorized guests at a residence in New Marshfield. The caller advised he had an order stating that only certain people were allowed at a residence he owns and rents out. The caller was advised to call the courts and report the contempt.
8:23 p.m., New Marshfield — The Athens County Sheriff's Office took a report by phone regarding a theft of a property survey stake. The complainant stated that after a recent survey, a corner stake was stolen. There was no evidence provided of the theft and the case was closed.
9:32 p.m., The Plains —A resident of Union Lane in The Plains called the Athens County Sheriff's Office to request a deputy reference a possible prowler.
9:44 p.m., Chauncey — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Mill Street in Chauncey for a well-being check. Deputies attempted contact with no success.
10:42 p.m., Millfield — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Back Street in Millfield for a report of a protection order violation. Units spoke with the complainant, who had an active protection order violation against her son that resulted from a prior domestic violence situation. The complainant stated that her son had sent her a letter while being in jail. Units observed letter and determined probable cause for a criminal charge. No further action taken.
11:17 p.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to State Route 550 in Athens for a report of a domestic dispute. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant, and it was determined that the suspect had fled prior to units’ arrival. The complainant did not wish to file criminal charges out of this incident. Units resumed patrol.
Thursday, Dec. 16
8:07 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Canaan Township for a well-being check. While en route, the caller called back, and advised that no further deputy response was needed.
2:50 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to SR. 13 for a truck that was blocking a driveway. Once on scene, the owners of the truck were putting fuel in it and stated they would have it out of the way shortly. No further action needed.
3:00 p.m., Athens — A female came to the Sheriff’s Office to speak to a deputy regarding a civil issue.
5:54 p.m, Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield for a domestic dispute. Deputies spoke to involved parties at the scene and both indicated there was no violence or threats of violence. The parties agreed to separate for the evening.
