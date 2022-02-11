Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wed. Feb. 9
1:00 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Trimble Township for a reported breaking and entering of storage units. This matter is under investigation.
2:02 p.m., Athens — A caller contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report a theft in progress on United Lane in Athens. The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to SEORJ on charges of Theft. This case is under further investigation.
2:31 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Orpha Lane for a well-being check. A woman stated that she received a phone call from someone who hung up after she answered. The woman asked deputies to walk around her property to make sure nobody was there. The property was secure, and deputies returned to patrol.
3:45 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to STRT 550 in Amesville for a well-being check. On scene, deputies were unable to make contact with anyone due to them leaving the residence. No further action needed.
4:30 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Lawson Road, Guysville, in reference to an animal complaint. Deputies made contact with the animal owner and the issue was resolved on scene.
4:38 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Kimberly Road in Nelsonville in response to a breaking and entering attempt that the caller stated happened about five days ago. The case is under investigation.
4:42 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to a residence in Guysville for a report of active child abuse. On scene, deputies determined the call to be unfounded. No further action needed.
4:48 p.m., Stewart — A male subject contacted the Sheriff’s Office wishing to have an incident documented. He advised that over the past few months he had trees cut down and taken from a property he owns in Athens County. He stated that he believed he knows who the suspect is but had no evidence to support this. He was provided advice on steps to take and advised to call back if the situation continues.
5:14 p.m., Albany — A family traveling through the Albany area contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report that they had locked their toddler inside their vehicle. The parents were requesting help to unlock the doors. A deputy and a tow company were dispatched to the scene and were able to free the toddler. The child was in good health and the incident was resolved quickly.
6:45 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road in Athens for a report of the sounds of gun shots. Deputies patrolled the area but did not hear any shots being fired. No further action needed.
6:53 p.m., Glouster — A female contacted the sheriff’s office advising that she was being harassed by her stepbrother. She was provided information in reference to a protection order.
10:44 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Troy Township in Coolville in reference to a natural death. A report was taken, and the family was on scene. No further action taken.
Thursday, Feb. 10
5:02 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a suspicious vehicle. The caller reported that a vehicle was in the shopping center parking lot running, but unoccupied. Deputies made contact with the vehicle and located the owner, who was laying across the seat sleeping. He advised that he was just passing through town and taking a nap. No further action was needed.
10:19 a.m., Athens — Donald E. Howson was arrested on multiple active warrants at United Lane in Athens. He was identified by a deputy in the area, detained, and transported to SEORJ.
11:46 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies arrested 33-year-old Sara Bush of New Marshfield, who had a warrant with multiple felony charges out of Athens County Common Pleas Court. Bush was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, where she will remain until her arraignment.
12:21 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to Ames Township for a reported assault. Deputies spoke to the involved parties and, at the request of the business where the incident took place, the aggressor was served a no-trespass order. No involved parties wished to file criminal charges.
3:35 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to a residence on East First Street in The Plains for a well-being check. The subject in question was confirmed to be safe.
4:11 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Savannah Park, Guysville, in response to a suspicious person. Deputies were able to positively ID the man and determined that no crime had taken place. No further deputy action required.
4:39 p.m., Athens — Deputies arrested 22-year-old Clayton Dickerson of Coolville for violating a protection order. Dickerson was transported to the regional jail, where he will remain until his arraignment.
5:29 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to the Nelsonville area after a caller advised that his neighbor’s dog was on his property chasing his chickens, and this has been an ongoing issue. Contact was made with the dog owner, who was advised that she needs to keep her dog on her property. The caller was advised if this issue continues to contact the dog warden.
5:32 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 278 in Nelsonville in reference to an animal complaint. A report of this incident was taken.
6:11 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to a residence in New Marshfield for a report of an unruly juvenile. Deputies were able to handle the situation on scene.
7:50 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to 11th Street in Jacksonville in response to a domestic violence complaint. On scene, deputies determined the call to be unfounded. No further action required.
8:27 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to a residence on Pallo Road in Glouster for an open-line 911 call. On scene, deputies spoke with the homeowners, who advised that everything was okay. Units then returned to patrol.
9:49 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to State Route 56 New Marshfield in response to a trespass complaint. The suspect fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival, but crimes related to the matter are currently under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.