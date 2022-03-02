Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, Feb. 28
3:15 a.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff's Office were on patrol on Toledo Street in Glouster when they observed a canine in the middle of the road. Units took possession of the canine and transported it to the Athens County Dog Shelter. No further action taken.
6:49 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Oak Street, The Plains, on a report of possible trespassers. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke with a male, who was found to be authorized to be there as he was cleaning trash. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:03 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Angel Ridge Road, Athens, for an alarm. While en-route, deputies were advised to cancel their response due to it being a false alarm.
12:57 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Old State Route 78, Glouster, for a fight. Neither party wished to pursue criminal charges. Deputies advised both parties to cease contact with each other.
2:29 p.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 329 in Trimble for a well-being check. The subject in question was confirmed to be safe.
3:24 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Currier Street in Athens for a report of suspicious activity. On scene, deputies observed no criminal activity.
Incident.
3:36 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a business on South Plains Road, The Plains, for an active dispute. Deputies found that this dispute was only verbal. One of the involved parties was issued a trespass warning at the request of the business.
7:07 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Lafollette Road in Millfield for a report of a reckless driver. Deputies patrolled the area but did not make contact with the described vehicle.
7:50 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to a residence on Alderman Road in Millfield for a report of a burglary. A report of this incident was taken.
9:44 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a residence on Connett Road in The Plains for a report of an activated alarm. On scene, deputies spoke with the homeowner, who advised that everything was okay.
10:51 p.m., Chauncey — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Ellis Avenue in Chauncey for a third-party report of a domestic dispute. Units made contact with a female at the residence who indicated that no dispute had occurred. Due to the lengthy history of responding to this residence, the individuals were warned for disorderly conduct if further responses occur.
Tuesday, March 1
3:35 a.m., New Marshfield — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Gun Club Road in New Marshfield for a loud-music complaint. Units patrolled the area but were unsuccessful in locating any loud music.
7:31 a.m., The Plains — An individual reported an incident of road rage that occurred on North Plains Road in The Plains. A report was taken.
8:38 a.m., Athens — A deputy responded to the Center Street Area of Athens on a residential alarm. Negative contact was made with the homeowner. The exterior of the residence was found to be secure. Dispatch was advised and the deputy returned to patrol.
10:13 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Steinmeyer Road in New Marshfield for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the individual and transported them to O'Bleness for assistance.
10:14 a.m., Stewart — Deputies were dispatched to Main Street in Stewart for a parking complaint. Deputies arrived on scene and tagged a vehicle for removal.
11:33 a.m., Athens — Deputies spoke to a female over the phone in regard to an identity fraud complaint. The complainant stated that someone had opened accounts through PNC
bank in her name. A report was taken on the incident.
12:27 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Main Street in Millfield for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the male, who advised that he was feeling very ill. Ems transported the male to O'Bleness hospital.
1:48 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to May Avenue in Chauncey for a domestic dispute. The complainant advised she and her ex-boyfriend had gotten into a verbal argument, then things became physical. She did not wish to pursue charges or obtain a protection order. Both parties were separated. Units resumed patrol.
2:14 p.m., Athens — An individual stopped deputies while at a business in Athens and requested assistance, as they wanted to harm themselves. The individual was transported to O'Blenness Memorial Hospital.
3:31 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of a stolen vehicle on Salem Road, Athens. The vehicle was entered as stolen, and this case is under further investigation.
6:41 p.m., ST RTE 550 — Deputies responded to State Route 550 for a suspicious person complaint. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.