3:49 a.m, Athens — Deputies responded to Stimson Avenue near Rock Riffle Road in Athens for a report of a vehicle accident. This incident is currently being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
4:34 a.m, Marshfield — Deputies responded to Waterloo Township in reference to a reported domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the female involved in the dispute advised deputies that the male had left the area. She told deputies that this was a verbal dispute only, and there had been no threats or attempts of physical harm. No further action was taken.
4:49 a.m, Jacksonville — Deputies received a report of a dispute at a residence in Jacksonville. Deputies responded and spoke with the involved parties, who gave conflicting stories about the incident. No injuries were witnessed, and all parties were advised to separate. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:02 a.m, The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a possible burglary. Once on scene, it appeared that someone had possibly entered through a back window. A report was taken.
10:18 a.m, Athens — Deputies responded to Baker Road in Athens for a missing person report. The caller reported that his elderly father with dementia was missing. He was believed to have walked out of the residence sometime overnight. Once on scene, deputies were informed that the man had been located, and no further assistance was needed.
10:31 a.m, Athens — A caller from Angel Ridge Road reported someone had damaged her mailbox sometime during the night.
11:58 a.m, The Plains — Deputies responded to Jackson Drive in The Plains for an abandoned vehicle complaint. The caller reported that a car had broken down and had been left on their property for approximately two weeks. The vehicle was tagged to be towed at the owner's expense. No further action needed at that time.
2:42 p.m, Athens — Deputies responded to the Athens area for an abandoned vehicle report. Upon arrival, the caller advised that he would allow the vehicle to remain there one more day before having it towed. Contact was made with the vehicle owner who advised it was broken down and she planned on getting it today.
3:40 p.m, The Plains — Deputies responded to Main Street in The Plains for a suspicious person complaint. The caller stated that a male was walking through people's yards. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with the individual. Units resumed patrol.
4:14 p.m, The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains in reference to a third-party report of a dispute that was called in by the Union County Sheriff's Office. Once on scene, units spoke with the residents who reported they were not fighting and had not heard anyone fighting. Units also spoke with a neighbor who stated he had not heard anyone fighting. This call was unfounded.
4:59 p.m, The Plains — Deputies responded to Grant Street in The Plains for a suspicious person complaint. The caller stated three males were hanging out on a property that did not belong to them. Deputies made contact with the individuals and advised them to stay off the property. No further action was taken.
5:26 p.m, Albany — Deputies responded to a residence in Albany for a well-being check. The caller advised she has not been able to get in touch with her friend. Deputies made contact with the male, who advised he was okay. No further action was taken.
10:51 p.m, Athens — Deputies responded to a residence in The Plains for a report of an overdose. Athens County EMS personnel arrived on scene and assisted the male and later transported him to O'Bleness Memorial Hospital. No further action taken.
11:24 p.m, The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road in The Plains for a report of a loud music complaint. Units made contact with the suspect, who advised she would turn the music down. No further action taken.
Thursday, Sept. 2
12:15 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to State Route 550 near Peach Ridge Road in Athens for a report of horses in the roadway. Units found two horses along the roadway and assisted them back onto the property. Deputies attempted to make contact with the owners but were unsuccessful.
1:16 a.m., The Plains — Midnight shift deputies made contact with two individuals in the parking lot of Dollar General in The Plains. No signs of criminal activity were detected.
2:42 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Avenue in The Plains for a report of a dispute. Units met with one of the involved parties, who stated the female suspect had left prior to their arrival. It was determined that a verbal argument had occurred. Units patrolled the area for the female but were unable to locate her.
4:36 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to a burglary complaint. A statement was taken regarding the incident and the area was patrolled. This matter is under investigation by the ACSO.
1:16 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to a residence in Albany for a complaint about grass clippings in the roadway. The caller reported that a resident had blown grass clipping into the road, making it dangerous for motorcycles. Deputies spoke to the resident, who removed the clippings from the road without incident. No further action needed.
3:37 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Carpenter Road in Albany for an alarm activation. The building was checked by deputies and found to be secure. No further action was taken.
4:49 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a 911 hang-up. No sounds of distress were heard on the call, and deputies were unable to locate anyone.
5:35 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to New Marshfield for a report of suspicious activity around the caller's neighbor's residence. Deputies patrolled the area, but did not observe anything suspicious.
5:57 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to the Guysville Marathon for a dispute. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with the caller, who stated two males were arguing in the parking lot. She advised the subjects left prior to law enforcement's arrival. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact.
7:02 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to the Jacksonville area to take a report of a vehicle that had been stolen three days earlier. The vehicle has been entered as stolen, and local law enforcement agencies have been asked to be on the lookout for the vehicle.
8:06 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to a residence in Coolville for an active burglary alarm. Deputies arrived on scene to find the residence secure. Caretakers of the property were on scene and reported there was a potential issue with the alarm system. They believed the issue was resolved for the time being.
8:16 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Jacksonville in response to a needle being located. Deputies located and disposed of the needle.
8:27 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to a residence in Glouster for a dispute. When deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with the caller, she stated that she and her ex-boyfriend had gotten into a verbal argument. She said the male left prior to deputies arrival. Deputies advised the caller to call back if the male returned. No further action was taken.
