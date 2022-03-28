Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, March 25
12:40 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to a dispute on Lottridge Road, Coolville. Once on scene, deputies learned that one of the individuals involved in the dispute had left prior to their arrival. Deputies advised the other half to call if there were further problems.
2:36 p.m., Athens — Deputies located a suspicious vehicle on Canaanville Road, Athens. After further investigation, it appeared the vehicle was broken down. The vehicle was unoccupied. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:55 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to state Route 550, Amesville, for a a well-being check. On scene, deputies determined that everything was fine. No further action needed.
4:25 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to New Marshfield for a residential alarm. Deputies checked the residence and found everything to be secure.
4:33 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to New Marshfield for a dispute over a counterfeit bill that had allegedly been used on an earlier date. Deputies found that the involved parties had worked things out between themselves.
6 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Piggly Wiggly in The Plains in reference to a suspicious person. On scene, deputies discovered a man sitting in a dumpster behind the business collecting Valentines Day cards. Deputies advised the man to exit the dumpster. No further action needed.
6:56 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Wilson Road, Athens, in reference to an inactive dispute. On scene, deputies spoke with both parties and advised them to separate.
9:18 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to an open door at Subway in The Plains. Deputies cleared the building before the manager arrived to lock the door.
Saturday, March 26
12:09 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were requested by the Nelsonville Police Department to be on standby for assistance in reference to a call that they were responding to. Units remained within the City of Nelsonville and were later canceled by Nelsonville Police Department.
1:41 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to a residence in Coolville in regard to a man claiming multiple issues involving his parents trying to harm him. On scene, it was evident the man was under mental duress, and his claims were unfounded. Deputies spoke to other household members that said this was an ongoing issue. They advised they would call if the man's situation got worse and they felt additional assistance was needed.
3:07 a.m., Stewart — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Nelsonville Avenue in Stewart for a report of a private property accident. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant, who indicated that he observed a male in his yard that caused damage. It was determined the driver of the vehicle had backed out of a driveway, which caused him to get stuck in the complainant's yard. Contact was made with the driver and insurance was obtained. No further action taken.
4:33 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office were on patrol when they observed a vehicle parked at the Dow Lake Dam after hours. Units made contact with the vehicle owner, who was taking a nap. With no criminal activity observed. Units resumed patrol.
4:58 a.m., New Marshfield — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Marshfield Road in New Marshfield for a report of a dispute. Units arrived on scene and spoke with both involved parties, who indicated that a verbal argument had occurred with no threats or physical violence occurring. Neither party wished to separate. Units resumed patrol.
3:28 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a call about a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was found on Marion Johnson Road, Athens. The case is under further review.
4:33 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Columbus Road, Athens, for a third-party report of a dispute. Upon arrival, deputies found that one of the involved parties had left prior to their arrival, and they were advised that no violence or threats of violence occurred. No assistance was requested.
6:19 p.m., Guysville — The Athens County Sheriff's Office was requested for extra patrol in the area of Locust Alley in Guysville. Units patrolled the area but did not observe any criminal activity.
8:53 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of a suicidal male. Deputies found that the male was in need of an evaluation, and they transported him to O'Bleness.
Sunday, March 27
1:28 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Happy Hollow Road, Nelsonville, for a report of a fight occurring in front of a residence. While en route, the original caller advised that the fight participants had dispersed and driven off in a silver car. Deputies continued to patrol the area but had negative contact with anyone in the area.
2:55 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Salem Road in Athens for a report of a prowler. Units patrolled the area but were unable to locate the person. Units resumed patrol.
3:41 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies received a report of telecommunications harassment. The caller reported that his adult son's girlfriend would not stop calling his phone in an attempt to reach his son. Deputies spoke to the woman, who said she would stop calling. She was warned that repeated unwanted contact could result in additional action being taken, up to and including criminal charges. She stated she understood. No further action was needed at that time.
7:04 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to North Plains Road, The Plains, on a report of a possible overdose in a vehicle. Upon arriving on scene, deputies made contact with a male. It was found he was having car problems and fell asleep waiting for a friend to come help him. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:39 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Center Street in Athens in reference to an emergency notification. Deputies had no contact with the person at the dispatched address and were unable to give the notification.
10:25 a.m, Glouster — A deputy responded to a report of a suspicious person digging holes in the village park in Glouster. A deputy responded to the area and located a male, who was metal detecting the area.
10:39 a.m., Stewart — A deputy responded to a trash complaint in Kilvert. On arrival, the deputy spoke with the owner, who stated they had worked the issue out and no longer needed assistance.
11:18 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to North Clinton Street in The Plains on an inactive trespass/harassment complaint. Deputies patrolled the area but had no contact with any persons.
12:21 p.m., Athens — While on patrol, deputies located an abandoned vehicle on Canaanville Road with no registration. Deputies checked the vehicle and found there were no reports of it being stolen. The vehicle was tagged for removal and deputies returned to patrol.
2:10 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to North Clinton Street, The Plains, on a trespass complaint. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke to the caller. A report was taken and investigation is pending.
3:19 p.m., Athens — The sheriff's office was dispatched to an activated alarm. Upon arrival, an open door was located but it didn’t appear that any criminal activity had taken place. The door was secured, and deputies returned to patrol.
3:35 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies spoke with a woman in reference to a theft from a vehicle. The case is under investigation.
4:43 p.m. — Deputies responded to state Route 682 for a report of a suicidal female. After deputies found that the female had tried to harm herself recently, the female was transported to O'Bleness by ACEMS for evaluation.
5:48 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to a residence on New Floodwood Road in Nelsonville for a report of suspicious activity. On scene, deputies observed no criminal activity.
6:22 p.m., Nelsonville — A female reported that her boyfriend took her vehicle and had not returned it. Contact was made with the male and the vehicle was returned.
11:07 p.m., Millfield — Deputies received a report of persons driving motor vehicles on part of Bailey's Bike Trail, outside of Chauncey. While en route, the caller advised the subjects had left toward Chauncey. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the suspect vehicles at that time.
Monday, March 28
12:46 a.m., Stewart — The Athens County Sheriff's Office received information about a male, who had active warrants out for his arrest. Units responded to New England Road in Stewart and made contact with Sean Eckertson, age 38, of Stewart. Eckertson was arrested and transported to SEORJ without incident.
4:58 a.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff's Office were on patrol when they observed a deer obstructing the roadway on U.S. 33 near Johnson Road. The unit removed the deer from the roadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.