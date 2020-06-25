Athens County Sheriff's Office
Tuesday, June 23
1:45 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a residence in on North Plains Road in reference to a disturbance complaint. Made contact at the residence and the tenant indicated that a male subject had banged very hard on her door inquiring if she wanted to purchase items. The female indicated that the knocking scared her tremendously. At that time the male subject left the area. There was no other activity to report. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
2:46 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Main Street for a report of a prowler complaint. Deputies patrolled the area and on foot and was unsuccessful in locating. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:20 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were requested to assist Athens County EMS with a patient at Hickory Creek Nursing Home. Deputies responded and met with ACEMS units whom advised they were attempting to transport an elderly patient to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital whom needed treatment for a medical condition but did not want to go. Deputies spoke with the patient whom was upset and initially did not want treatment. After a brief conversation the patient agreed to go with ACEMS to O'Bleness for treatment. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:10 a.m., Torch — Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Torch Road to take a report of vandalism, and criminal damaging. Made contact with the property owner and documented the damaged residence. The residence was an unoccupied rental property that unknown person(s) entered and caused extensive damage to the interior.
10:17 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Route 691 for a theft of a Black and White V2100 Mountain Bike stolen from the front of the apartment with a lock on it, between 6-9:30 a.m, no suspects.
12:01 p.m., Athens — A resident of Athens, reported that someone has used one of his checks which he believes were sent to his old address, a report was taken, this matter is under investigation.
2:36 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to a non injury crash on Route 50 near the E. State St. exit. Marsha Griffith, of Coolville, was eastbound on Route 50 when she lost control of her 1999 Ford Explorer, striking the guard rail and then an Athens County highway crew tractor. The Explorer sustained heavy damage. The John Deere tractor had no visible damage. No one was injured in this crash. The crash occurred during a storm that produced significant rain fall. Griffith was cited for failure to maintain control.
3:55 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Rainbow Lake Road in regards to a male showing sings of abnormal behavior. The mother of the male stated he has not slept in several days, and has not been acting or talking normally. The male was blue slipped, and transported to O'Bleness Hospital.
4:05 p.m., The Plains – Deputies were dispatched to Harper Stree in reference to a civil issue. The caller stated that a former home health aide had him cosign for a vehicle and then stopped making payments on the vehicle. The caller was advised to contact an attorney for civil action.
4:49 p.m., Trimble — Deputies were dispatched to Center Street to deliver a message for Athens City Police. The message was delivered and deputies resumed patrol.
5:56 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Thompson Ridge to assist the State Highway Patrol. State Highway Patrol processed the scene and handled all charges.
6:38 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Beckford Place Apartments on Poston Road for a vehicle being entered. The caller reported a half a pack of cigarettes being stolen and her car being ransacked. Another tenant said their vehicle was ransacked as well and a small amount of change was stolen. Residents had a trail cam image that was not detailed enough to identify a suspect. The tenants asked that the incident be logged. Deputies resumed patrol.
7:20 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to N. Plains Road, in The Plains, to assist Athens County EMS. The caller explained the mental issues he was having and wished to go with the ambulance to get checked out at the hospital. The caller was taken by squad and deputies resumed patrol.
8:31 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Steinmeyer Road in regards to a theft complaint. The caller stated her ex-boyfriend stole her purse, and fled the scene on foot, and may have gotten into a vehicle. This case remains under investigation.
Athens City Police Department
Tuesday, June 23
9:10 a.m. — Officers received a report of theft from a vehicle parked at the Dairy Lane Park between 5-6 p.m. A Macbook Air, an Ohio drivers license, $100 and an OUCU debit card were reported stolen.
10:57 a.m. — Officers received a report from a female of telecommunications harassment. A report was taken.
Nelsonville City Police Department
Tuesday, June 23
NPD stated this is a limited report due to technical issues with the reporting program.
12:52 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a reckless driver coming off of Route 33 onto Route 78. Officers checked the area but did not locate the vehicle.
5:38 a.m. — Officers responded to the area of Canal Street at Rocky Boot Way for a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival officers spoke with the caller who stated the male walked over toward Myers Street. Officers checked that area but were unable to locate the male.
6:44 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of an older female walking on West Washington Street only wearing a tee-shirt. Officers located the female and stayed with her until her husband arrived on scene.
7:24 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a head-on injury crash on Dalton Drive. Athens County Emergency Medical Services and Nelsonville Fire Department also responded.
10:31 a.m. — An officer responded to the 1300 block of East Canal Street for a vandalism report. Caller stated a vulgar sign was left on his vehicle.
10:40 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of verbal dispute on the 1000 block of East Canal Street. Both parties stated it was only a verbal disagreement.
11:33 a.m. — Officers responded to a trespassing complaint on East Columbus Street. The resident reported she wanted two guests to leave. The guests complied with the request.
11:41 a.m. — Officers responded back to the 1000 block of East Canal Street again for dispute. This time it was reported a female was hitting her boyfriend’s vehicle with a baseball bat. While going to the call, Central Dispatch reported threats were now being made with the baseball bat toward each other. Officers took a report about the vehicle being damaged and the owner requested charges be filed which will be completed once an estimate of the damages is obtained. The female requested her boyfriend be banned from her apartment and a notice was completed for him.
2:15 p.m. — Officer assisted Adult Parole Authority at a residence on Lancaster Street as they attempted to locate a female. The female was not located.
3:25 p.m. — Officers responded to Walnut Street after a resident located a 3-year-old child walking around with no clothes on. Officers spoke with the child and she was medically checked. The child’s mother showed up on the scene a short while later. Athens County Children’s Services was contacted and responded. The child was released to her mother. Nelsonville Fire Department assisted in locating the female child’s brother at a residence on Poplar Street. Initially, her brother was believed to be younger but was actually 11-years-old.
10:27 p.m. — Officers responded to the 200 block of St. John Street for a report of a person with a gun. As a result of the investigation Ricardo Haye was charged with one count of Aggravated Menacing and transported to the SEORJ.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.