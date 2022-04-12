Athens County Sheriff’s Office -
Friday, April 8
12:59 p.m. — Deputies responded to the area of North Plains Road, The Plains, after an elderly female reported a suspicious male subject was knocking on her door. Upon arrival in the area, the male subject had left. The complainant requested extra patrols of the area. No further actions were needed at this time.
2:25 p.m. — Deputies were requested to patrol the area of Jacksonville in reference to a report of suspicious activity. Deputies patrolled the area, but did not observe any criminal activity.
2:52 p.m. — Deputies received a call from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a reckless driver turning onto a road within Meigs County. Due to the incident not occurring within Athens County, deputies from the Athens County Sheriffs Office could not respond.
3:25 p.m. — Deputies responded to a residence in Chauncey in reference to a wellbeing check. On scene, deputies spoke with the male subject in question, who advised that he wanted to speak to someone regarding his recent hardships in life. Deputies then arranged for the male to receive treatment at a nearby hospital.
4:29 p.m. — A third-party complainant requested a well-being check on a family member residing in Albany. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with a male. Deputies asked the male where the female in question was located, and he advised them that the female was not home. A family member informed deputies that the female was in the basement. Deputies entered the home and discovered the female in question. She had been informed by the male to not reveal herself in the home. The male was suspected of drug use at the time of the deputies’ arrival and was detained for suspected domestic violence.
6:20 p.m. — Deputies responded to Rainbow Lake Road, Athens, in reference to civil custody dispute.
11:41 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to High Street in Glouster for a report of a prowler. Units patrolled the area but were unsuccessful in locating any suspicious activity.
Saturday, April 9
10:55 a.m. — A resident of SR 13 in Millfield reported an inactive trespass complaint. A report was taken.
2:42 p.m. Deputies responded to Chauncey in reference to a parking complaint. on scene, deputies spoke with a man who stated he had not called. No further action needed.
3:50 p.m. — Deputies received a call from Shade Road, Athens, in reference to stolen credit cards. While en route, the complainant called back and stated she no longer wished to speak with deputies. No further action was needed.
4:48 p.m. — Deputies responded to Scott Road, New Marshfield, in reference to a stolen tractor. The case is under investigation.
5 p.m. — Deputies responded to New Marshfield for a report that an aggressive dog had gotten loose and chased the caller. Deputies located the residence from which the dog came, and they collected the dog and owner information to forward to the Dog Warden for follow-up.
5:47 p.m. — Deputies took a report of a vehicle that had been kicked during a dispute. Deputies are awaiting possible video evidence from the complainant.
5:55 p.m. — Deputies assisted Ohio University Police in reference to missing property. OUPD was able to provide a location for the missing property and deputies retrieved it and later turned it over to OUPD.
7:29 p.m. — Deputies were requested to patrol Pettit Road, Albany, for a report of juveniles riding four-wheelers on the roadway. Prior to deputy arrival, the caller advised that deputies could cancel their response due to the four wheelers no longer being in the area.
11:28 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office were on patrol on US 50 near the Guysville Marathon when they observed two deer that were obstructing the roadway. The unit removed the deer from the roadway. No further action taken.
11:53 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Bailey Road in Albany for a trespass and criminal damaging report. The complainant advised someone had entered her property and was causing damage to the land by doing “donuts” within the field. Units patrolled the area but were unable to locate the vehicle. This case will be considered closed pending further leads on a suspect.
Sunday, April 10
7:23 a.m. — Deputies responded to Brister Road for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the individual, who stated everything was fine. Units resumed patrol.
8:30 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Gift Street in Murray City on a report of a container of unknown liquid that was left on the caller’s porch. Deputies arrived on the scene and determined that the liquid was harmless and disposed of. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:55 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to a residence in The Plains for a report of a male having mental health issues. Deputies arrived on scene and the male was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
10:04 a.m. — Deputies responded to Green Valley Road, Guysville, to assist the Ohio State Patrol with a traffic accident. Deputies assisted until they were no longer needed.
10:52 a.m. -Deputies responded to Athens High School for a trespass complaint. Deputies made contact with the male and trespassed him from the property.
12:11 p.m. — Deputies responded to Salem Road for a report of a stolen ATV. This case is under investigation.
12:15 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Terrell Road, Athens, on a report of an unauthorized use of a vehicle. A report was taken and the vehicle was entered. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:56 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Piggly Wiggly in The Plains for a report of a phone that was located in the store. Deputies placed the phone in safe keeping.
1:29 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Frost Road, Coolville, for a report of a breaking and entering of a building. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
2:08 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to South Rodehaver Road, Guysville, on a report of sounds of gunshots. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate any sounds of shots or any persons shooting.
2:18 p.m. — Deputies responded to Athens High School in reference to a vandalism complaint. The case is under investigation.
2:20 p.m. — Deputies responded to Bethany Ridge Road, Guysville, for a well-being check on a male, at the request of his out-of-state relative. The male was found to be in good health and he advised that he had been having difficulty reaching his relative on the phone.
4:22 p.m. — Deputies responded to Bean Hollow Road, Athens, in reference to a breaking and entering complaint. Nothing was taken from the residence, but there is an investigation pending.
5:51 p.m. — Deputies responded to BP in The Plains in reference to a theft. On scene, deputies found the suspect, and he was trespassed from the gas station. Management at the gas station did not want to file charged.
