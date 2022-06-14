June 9
10:05 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Wrightstown Road, Amesville, for a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, it was determined to be a dispute of children. Both parties were separated, and deputies returned to patrol.
11:20 a.m. — Deputies responded to West Bailey Road, Millfield, for a residential alarm. Once on scene, the home was found to be secure.
1:13 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Gun Club Road in New Marshfield for a verbal dispute. The female involved in the complaint had left the residence prior to deputies’ arrival. Upon searching the area, deputies located the female, and she was trespassed from the residence.
1:42 p.m. — Deputies responded to Baker Road, Athens, for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the individual, who stated he would call the requestor back. No further action was needed.
2:41 p.m. — A male requested a deputy response to Walnut Street, Trimble, for a domestic dispute. A deputy arrived on scene and spoke with both parties. The dispute was settled prior to the deputy’s arrival. No criminal behavior was observed.
3:30 p.m. — A resident of May Avenue, Chauncey, contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report a dispute with her child’s father. A deputy was dispatched to the scene and spoke with the complainant. No criminal behavior had occurred. The mother was advised of her rights and the deputy resumed patrol.
3:45 p.m. — Deputies responded to Millfield for report of an abandoned vehicle on the roadway. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, who advised they would be having the vehicle towed. Deputies returned to patrol.
6:42 p.m. — Deputies responded to Back Street in Millfield for a complaint of disorderly conduct. Deputies made contact with both parties, and asked the suspect to stop riding her ATV on her neighbor’s property.
6:58 p.m. — A male contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to request assistance locating his girlfriend. The male stated his girlfriend messaged him and wanted to be picked up from a residence where she had been staying. He was in fear for her safety. A deputy arrived at the address given and spoke with the female. She advised the deputy she wanted to leave the residence but was afraid to do so. The deputy transported the female, at her request, to a different location.
7:17 p.m. — Deputies returned to Back Street, Millfield, for a complaint of disorderly conduct. On scene, deputies spoke with both parties and the suspect was given a citation and advised of her court date.
7:54 p.m. — A caller from Millfield contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report a neighbor dispute. The caller stated that during the dispute a male brandished a firearm and shot the weapon into the air. A deputy responded to the address and spoke with several parties involved. All persons on scene stated the male did shoot his firearm in the air before leaving the scene. This case is under further investigation.
9:17 p.m. — Deputies responded to Millfield for report of an active fight. Once on scene, deputies made contact with one of the involved parties. Deputies were advised that the other involved parties had already left the scene. The initial information was taken for a report.
11:14 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Plains to assist Hopewell Health with transporting a male to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
June 10
9:14 a.m. — Deputies took a report of a stolen deck from McDougal Road in Millfield. The case is under investigation.
9:36 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Alderman Road in Millfield for a breaking and entering complaint. A report was taken, and the case is under investigation.
11:07 a.m. — Deputies responded to Millfield for a male who was having mental health issues. Deputies transported the male to the hospital for an evaluation.
3:12 p.m. — Deputies attempted to do a well-being check on a teen who had been visiting her biological mother for the past week. Contact was made and information was relayed to the complainant.
3:31 p.m. — Deputies tagged a vehicle for removal on Red Dog Road in Glouster after the owner of the property reported not knowing the owner. Contact was attempted with the registered owner, but all known numbers were no longer in use.
3:37 p.m. — A well-being check was requested for a residence in Chauncey. A deputy responded to the given address, but no contact was made with the party in question.
3:47 p.m. — Deputies spoke with a man who had come to the sheriff’s office to report a theft. A report was made, and the case is under investigation.
5:43 p.m. — Deputies responded to Doanville for an inactive dispute. Deputies met with the caller, who had already left the residence, and they were advised that during the dispute no physical violence or threats of violence had occurred. The caller did not wish for any assistance from deputies.
5:56 p.m. — A female caller contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report a domestic dispute. Deputies were dispatched to the scene and spoke with both parties involved. The dispute had taken place due to the female caller being confronted about chores around the home. The homeowner stated her tenants were not cleaning up after themselves. No criminal behavior was observed.
6:01 p.m. — Deputies responded to an open line 9-1-1 call near Blair Road in Coolville. Deputies responded to the residence, but the homeowners had left prior to their arrival. No further action was needed.
7:21 p.m. — Deputies were patrolling in The Plains when they observed a male using a baseball bat to knock on the door of an apartment. When deputies made contact with the male and the resident of the apartment, they found that the two were involved in a neighbor dispute. The resident advised that he did not wish to pursue any charges. Deputies released the male, after he found someone to keep possession of the bat until he is in a more stable state of mind.
7:27 p.m. — Deputies received a call of a reckless driver on Bethany Ridge Road, Guysville. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the driver. No further action was needed.
8:17 p.m. — Deputies assisted a man with his vehicle that had broken down in the middle of the roadway. Deputies called a tow truck on the man’s behalf, and later returned to patrol.
11:42 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Waterloo Township area to attempt to locate a male who had active warrants. Units were unable to locate the man.
June 11
4:55 a.m. — Deputies responded to Connett Road in The Plains for a report of a dispute. Units spoke with both parties but neither wished to make a statement. Both parties separated and no further action was taken.
7:50 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to State Route 56 in Athens for an open line 911 call. Deputies made contact with the homeowner, who advised they were having issues with the telephone line, and determined that everything was fine.
11:32 a.m. — A resident of Carbondale contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to make a report of juveniles attempting to steal her gas. A deputy arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant. The juveniles were unable to be located at the time.
4:18 p.m. — Deputies responded to Doanville for a report of a suspicious male. Deputies located the male, as well as one of the residents of the property, who both advised that the male was there to perform lawn maintenance.
7:04 p.m. — Deputies responded to a residential alarm call in New Marshfield. Deputies were not able to make contact with the homeowner but determined that no forced entry had occurred at the residence.
7:31 p.m. — Deputies took a report of criminal damaging in The Plains. Deputies are waiting for the landlord of the property to contact them and advise if they wish to pursue charges.
10:32 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office spoke with a male in the Bern Township area about a harassment complaint. A report was taken for this incident.
June 12
11:16 a.m. — Deputies spoke with a caller about a child custody dispute. The caller only wished to have a report of this incident on file.
3:06 p.m. — Deputies received an open line 9-1-1 call in Trimble. Deputies responded to the reported address but were unable to make contact with any party. No further action needed.
3:47 p.m. — Deputies handled a theft report over the phone. The case is under investigation.
5:53 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a possible protection order violation in The Plains. After speaking with the caller, deputies determined that no protection order violation had occurred.
7:36 p.m. — Deputies responded to Amesville for a report of an assault. After finding evidence that an assault offense had occurred, deputies submitted an arrest warrant request for the individual.
8:33 p.m. — Deputies responded to SR 7 in Coolville for an argument between family members. Deputies arrived on scene, and after all parties had calmed down, deputies provided one half of the parties a ride to a friend’s house
June 13
12:27 a.m. — Deputies responded to Carthage Township in reference to an activated residential alarm. The residence was checked and no signs of forced or attempted forced entry were observed. This was determined to be a false alarm. No key holder could be contacted in regard to this alarm.
12:39 a.m. — Deputies responded to Rome Township for a trespassing and dispute complaint. Deputies made contact with the complainant and witnesses, and took statements regarding this incident. This matter is being sent to the Prosecutor for a legal opinion and review.
9:46 a.m. — A deputy responded to a well-being check on Lyndon Road in Coolville. Contact was attempted at multiple residences, but no contact was made. The deputy spoke with a neighbor and checked the residence, which was locked and secured.
1:56 p.m. — Deputies responded to Nelsonville for a call of a disorientated male. The male believed his neighbors were broadcasting information in his direction and became confrontational when he spoke to his neighbors about it. No physical violence occurred, and no crime was committed. Both parties were advised to leave each other alone. The male did not meet the criteria for a medical evaluation at that time.
