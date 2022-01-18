Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, Jan. 14
10:40 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Dover Township for a stolen firearm report. This matter is under investigation.
3:36 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Setty Road, Albany, in response to a theft of a catalytic converter. This case is under investigation.
4:47 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Fisher Road, Athens, in reference to a B&E. On scene, deputies spoke with a man who stated that someone had entered a home he owns and stolen property. This case is under investigation.
5:57 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a home in Athens Township in reference to a juvenile issue. The case was handled on scene.
7:44 p.m., Athens — Deputies patrolled Stone Road, Athens, for a report of a suspicious person. Nobody was located in the area.
10:04 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Beech Road, The Plains, in reference to a burglary. The case is being investigated.
10:46 p.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Plains Road in The Plains for a report of an overdose. Units arrived on scene and assisted the individual in life-saving measures by administering Narcan. ACEMS also arrived on scene and assisted the individual. Items on scene were recovered and will be sent to BCI for further testing.
Saturday, Jan. 15
12:23 a.m., Albany — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to OH-681 in Albany for a report of a domestic violence dispute. Deputies interviewed the involved parties and determined the dispute was verbal in nature. There were no grounds for any further intervention and the parties agreed to separate within the home.
2:36 a.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to West Second Street in The Plains for a report of a noise complaint. Units sat stationary in the area but did not observe any loud noise. Units resumed patrol.
6:23 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to State Route 144 for a suspicious activity complaint. The caller stated people were on his neighbor’s property with flashlights. Contact was made with the property owner, who advised he gave the subjects permission to be on his property to hunt.
9:43 a.m., Athens — The ACSO responded to the parking lot of Dollar General on United Lane, Athens, in reference to the store manager reporting that there were two subjects passed out inside their vehicle. Upon deputies’ arrival, drug instruments were found in plain view in the vehicle, prior to waking the subjects up. Both subjects had woken up upon deputies knocking on the door. Both subjects were asked to exit the vehicle and were attempting to conceal suspected narcotics under a blanket in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia items were found. Charges will be pursued through an Athens County Grand Jury.
11:21 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Penn Street, Glouster, on a report of a suspicious female that was knocking on doors and was seen entering a garage. Deputies arrived on scene and checked the garage and surrounding area on foot. They continued to patrol the area but had no contact with the described female.
2:54 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Lemaster Road, The Plains, in reference to “suspicious bicycles”. On scene, deputies discovered two bicycles, and determined that neither had been reported stolen. No further action needed.
3:04 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to McDonald Street, The Plains, on a report of an overdose. When deputies arrived on scene, Narcan was administered, and the individual was revived. EMS personnel treated on scene and deputies returned to patrol.
5:51 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Oak Street, The Plains, in reference to unauthorized use of a vehicle. The case is under investigation.
6:42 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Bethel Hill Road, Glouster, on a report of a possible drug overdose. Upon arriving on scene, it was found to be a medical issue and not an overdose. The individual was treated on scene by EMS personnel and deputies returned to patrol.
6:43 p.m., New Marshfield —Deputies located a stolen vehicle in Waterloo Township after receiving a tip on its location. When contacted, the vehicle’s owner advised that they wished for the vehicle to be left where it was found until they could retrieve it the following morning.
8:14 p.m., Albany — Deputies assisted The Nelsonville Police Department in locating a juvenile. Deputies found the juvenile, and Nelsonville was notified.
8:58 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a tip on a location for a person on the Athens County Most Wanted list. Deputies were unable to find the person at the address that was provided.
10:56 p.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office attempted to locate a male on State Route 56 near Salem Road in Athens, for a report of a well-being check. Units patrolled the area for some time but were unable to locate the male. Units resumed patrol.
11:00 p.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Green Run Road in Glouster for a report of a disorderly male. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant, who indicated they did not need our assistance any longer. It was determined that no threats or physical violence had occurred. Units resumed patrol.
11:49 p.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to East First Street in The Plains for a report of a noise-complaint. Units arrived on scene in the area and patrolled the area on foot. Units did not observe any loud noises and resumed patrol.
Sunday, Jan. 16
12:07 a.m., Jacksonville — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to South Eighth Street in Jacksonville for a report of a missing person. Units spoke with the family, who indicated that a family member was currently last seen at a car dealership in Columbus. During the course of the investigation, Columbus Police Department found the male who was being reported missing. No further action taken.
1:14 a.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to East Fifth Street in The Plains for a loud music complaint. Units patrolled the area but were unsuccessful in locating the loud music. Units resumed patrol.
4:00 a.m., Canaanville – The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Canaanville Road in Athens for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Units patrolled the area but were unsuccessful in locating the vehicle. Units resumed patrol.
4:51 a.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Burr Oak Road in Glouster for a report of a 911 hang-up call. Units spoke with the homeowner, who indicated everything was fine. Units resumed patrol.
6:37 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Bassett Road, Athens, on a patrol request for a female who walked away from the Athens Rural Recovery Center. Deputies patrolled the area and had no contact with the female.
12:22 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of drug paraphernalia found. The caller stated they were cleaning off their property, when they located an old campsite. While cleaning the spot, they discovered some old needles. Deputies collected the drug paraphernalia for disposal.
12:37 p.m., New Marshfield — A resident of Five Points Road, Athens, reported several items of trash dumped along the road near their residence. A report was taken.
1:51 p.m., The Plains — A resident of West Second Street, The Plains, reports that the license plate from his truck was stolen. A report was taken and the plate was entered a stolen.
2:18 p.m., New Marshfield — A resident of Beckler Road, New Marshfield, reports a section of his barbed wire fence was cut and damaged. A report was taken.
2:38 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were contacted by the Chauncey Marathon in reference to a vehicle that had been abandoned on their lot for approximately two weeks. They requested the vehicle be tagged for removal. Deputies placed a four hour notice on the vehicle.
4:03 p.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to Lowery Road, Albany, on a report of an active fight between two males. Upon arriving on scene, deputies had no contact with either involved male, as they had left prior to deputies’ arrival. With no contact deputies returned to patrol.
Monday, Jan. 17
3:07 a.m., Monroe Township — Athens County Sheriffs Office was requested to assist Perry County Sheriffs Office with an incident/individual in Corning, Ohio. While en route to this location, PCSO deputies advised this male was taken into custody. During the transport to SEORJ, the subject was very violent and ACSO Units escorted PCSO units to jail in the event this situation got out of control. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
4:42 a.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Maple Street in Glouster for a report of a 911 hang-up call. Units made contact at the residence and were advised that everything fine. Units resumed patrol.
5:57 a.m., Nelsonville — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office were on patrol when they observed a traffic accident on US 33, near Wayne National Headquarters. Units assisted the motorist and found the vehicle undamaged. A tow company was called to the scene per the owner’s request. No further action taken.
11:13 a.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Millfield, on a report of an active fight. Upon arriving on scene, the fight was over, and the matter was resolved. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:40 p.m, Millfield — A resident of Hooper Ridge Road, Millfield, reported that sometime overnight, someone cut the catalytic converter from his vehicle. A report was taken.
8:08 p.m., Athens — A male caller advised that he was in distress and wanted deputies to respond to his residence. On scene, deputies spoke with the male, who had calmed down and advised deputies that he no longer needed their assistance. Units then returned to patrol.
8:49 p.m., The Plains — A resident of McDonald Street in The Plains contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report that she was involved in a verbal dispute with her son. Deputies responded to the given address and spoke with the complainant and her son. The two both stated the argument was about an acquaintance the son did not get along with. They both agreed to separate for the evening.
9:15 p.m., Athens —,Deputies responded to Campbell Road, Athens, for a domestic dispute. The involved parties separated prior to deputy arrival, however deputies found that both parties assaulted the other at separate times prior to their separation. Neither party wished to pursue charges against the other.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
3:15 a.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Connett Road in The Plains for a report of threats and harassment. Units arrived on scene and were advised that a resident had made threats to another resident. Units determined it not to be a direct threat.
9:54 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatch to Basset Road, Athens, on a report of a juvenile who left from The Bassett House facility. Deputies located the juvenile a short time later and they were returned to the facility.
11:39 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Harper Street in The Plains on a report of a mailbox that was damaged. A report was taken.
11:54 a.m., Athens — The ACSO took a report of a catalytic converter that had been cut and stolen off a vehicle on Dutch Creek Road, Athens. No suspects were identified at this time and a report was put on file. No further actions needed.
12:29 p.m., Athens — The ACSO was requested by APD to assist in a death notification. Deputies were able to obtain information for the next of kin, and the information was passed on to APD for their investigation. No further actions were needed.
2:37 p.m., Trimble — Deputies assisted Athens County Children Services in Trimble Township.
2:54 p.m., Athens —The Sheriff’s Office attempted to locate a male in reference to a hit-skip accident that took place in Columbus. There was negative contact at the address provided.
4:26 p.m., Coolville — A female caller from Deep Hollow Road in Coolville reported to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office that she and a male were in an active verbal dispute. Deputies were dispatched to the address and spoke with both parties. The dispute started when the male wanted the female to leave the residence permanently. He advised deputies that he had started the court process of eviction and the female was upset. No criminal behavior was observed, and deputies resumed patrol.
5:56 p.m., The Plains — A caller from Bean Road in The Plains contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report he was in fear he would be harmed by the person he was temporarily staying with. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the caller. He left the residence without incident. When deputies spoke with the residents, they stated the caller had stolen several items from the house and was confronted about the incident. A theft is being investigated. No criminal behavior was observed.
6:35 p.m., Stewart —A third-party complainant contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report a female in distress on Haga Ridge Road in Stewart. When deputies arrived, they located the female. She was incoherent and unable to identify herself. Possible drug use was involved. The female was transported by ambulance to O’Bleness Hospital.
7:58 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Torch and took a report of extortion. This case is under further investigation.
9:43 p.m., New Marshfield — A caller from the Akron area contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to request a well-being check on her elderly father. A deputy spoke with the male, who was determined to be in good condition and had been adequately cared for by medical providers. The male stated he did not need assistance at this time.
