Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, Feb. 3
12:13 a.m., Coolville – Deputies were called to Brimstone Road in Coolville, for an active dispute. The caller advised that a male was yelling at her son and was threatening to fight her and her son. The male had left the area prior to deputies arrival. Voluntary statements were collected from involved parties. Deputies made contact with the male at his residence. Neither party was claiming to be psychically assaulted and both advised that it was verbal in nature.
6 a.m., Jacksonville – Deputies were requested to assisted ACEMS with an altered mental status call in Jacksonville. Deputies responded to the residence with ACEMS and assisted them with removing the patient. Deputies returned to patrol.
6:51 a.m., Jacksonville – A deputy responded to Jacksonville to assist EMS with traffic control. Prior to arrival EMS advised ACSO was not needed.
8:44 a.m., Coolville – A deputy responded to the Coolville area regarding a stolen vehicle being recovered. On arrival it was determine that the vehicle was taken from a business in Coolville and located on Dixon Road earlier this morning. The gas tank on the vehicle was removed. This incident is currently under investigation.
10:17 a.m., Athens – Deputies were dispatched to a Vore Ridge Road regarding a dispute. Upon arrival the female had already left the residence. This has been an ongoing issue and this case will be sent to the prosecutors office review for possible criminal charges.
11:51 a.m., Millfield – Deputies responded to Liars Corner Road regarding an unwanted subject at a residence. Contact was made with the owner who stated her granddaughter had not lived at this residence in over a year. The caller stated she wanted the granddaughter to gather her things and leave. Contact was made with the granddaughter and she was advised of the complaint. The granddaughter did get her belongings and left the residence without incident.
12:48 p.m., Jacksonville – Deputies tagged a vehicle that was abandoned on private property in the Jacksonville area. No contact information for the owner of the vehicle was given by the land owner.
1:49 p.m., unknown – Deputies took a report of lost/stolen tags. The tags were expired, however they ended up on a vehicle that was towed by Corning Police Department. The tags do not belong on the vehicle that was towed and the person(s) listed to the tags have no idea how they ended up on the vehicle in Corning. Corning PD was notified of this report.
1:50 p.m., Glouster – A deputy assisted the Athens County Prosecutors Office in transporting a male subject with warrants from the Millfield area to the Regional Jail.
2:21 p.m., The Plains – Valero in The Plains where an employee located a small ziploc style baggy on the floor near the cash register. The baggy contained a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine. The substance was logged into evidence to be destroyed.
4:42 p.m., Coolville – Duputies responded to Jordan Run Road in Coolville for a report of a breaking and entering. Deputies found multiple parties on scene and determined that one of them had illegally broken into a garage and was taking property out of it. Deputies spoke with the homeowners whom advised the suspect did not have permission to be on the property. That subject was arrested for breaking and entering. He was transported to SEORJ.
4:57 p.m., The Plains – Deputies were dispatched to South Plains Road for a report of assault. Upon arrival, the victim advised that a female had assaulted her. Statements and photographs were collected. The suspect fled prior to units arriving on scene. A warrant will be requested for her arrest.
6:01 p.m., Nelsonville –Deputies were dispatched to Movies Ten in reference to a female who was possibly intoxicated. Upon arrival, contact was made with the female. It was determined that she was not impaired. Deputies then transported the female to a local residence. No further action needed.
6:10 p.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to a report of a controlled burn of a hayfield in Trimble Township. This matter will be reviewed by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Environmental Deputy.
8:59 p.m., The Plains – Deputies received a complaint of a female acting odd at the Valero Gas Station in The Plains. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the female or her described vehicle at that time. No further action was taken at that time.
10 p.m., Nelsonville – Deputies received a request for a well being check of an individual residing in York Township. Deputies made contact with the individual in question whom advised they just did not want to speak with their friend at that time and had ignored their calls. Deputies returned to patrol.
Athens Police Department
Monday, Feb. 3
7 a.m., Athens – A truck was broken into at Knights Inn on E. State St. Four Stihl chainsaws were stolen. A report was taken.
8:54 a.m., Athens – APD responded to 22 1/2 Congress St. in reference to a damaged door. A report was taken.
